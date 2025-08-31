3 Bold Predictions for the 2025-26 Blue Jackets

The offseason continues to slowly chug along, and we continue our Columbus Blue Jackets season preview series here at The Hockey Writers. At least college football is back, right?

Given that most Blue Jackets fans are likely Buckeyes fans, I envy your enjoyment as a Bearcat student and fan, but I digress.

It does help pass the time until hockey returns, and the wait is not much longer. Training camp opens in roughly three weeks, the first preseason game is just 22 days away from the day I’m writing this (Aug. 30), the regular season begins in 40 days, and the home opener follows only four days later.

We are not far away at all, and what better time for me to drop my three bold predictions for this team looking to build off of last season’s crushing finish.

Blue Jackets Break Playoff Drought

It would be the first time since 2020 and they nearly made it happen last season, in what was the highest scoring season in franchise history with 273 goals.

My colleague, Mark Scheig, here at THW, spoke with captain Boone Jenner earlier this week. He covered plenty of ground, but on improvement and building off last season, he made his points clear.

“I think we believe in each other in that room where it’s all about the team, the way we built that last year. I think we’re going to continue to grow on that and learn from lessons, whether it’s a point here or there, and how much of a difference that is in November or December, and how that impacts what could be a spot in the playoffs. I think you have to learn from that as a group. I love the way we fought right to the end, but we came up short. For us, it was extremely disappointing. We want to get into the playoffs and do some damage. I think that’s where our heads are at.

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

We took a good step last year, but we’re taking a bigger one this year. We know it’s going to take a lot of work. That’s what I’m excited for coming to training camp: getting it right I know the guys have been putting in tremendous work this summer, and guys will be ready. We’re going to push each other. We’re going to push ourselves as a group of, let’s go, we have to get in. We have to make some noise this year.”

I think the Blue Jackets could work their way into third place in the Metropolitan Division, though a wild card spot feels more realistic. Cracking the top three will be no easy task with the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals all in the mix. I wouldn’t rule out the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders from all being competitive for that third spot either, all teams spoken about on the latest Blue Jackets 2025-26 Season Preview on the THW YouTube channel.

That said, I could see the Blue Jackets staying in the hunt for third place, especially if one of those teams stumbles. If I had to single out the most likely candidate, it would be Washington, as their 2024-25 season felt a bit like an outlier, capped off by a five-game exit at the hands of the Hurricanes in the second round.

Also, it is going to come down to consistency on special teams all season. The power play was too inconsistent last season, and the penalty kill struggled for most of it, too. They finished 2024-25 with a power play success rate of 19.5%, which placed them 22nd best in the league. The unit struggled immensely in the final two months of the season during their playoff push, a time when all weapons are needed.

During the six-game losing streak in March, the power play scored zero goals, a big reason why they could not catch back up in the playoff race despite a six-game winning streak closing out the season. The penalty kill also finished 22nd best in the NHL at 77%, allowing a total of 45 power play goals.

Looking at per-game stats, the Blue Jackets took 7.52 penalty minutes per 60 minutes of play in all situations, according to MoneyPuck. That was a little high when looking around the league, ranking as the 10th worst in the NHL.

Defensively, they have to limit goals against and be more consistent. They allowed 267 goals, eighth most in the league last season. A healthy Erik Gudbranson will certainly help in the physicality department. Damon Severson needs to bounce back from an inconsistent season, while Denton Mateychuk can take a step forward physically, rounding out his two-way game at the NHL level.

Zach Werenski can totally have another Norris Trophy finalist season, as he leads the blue line on the first pairing, likely with Dante Fabbro. Ivan Provorov and Fabbro are back after both were extended this summer and are two players who are reliable on the back end.

The team added Charlie Coyle, Miles Wood, and Isac Lundestrom, at forward. All are good depth players, with Coyle and Lundestrom strong in the faceoff circle and capable penalty killers. Wood is a solid left-wing fourth liner who can chip in with depth production.

Jenner said of the additions, “Yeah. Very, very excited. Those are huge pickups for us. I don’t know any of them on a personal level, but the hockey world’s small and everything I’ve heard from guys who have played with them or crossed paths with them are just tremendous things. First and foremost, tremendous teammates and guys in the locker room that care about team first. That’s exactly what we want and take pride in in our locker room. So, there’s no doubt they’re just going to fit in well there.

