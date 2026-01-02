2026 World Juniors Quarterfinals Preview: Push For Gold Begins

After an exciting finish to the group play portion of the 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC), the tournament reaches the quarterfinals and the relegation game. While two teams look to fight off relegation from next year’s tournament, eight teams are looking to start their real push for a gold medal.

Relegation Game: Germany vs Denmark (12:30 p.m.)

The relegation game features two teams that failed to win in group play at this year’s tournament. Germany comes into the game after their 4-0 loss to Switzerland on Dec. 30 and have struggled to find their offense. They only have one player who has recorded more than one point, and that is Dustin Willhöft, who has three. Overall, the Germans have relied on their netminders and defense to keep them in games. The problem is, they have given up four or more goals in each game and were not able to keep up with the higher-talented teams in Group A. The biggest bright spot for Germany in the tournament has been their penalty kill, where they have killed off 14 of the 21 man-disadvantages they have been in.

Getting a solid showing from their goaltender and, hopefully, seeing players like David Lewandowski (Edmonton Oilers), Lenny Boos, and Willhöft get some offense going will be a major key if the Germans want to avoid relegation.

2026 World Juniors Daily Preview (The Hockey Writers)

Denmark is much like Germany, lacking the offensive firepower to keep up with Canada and Finland. Unfortunately, it showed in their matchups against the two powerhouses, as they were outscored 13-1. They have seen more success offensively than the Germans, led by William Bundgaard, who has four points in the tournament. They will need him, Oliver Larsen, and Anton Linde, to finish the tournament strong and qualify for next year’s tournament after their first appearance since 2019.

Favorite: Germany

Players to Watch: David Lewandowski (Germany), Carlos Händel (Germany), Anton Linde (Denmark), Emil Jakobsen (Denmark)

Sweden vs Latvia (2:00 p.m.)

Sweden and Latvia square off for the second year in a row in the quarterfinals after Sweden pulled off a close victory over the Latvians last year. Sweden’s offensive firepower, led by Anton Frondell (Chicago Blackhawks), Lucas Pettersson (Anaheim Ducks), and Jack Berglund (Philadelphia Flyers), has been on full display this year. They put up a really strong showing against the United States in their last group-play game, claiming the top spot in Group A and earning the chance to play Latvia. They have been potent on the power play, scoring nine times on the man advantage, but will be playing a tough, defensive-minded Latvian team that will be up to the task. Being able to run their entire lineup throughout the game could be one of the X-factors in today’s game. Sweden has much more depth in its lineup than Latvia does.

For the second year in a row, Latvia has proven to be one of the toughest teams to play against, albeit not as talented as some others. They are a scrappy, hard-nosed team that has no problem putting their bodies on the line to make a play. They will also make you pay on the forecheck. They proved this last year as well, fighting back from a 3-0 deficit against Sweden to get within one before losing their quarterfinal matchup. The biggest difference between this year and last is that Latvia does not have the likes of Ēriks Mateiko (Washington Capitals) or netminder Linards Feldbergs to lean on.

To keep the game close this year, Latvia will need to rely on a sound defense and keep pace with Sweden for as long as possible. Players like Alberts Šmits, who has had a strong tournament and has really stood out among the 2026 draft-eligible players in the tournament, and Kristers Ansons will need to play at the top of their game to help the Latvians.

Favorite: Sweden

Players to Watch: Lucas Pettersson (Sweden), Viggo Björck (Sweden), Alberts Šmits (Latvia), Nils Maurins (Latvia)

Czechia vs Switzerland (4:30 p.m.)

Switzerland looks to continue their win streak in the tournament, as they won their last two group play games to get into the quarterfinals. They face a team they have not had much success against in the past, most recently losing to Czechia 5-1 in last year’s tournament. For Czechia, they have seen their forward group from top to bottom produce, led by Václav Nestrǎsil (Chicago Blackhawks) and Vojtěch Čihař (Los Angeles Kings). The Czechs will need these players, along with the rest of their forward group, to keep rolling against the upset-minded Swiss. On the backend of the ice, Tomáš Galvas has been one of the tournament’s top defensemen, tallying seven points and playing great defensively. Wearing down Switzerland with their depth will almost certainly happen at some point in the game.

Switzerland will need to weather the storm from Czechia and play a strong defensive game against an offense that has plenty of players who can hurt them. The Swiss have gotten strong goaltending from both Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks) and Elijah Neunschwander (Anaheim Ducks), and have been one of the tournament’s most sound defensive teams. Whichever netminder is in the net today will need to be at the top of their game to keep the Czech at bay as much as possible. Throughout the tournament, the Swiss have struggled to get their offense going, so being able to do so against a tough Czechia defensive group might end up being one of their biggest shortcomings in the matchup.

