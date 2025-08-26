8 Jets Players Approaching Milestones in 2025-26

Make no mistake — team success is the most important thing in sports, and as the Winnipeg Jets near the 2025-26 season, the focus is rightly on how they’re going to follow up their Presidents’ Trophy-winning season with another strong one.

That being said, individual success is still something to be celebrated and you don’t have a strong team without talented individuals contributing to the cause. There are more than a handful of Jets players approaching some meaningful career landmarks we’ll take some time to highlight here.

Kyle Connor: 300 Assists, 600 Points

Connor, one of the NHL’s top snipers and also an underrated playmaker, is just two assists shy of 300 and 18 points shy of 600 on his career. He should hit both marks by the end of November.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a third period goal against the St. Louis Blues in Game Two of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Jets will hope those milestones are not the final two he sets with the franchise: the now 28-year-old has one year remaining on his current deal and will be an unrestricted free agent next July 1 if not extended before then. He is coming off a career season where he put up 41 goals and 97 points.

Connor Hellebuyck: 50 Shutouts

The defending back-to-back Vezina Trophy winner and defending Hart Memorial Trophy winner is just five shutouts short of 50 for his career after capturing a career-high eight last season.

The longtime workhorse goaltender has posted five-plus shutouts in four of his nine full seasons (and had four shutouts in four other seasons.) If he continues to dominate at the same level he did last season and the Jets continue to play strong defence in front of him, 50-career clean sheets before the season’s end is well within reach.

Adam Lowry: 300 Points

Despite the fact he will miss the first two to six weeks of the season rehabbing and recovering from the hip surgery he had in late May, 300-career points is still in reach for the captain in 2025-26.

ADAM LOWRY IS YOUR #GAME7 DOUBLE OVERTIME HERO!! 🤯



The @NHLJets have punched their ticket to the Second Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs thanks to their captain's @energizer overtime goal!! pic.twitter.com/x7Fxq5nuHn — NHL (@NHL) May 5, 2025

The now 32-year-old sits 27 points away from that mark. Considering he has operated at a .426 point-per-game clip over the past three seasons, he will reach 300 if he plays 64 games — seemingly doable considering the announced recovery timeframe — if he produces at that same rate. If he doesn’t reach it this season, he will reach it early next season.

Josh Morrissey: 300 Assists, 400 Points

Morrissey, an elite offensive defenseman and perennial top-10 Norris Trophy finisher, is seven assists shy of 300 and 27 points shy of 400.

Considering the now 30-year-old put up 62 points (14 goals, 48 assists) in 80 games last season — and has racked up 207 over the past three seasons since now-retired head coach Rick Bowness encouraged him to jump up in the play and produce more offense — Morrissey should hit both milestones by around Christmas.

While he has never scored 20 goals in a season (his career high is 16) there’s an outside chance he could reach 100-career goals this season as he sits with 80.

Vladislav Namestnikov: 200 Assists

The versatile Namestnikov could reach this milestone in the first game of the season or even on his first shift as he sits with 199-career assists.

The now 32-year-old, who played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, and Dallas Stars prior to joining the Jets in 2022, will also play his 800th-career game this season (he sits at 786.)

Nino Niederreiter: 500 Points, 1000 Games

Dependable veteran third liner Niederreiter sits at 480-career points evenly divided between goals and assists (240 each.)

The Swiss winger has produced 41, 34, and 37 points over his past three seasons, meaning he should hit 20 on the season and 500 for his career around Christmas.

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The now 32-year-old, who played for the New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, and Nashville Predators before joining the Jets in 2023, will also reach the 1,000-game mark in his 31st game of the season (which would be Saturday, Dec. 13 at home against the Washington Capitals if he plays all of the first 32.) It will be a treat for Jets fans to see him honoured with a pregame ceremony and presented with a silver stick.

Jonathan Toews: 900 Points

Toews, attempting an NHL comeback with his hometown team after missing two seasons due to illness, is sitting at 883-career points, all recorded with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2007-08 through 2022-23.

While there are big questions surrounding what role the now 37-year-old will play and how effective he will be after such a long layoff, 17 points seems doable for someone with such a distinguished resume even in a scenario where he doesn’t play particularly well.

Gabriel Vilardi: 100 Goals, 100 Assists

Vilardi, fresh off signing a six-year extension that will keep him with the Jets through most of his hoped-for prime, is just 10 goals and 15 assists away from triple digits in both categories.

Last season — his second with the Jets since being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in June 2023 as part of the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade — the 25 year old right winger set new career highs in goals (27), assists (34), and points (61) in 71 games.

Peep this feed from Gabriel Vilardi 👀 pic.twitter.com/H4tcxl3dwZ — NHL (@NHL) December 23, 2024

Considering he will continue to play on the first line alongside Connor and Mark Scheifele and also continue to feature as the “facilitator” on the top power-play unit, Vilardi should be able to hit both milestones before Christmas.