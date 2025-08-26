3 Canadiens’ Players Motivated for 2025-26 Success

The Montreal Canadiens enter the 2025–26 season with a mix of young talent, experienced veterans, and plenty of unanswered questions. While the team continues to improve, several players find themselves at crucial turning points in their careers. Motivation can take many forms in professional hockey; some players want a new contract, others want to silence critics, and some simply want to prove they belong among the league’s best.

Here are three Canadiens’ players who have every reason to make 2025–26 their biggest season yet.

Mike Matheson

Mike Matheson has quietly been one of Montreal’s most reliable defencemen since arriving in 2022. Logging heavy minutes, playing on the power play, and providing much-needed leadership to a young blue line, Matheson has consistently carried responsibilities that go beyond the stat sheet. But now, entering the final year of his contract, he faces the ultimate “prove it” season.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

The Canadiens must soon decide if Matheson fits into their long-term vision. With Noah Dobson acquired this summer and prospects like David Reinbacher and Adam Engström pushing with the Laval Rocket, Montreal’s defence is becoming crowded. At 31, Matheson is no longer the young piece of the puzzle, but he still brings an offensive dimension and skating ability that make him valuable.

For Matheson, this season is about two things: either showing the Canadiens he deserves an extension and a top-four role in the years ahead, or proving his worth as one of the most attractive free-agent defencemen on the market. Either way, his motivation is clear; strong play in 2025–26 could define the next chapter of his career.

Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine’s journey in Montreal has been anything but smooth so far. Acquired as a potential game-changing goal scorer, his Canadiens debut season was marred by injuries and a disappointing playoff performance. Still, everyone knows the upside Laine brings when healthy: one of the most lethal shots in the league and the ability to swing games with pure offensive firepower.

Now fully healthy and entering the final year of his contract, Laine is staring at a career-defining season. The Canadiens will need him to rediscover his scoring touch if they want to compete in the Atlantic Division. For Laine personally, a bounce-back season could mean cashing in on a lucrative deal next summer, whether in Montreal or elsewhere.

Motivation won’t be in short supply. Laine is a proud player, and after a frustrating stretch of inconsistency, he has every reason to prove to the hockey world that he can still be a 40-goal scorer. With skilled playmakers like Nick Suzuki, Ivan Demidov and Cole Caufield around him, the opportunity is there; it’s now on Laine to seize it.

Lane Hutson

Few rookies made as big an impression in 2024–25 as Lane Hutson. The undersized defenceman stepped straight into the NHL and showcased the same dynamic puck-moving and offensive instincts that made him one of the Canadiens’ top prospects. He even earned the Calder Trophy along the way. But as successful as his rookie season was, Hutson enters year two with a surprising chip on his shoulder.

This summer, Team USA did not invite him to their Olympic Orientation Camp, a decision that raised eyebrows considering his breakout season. For a player who thrives on confidence and creativity, the snub may serve as the perfect fuel. Add to that the uncertainty around his contract situation (there is still no extension in place despite being eligible) and Hutson suddenly finds himself with plenty of motivation to elevate his game.

While he remains a restricted free agent (RFA) at the end of the season, another big season could force the Canadiens to commit long-term and firmly establish Hutson as a cornerstone of their defence. At just 21 years old, Hutson has already shown he belongs, but 2025–26 will be about proving that his rookie year was only the beginning.

For the Canadiens, individual motivation can drive collective success. Each player has a different reason to push harder, but together, their performances could shape the Canadiens’ fortunes in 2025–26. For a team still balancing development with the desire to win now, the hunger of these motivated individuals might be exactly what propels Montreal closer to playoff contention.