Favorite: Czechia

Players to Watch: Tomáš Galvas (Czechia), Václav Nestrǎsil (Czechia), Kimi Koerbler (Switzerland), Daniil Ustinkov (Switzerland)

United States vs Finland (6:00 p.m.)

A rematch of last year’s gold medal game, in which the United States pulled off an overtime victory thanks to Teddy Stiga (Nashville Predators), the United States will face a tough challenge against Finland. Throughout the tournament, the United States has struggled to get strong goaltending. They have played all three: Caleb Heil (Tampa Bay Lightning), Nick Kempf (Washington Capitals), and Brady Knowling, and Kempf has looked the best of the three. He will be the starter for the Americans as they look to get one game closer to a three-peat.

Offensively, the United States has looked strong in five-on-five play, but have struggled on the power play, scoring only four times in 16 chances. They will need to get going on the man advantage against Finland. A big x-factor for the Americans is whether Cole Hutson (Washington Capitals) can play after being out with an injury since the second period against Switzerland (Dec.27). He is a catalyst on the United States’ power play and was missed in their loss against Sweden on Dec. 31. Chase Reid has looked solid, trying to take on a bigger role in Hutson’s absence. He will likely be called upon to do so again if Hutson misses the game.

The Finns come into the quarterfinal matchup, surely looking for revenge for the gold medal game loss last year, and have looked strong this year, with their only loss coming to Czechia in overtime on Dec. 29. Petteri Rimpinen (Los Angeles Kings) has looked solid again this year, but has not looked exactly like the player who earned the tournaments top goaltender award last year. He will need to be at the top of his game to keep a strong American offense off the board.

Petteri Rimpinen will again be a major x-factor for Finland against the United States. (Photo credit: Pasi Mennander)

Finland has plenty of depth to their forward group and have gotten production from each of their lines throughout the tournament. They have been led by Jasper Kuhta (six points) and Heikki Ruohonen (Philadelphia Flyers), who has five points.

This game could very well be a tight, low-scoring contest, and goaltending could be the biggest x-factor in determining who wins.

Favorite: Finland

Players to Watch: Nick Kempf (United States), Will Zellers (United States), Emil Hemming (Finland), Petteri Rimpinen (Finland)

Canada vs Slovakia (8:30 p.m.)

Canada has seemed to have Slovakia’s number whenever they play in the tournament, and they will look to do so today. The Canadians come into the game off a back-and-forth game against Finland on Dec. 31, winning 7-4 to get the top spot in Group B. While they have looked solid offensively, led by Gavin McKenna, Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames), Tij Iginla (Utah Mammoth), and Michael Hage (Montreal Canadiens), what they have lacked is in their defensive game. They will need to be better on their own end of the ice, both on breakouts and in overall team defense, against a Slovakia team that has the talent to make them pay for their miscues. They have been strong on the penalty kill, though, killing off eight of the nine man-disadvantages they have had.

Jack Ivankovic (Nashville Predators) is expected to be in the net for the Canadians tonight. The overall depth of Canada’s lineup will be a key to victory against Slovakia.

For Slovakia, their loss to Switzerland put them as the fourth seed in Group A and in position to play against the high-powered Canadians. Both Michal Pradel (Detroit Red Wings) and Alan Lendák have had solid tournaments in the net for the Slovaks. They will need to be better on the penalty kill against a dangerous Canadian power play. So far, Slovakia has killed off nine of the 15 penalty kills they have faced, but has not faced a unit like Canada’s.

Offensively, they were able to hang with the United States on Dec. 29 (a 6-5 loss) and have looked solid for the most part, but only a couple of players have chipped in. They have been led by Tomas Chrenko (five goals) and Adam Belusko (two goals). They will need more offense from the rest of their lineup if they want to keep pace with Canada.

Favorite: Canada

Players to Watch: Jack Ivankovic (Canada), Brady Martin (Canada), Tomas Chrenko (Slovakia), Luka Radivojevič (Slovakia)

The Push For Gold Truly Begins

While Germany and Denmark are looking to return for next year’s tournament, the other eight teams left in the quarterfinals are looking to start their paths to a gold medal. Teams like Latvia and Switzerland may be looked at as the big underdogs of the day, but anything can happen on any given day in sports. All four games will have plenty of excitement surrounding them.