But what they bring on the ice playing against them for years now. You know how tough of an opponent they can be and what they brought to their teams. To add those three guys, I think that’s huge for us up front. They’re experienced guys. Coyle’s almost up to a thousand games and had a great career in what he’s done on every team he’s gone to and the impact he has there. I think all three of them will come in and have that impact with us. Knowing they’re great teammates, they’re going to fit in no problem.”

Team conditioning also has to be better this season. They had 12 back-to-back sets last season and went 2-9 in the second games. This season, they have 15 sets of them. The team brought back Barry Brennan as strength and conditioning coach, a role he held from 2005 to 2010, after the team moved on from Kevin Collins earlier this offseason.

Looking holistically, I think these are all areas that can and will be cleaned up this season. Hopefully, the injury bug stays away, but even if it doesn’t, I’m confident they have the necessary depth both in Cleveland and within the NHL lineup to handle those situations.

Fantilli Reaches 35 Goals, Johnson Dishes 45 Assists

Much like Kirill Marchenko last season, Adam Fantilli looks ready for a significant jump in offensive production. He and Kent Johnson will likely open the season together on the second line, and their chemistry is already well established.

Johnson finished last season with 33 assists and scored 24 goals (57 points) in only 68 games, while Fantilli played all 82, scoring 31 goals and 23 assists (54 points), firing 191 shots, converting on 16.2% of them. If they see consistent time on the second power play unit, reaching the marks of 35 goals for Fantilli and 45 assists for Johnson is very realistic.

Fantilli proved in his sophomore season that he can be relied upon every night. He averaged 17:28 of ice time, took the second most faceoffs on the team, and played with more edge, registering 113 hits, taking 100 himself, and blocking 56 shots. His work in the gym this offseason should help him win more battles around the net, forecheck without being pushed around as much, and generate more offense in the difficult areas of the ice.

Johnson returned to start the season after surgery for a torn labrum suffered in Feb. 2024. He was then sidelined again with an upper-body injury on Oct. 12 and returned 14 games later in November. Over a full season, he was on pace for 69 points, an impressive total for his third season in the league.

Johnson reflected after the season, saying, “It was definitely a good year for me in terms of growth and some good takeaways, and I think how I battled throughout the year, even with injury and whatnot, just coming back and playing good right away. There’s a lot of good things for me to take away, but I think I have a lot more in this league and can get a lot better. There’s still a lot of areas to get better at.”

If both players build on last season and continue to feed off one another’s strengths, they could quietly become one of the most dangerous and productive second-line duos in the NHL this coming season.

Greaves Takes Over the Crease by Late November

This might be one of my more controversial predictions, but I think it will happen unless Elvis Merzlikins comes out of the gate with an amazing start in the October gauntlet. Jet Greaves is another player I have written a ton about this offseason, and rightfully so. He has been mentioned in many of my pieces, most recently as one of my three breakout candidates along with Fantilli and Mateychuk.

I expect the season to open with a 60/40 split in favor of Merzlikins. It appears the staff does like him, and he is an amazing locker room guy. I just see this being a good tandem, and potentially an even better one with Merzlikins in the backup role. Starting the season, this way could also give Greaves some time to settle in and find himself at the NHL level again, given that he’s only played in 21 career NHL games.

Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, the workload broke down like this: Merzlikins played 64.6% of the games, Daniil Tarasov (now with the Florida Panthers) played 24.4%, and Greaves played 13.4%. There will not be a three‑goalie battle this season; it will be just the two of them.

By the middle to end of November, my bold prediction is that Greaves will take over as the main starter in a 65/35 split. Also, the Blue Jackets are actively looking for a third goalie who can play with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Cleveland Monsters and be good enough to step in if there are injuries to either Greaves or Merzlikins.

I will be writing an article soon on three goalies who could fill that role once training camp rolls around, so stay tuned.

If these three bold predictions come to life, the Blue Jackets will not only take a big step forward but could turn the coming season into one of the most memorable in franchise history.