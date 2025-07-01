3 Depth Forwards the Canadiens Should Target in Free Agency

With NHL free agency opening, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves with some holes to fill in the bottom six. Following the acquisition of Noah Dobson on draft day, an aggressive and exciting move for the organization, the focus now shifts to building around the core and ensuring depth throughout the lineup. The Habs parted ways with Emil Heineman in the Dobson trade, and both Christian Dvorak and Joel Armia are expected to hit free agency. That’s potentially three regular bottom-six players out the door, and while some younger prospects may step in, the Canadiens will likely need to add experienced, inexpensive depth pieces who can help stabilize the roster and offer versatility.

Here are three forwards the Canadiens should consider targeting in free agency to rebuild their bottom six.

Joel Kiviranta

If the Canadiens are looking for someone to slide into the role vacated by Heineman, Joel Kiviranta, who played for the Colorado Avalanche, could be the perfect fit. At 29 years old, Kiviranta brings energy, speed, and a high work rate, traits that fit right in with the Canadiens’ current identity. He’s not just a body to plug in; he brings legitimate upside for a depth piece.

Kiviranta had a quietly productive 2024-25 season, scoring 16 goals while bouncing between the Avalanche’s third and fourth lines. He’s proven he can chip in offensively when needed, but more importantly, he plays a responsible two-way game and is capable of handling penalty kill duties.

Another benefit? He’s unlikely to break the bank. A one- or two-year deal at around $1 million per season seems fair and manageable for both sides. With his skating ability and forechecking instincts, Kiviranta could easily begin the season on the fourth line but move up if injuries occur or if he earns more responsibility. He won’t wow anyone with flashy plays, but in terms of cost-effective reliability, he’s exactly the type of player the Canadiens should be eyeing.

Taylor Raddysh

Taylor Raddysh is another intriguing depth option the Canadiens could consider this summer. At 27 years old, Raddysh brings size (6-foot-3), a good shot, and some untapped offensive potential. He’s two years removed from a 20-goal season with the Chicago Blackhawks, and while his numbers dipped this past season, he still possesses the tools to bounce back in the right environment.

Raddysh isn’t overly physical, but he’s smart with the puck and can contribute even without it on his stick. He played a good role on the Washington Capitals’ bottom-six last season. On a short-term deal, he offers low risk and moderate upside, a potential middle-six contributor who could add scoring depth and compete for minutes in training camp.

Michael Eyssimont

The Canadiens have built an identity around speed, puck pursuit, and relentless energy. That’s why Michael Eyssimont, though on the smaller side, would be a strong stylistic fit. He might not have the same name recognition as other free agents, but Eyssimont has quietly carved out a niche as a relentless forechecker with a high motor and good hockey IQ.

Michael Eyssimont, Seattle Kraken (Simon Fearn-Imagn Images)

Eyssimont brings pace and pressure to every shift. He averaged over 1.84 shots per game this past season despite limited minutes, a reflection of his shoot-first mentality and ability to generate offence through pressure. While he only scored nine goals, his analytics show that he drives play effectively and keeps opponents on their heels.

He’s also capable of drawing penalties with his speed and aggressiveness, an underrated skill for a team like Montreal that has a promising power-play unit heading into this season with Ivan Demidov in the mix.

At just 28 years old, Eyssimont is in his prime and could be lured with a one-year “prove-it” deal. If the Canadiens want to increase their pace, he’s a great low-risk bet who could outplay his contract and earn an extended stay in Montreal.

While the Canadiens may promote some younger players into the lineup, the departure of Heineman, Dvorak, and Armia leaves a noticeable gap in veteran experience and bottom-six depth. The key here is not to block the kids, but to give the coaching staff some flexibility and options. Depth wins games in the modern NHL, and especially over an 82-game grind, having quality role players can make all the difference.

Players like Kiviranta, Raddysh, and Eyssimont won’t command huge contracts or headlines, but they each offer something important: reliability, effort, and roles the Habs need to replace. Whether it’s penalty killing, bringing energy, or being able to move up the lineup in a pinch, these are the types of smart, under-the-radar moves that good organizations make.

As general manager Kent Hughes continues shaping the Canadiens into a contender, making savvy free-agent additions to support the team’s core and young talent will be crucial. And for just a few million dollars, Montreal could add three reliable pieces that make a real difference this season.