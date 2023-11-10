3 Flames Trade Targets to Help Jonathan Huberdeau

Jonathan Huberdeau’s time as a Calgary Flame has been nothing short of a disaster so far. Coming into the organization, there was plenty of excitement thanks to the 115-point season he was coming off of with the Florida Panthers. Any hopes of him replicating that success were quickly shot down, however.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Calgary Flames (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Huberdeau saw a 60-point regression last season, the largest in NHL history, to give him 55 points in 79 games. He looked nothing like the elite winger fans had grown accustomed to over the past several years, resulting in many believing he could bounce back in 2023-24. With just six points in 12 games on the season thus far, however, it doesn’t seem very likely right now.

While fans are growing increasingly frustrated, there isn’t much management can do. The 30-year-old is in the first year of an eight-year deal which carries a monstrous $10.5 million cap hit. Whether Craig Conroy and his staff like it or not, they are stuck with him, and according to a recent report, they are going to do everything in their power to get him going.

Related: Flames Should Be Re-Signing Newfound Leader Nikita Zadorov

Latest News & Highlights

As reported by Elliotte Friedman in his latest 32 Thoughts piece, the Flames are looking to bring in players who they believe can help get Huberdeau’s game turned around. While no names were suggested, these three in particular may be names that Conroy is considering, as they make for great fits for a number of reasons.

Anthony Duclair

It’s been quite obvious that from the second the San Jose Sharks acquired Anthony Duclair, they were doing so with the intent of flipping him for future assets at or ahead of the 2024 Trade Deadline. Duclair, who is in the final year of a deal that carries a $3 million cap hit, is second in Sharks scoring with five points through 12 games, and could see that production increase dramatically if moved to a better team.

Anthony Duclair, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

As it so happens, Duclair’s best season in the NHL came in 2021-22 when he was on a line with Huberdeau. If you’re wondering, yes, that was the season in which Huberdeau recorded 115 points. Duclair’s production wasn’t as outstanding, but was solid nonetheless with 31 goals and 58 points in 74 outings. The two seemed to have great chemistry together, and may very well be able to rediscover it with the Flames.

Travis Konecny

This deal would be a trickier one for Conroy to pull off, but if he were able to find a way to land Travis Konecny, both Flames fans and Huberdeau would be equally ecstatic. Konecny has found a way to continue producing despite being on a bad Philadelphia Flyers team for several seasons now, but has been in trade rumours as of late due to the organization being in the early stages of a rebuild.

Konecny, who scored 31 goals in 60 games last season, has the ability to produce offence in big numbers while also contributing in several other ways. His feistiness and willingness to win battles along the boards would be huge for Huberdeau, who tends to be more of a perimeter player that relies on skill. Having someone who can do the dirty work for him while also having the skill to put home some of his passes would undoubtedly help Huberdeau get his game back.

Sam Reinhart

Like Konecny, Sam Reinhart isn’t nearly as likely of a get as Duclair. That said, he is also a great offensive contributor who could soon be on the move due to his contract situation. The 28-year-old has gotten off to a scorching hot start this season, scoring nine goals and 15 points through his first 12 games.

Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Reinhart is considered more of a playmaker, but has scored north of 30 goals in each of his past two seasons. He also has plenty of familiarity with Huberdeau, as the two spent a number of seasons together with the Panthers. What could really make this trade happen is that the Panthers need defencemen, and the Flames have several they are looking to trade.

Right Approach by the Flames

As frustrated as many Flames fans are with Huberdeau, trying to bring in some players to help him rediscover his game is the right decision by Conroy. Ideally, a player making $10.5 million would be able to produce regardless of any circumstances, but that isn’t happening right now. It is better to attempt to get him back on track than simply deal with what he is giving you now for the next eight years.