Kings Emerging as the Golden Knights’ Toughest Opponent

There was a lot to learn from the Vegas Golden Knights’ 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. With a 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks in their previous matchup, this was the first time the Golden Knights have lost consecutive games since losing Games 4 and 5 to the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final last season.

It’s easy to look at the Golden Knights’ record and consider this game an upset, but the Kings have quietly had a great start to the season. They’ve put together an 8-2-2 record and they’re the only undefeated road team in the league, winning all seven contests. They also entered this game on a three-game winning streak.

In fact, the Golden Knights have a regular season record of 5-5 against the Kings since the 2021-22 season. Despite both teams being well-rounded defensively, each game between them has been high-scoring, with the Golden Knights averaging 3.2 goals per game and allowing an average of 3.5 goals against.

With there still being a lot of question marks regarding the Western Conference playoff picture, it feels like the Kings’ early season success may indicate that they are the biggest threat to the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup aspirations.

Golden Knights’ Toughest Opponent

The main reason why the Kings have been such a tough opponent for the Golden Knights is because they’re playing almost identically to how the Golden Knights have been playing under Bruce Cassidy. Here’s a look at some noteworthy statistics that highlight how this current Kings team is similarly structured to the 2022-23 Golden Knights, focusing on each team’s numbers over the same time frame.



Statistic

VGK 2022-23

LAK 2023-24

GF/GP 5v5

2.28 (5th)

2.83 (1st)

GF% 5v5

58.18% (4th)

59.65% (3rd)

xGF% 5v5

56.66% (3rd)

56.74% (4th)

HDCF% 5v5

58.5% (2nd)

60.82 (2nd)

PP%

22.7% (15th)

20.8% (14th)

PK%

77.4% (20th)

85.4% (9th) Statistics courtesy of NaturalStatTrick.com

The biggest takeaway from these stats should be just how dominant both teams were at even strength, and how the Kings’ improved special teams could put them in a position to potentially be more dangerous than the Golden Knights were in the 2022-23 regular season.

While it’s still very early, I think it’s fair to say that the Kings aren’t getting enough consideration as Stanley Cup contenders. FanDuel’s sports book currently has the Kings with the 10th best odds to win it all, with the Golden Knights currently sitting at 4th. While the Golden Knights undoubtedly deserve the love they are getting, I don’t see there being that much of a competitive gap between these two teams.

The Kings’ depth is very similar to how the Golden Knights are structured. They have three centers who are all capable of playing in offensive and defensive situations with Anze Kopitar, Pierre-Luc Dubois, and Philip Danault, and they have a solid core of scoring wingers headlined by Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe. They also spread out their scoring extremely well, with four players averaging a point-per-game or better, and all but two players have registered a goal.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After back-to-back first round exits, this Kings’ core looks primed for a big run. There are a few concerns that need to be addressed, but if these similarities to the defending Stanley Cup champions are any indication of what kind of team they are, there might not be a tougher opponent for the Golden Knights in the entire league.

Who Has the Edge?

As good as the Kings have been, there are two notable differences in how their rosters are constructed that I believe will give the Golden Knights the edge this season. For starters, the Golden Knights have a much better group of defensemen that contribute offensively. With Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo, the Golden Knights have an added layer of skill that opposing teams have to account for in their own zone, and the Kings don’t have a dynamic threat like that anymore.

At 33 years old, the best days of Drew Doughty are behind him and the next candidate to quarterback their power play for the foreseeable future is Jordan Spence. With 45 points in 54 American Hockey League (AHL) games last season Spence earned himself a spot on the Kings’ third defensive pairing, where he’s seen some opportunities on both of their power play units and has picked up five assists in 12 games.

With 2021 eighth-overall pick Brandt Clarke quickly developing into one of the best young offensive defensemen yet to play a full season in the NHL, the Kings’ blue line should be in good hands for the long term. However, the Golden Knights have the edge for now.

The second major difference that separates these two teams is goaltending. The Kings signed Cam Talbot to a one-year, $1 million deal this summer and the 35-year-old veteran has exceeded all expectations so far, starting with a 7-2-0 record and tying Thatcher Demko and Alexander Georgiev for the most wins in the league. He also has a .930 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.03 goals-against average (GAA), which puts him in the top five among goaltenders in those categories.

Cam Talbot, Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Talbot has quietly put together a solid resume as a starting goaltender over the past few seasons, it’s hard to know if this kind of success is sustainable, and the Kings’ depth in net is still a concern. Phoenix Copley has been a liability in the three games he’s started with a .708 SV% and a 4.98 GAA and the Kings’ next best internal option is David Rittich, who’s putting up mediocre numbers at the AHL level.

As for the Golden Knights, both Adin Hill and Logan Thompson have been the least of their concerns to start the season, and injuries aside, they’ve proven to be a tandem that can win on the biggest stage.

Final Thoughts

Considering how many teams have underperformed to start the season, it’s difficult to determine who the Golden Knights’ toughest competition will be, but the early signs seem to point to the Kings being one of the top teams in the West.

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche are also having solid starts to the season and have historically played well against the Golden Knights, and you can never count out Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers despite their horrendous start. Even if a team like the Vancouver Canucks can maintain their early success, then the Western Conference playoff race will be an exciting one to watch throughout the season.