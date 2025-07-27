3 Keys to Canadiens’ Power Play Taking the Next Step

The 2024-25 season saw a dramatic leap forward by the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens. They started off slowly, but finished the regular season strong, earning the final wild-card berth in the playoffs. While they did lose to the Washington Capitals in the first round, the Canadiens showed that they can and will compete for a playoff position.

However, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes would be the first to admit that his rebuild is not near complete. There are significant needs to be filled before they can be considered a completed work. The 2025-26 season holds some promise of another step forward, yet they will need to find more goals, especially on the power play (PP).

Canadiens Can Learn From the 2024-25 PP

Montreal finished 17th in the NHL in goals for, scoring 243 times, which translates to a 2.96 goals for per game average (GF/GP). The Canadiens’ 20.1% power-play (PP) percentage ranked 21st in the NHL. However, after the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Canadiens, being led by team captain Nick Suzuki, were able to increase scoring to 3.15 GF/GP. This placed them 15th in the NHL over that time span. They did this despite their PP dropping to 18.1% over the 26 games played in that span.

What this shows is that the major leap forward last season for Montreal, which led to them being fifth overall in the league after the 4 Nations, was their defensive game cutting down goals against dramatically. It’s no secret that special-teams efficiency has a massive impact on success in any season. For the club to improve immediately and have a repeat appearance in the playoffs in 2025-26, they will need their PP to produce at a much higher rate.

Canadiens Change Their Format

The format the Canadiens currently use is a 1-3-1 setup with one forward down along the goal line (or net front), one forward on each of the half walls, one forward in the bumper position (high slot) and one defenceman at the blue line. The top unit (laid out in the 1-3-1) consisted of Juraj Slafkovsky – Patrik Laine, Suzuki, Cole Caufield – Lane Hutson. This was the unit that scored the most as a group. Caufield scored 10 PP goals, but Laine was a PP goal machine, with 75% of his 20 goals coming on the PP, giving him the team lead with 15.

The second unit was not as productive but did show some flashes of ability. They also used the 1-3-1 and were led by players such as Brendan Gallagher, Emil Heineman (traded to the New York Islanders), and Mike Matheson.

In order to be successful while on the power play, the Canadiens need to re-evaluate how they attack it.

Canadiens Personnel Changes

One way to find that success is to make a change to the personnel. The additions of elite skill players such as Ivan Demidov and Noah Dobson, as well as an emerging power forward in Zachary Bolduc, essentially force head coach Martin St. Louis’ hand to adjust. Best of all, it will also provide internal competition for these coveted roles.

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHLI via Getty Images)

Another way is to adjust the format. St. Louis could return to the time-honoured method of using three forwards and two defenders. Doing so means he could capitalize on the creative puck-moving skills of Hutson, the Calder Trophy winner for top rookie in 2024-25, and the newly added Dobson to anchor their top unit. Additionally, they could hybridize, allowing the second PP unit to remain the 1-3-1 and utilize Matheson to quarterback that unit. With the influx of new, offensively capable forwards, the unit could become another weapon for the coaching staff.

As for the forwards, Suzuki is a lock as the centre on this top unit. From here, difficult choices will need to be made. If the three forwards, two defenders (3-2) format is the choice, the personnel selected will be chosen to fill specific roles. Slafkovsky is currently the net front presence in the 1-3-1, but in the 3-2, the role includes a shooter in the bumper spot, and this role includes attacking the net front, so while Caufield is an excellent shooter, adding size here matters. Slafkovsky is in for a battle at training camp as Bolduc could be placed here comfortably, as this was his role with the St. Louis Blues last season, where he scored seven PP goals.

The shooter’s position on the left side is ideal for a right shot, and Caufield has been in this role for most of his NHL career. However, it will be challenging to justify removing Laine from the top unit as his 20 goals (15 PP goals) helped push Montreal into a playoff spot. Had he maintained that scoring pace over an 82-game season, that would have provided the team another 30-plus goal forward. With a full offseason to recover and train after his knee injury last season, the expectation is that he can produce goals at that rate. This could mean that Caufield, the team’s top goal scorer, could be moved to the second unit.

Canadiens’ Power Play Looks Dangerous

The second unit would now boast having Caufield, Slafkovsky, Demidov and Matheson. This leaves a centre role open, and a healthy Kirby Dach fits in there. This season is an important one for the oft-injured 24-year-old centre. A full season where he can also produce offence would earn him another NHL contract, even if it isn’t in Montreal. Being used on the PP, with top-line skill players like those noted above, would put him in his best position to succeed he’s ever had in his career. Even if the five-on-five output remains unchanged from the post-4 Nations Face-Off break, as long as the team’s PP output can be increased. In 2024-25, Montreal had 234 PP opportunities, scoring 47 total PP goals. If everything else remained the same, even a modest 2% increase would give them five more goals. That could lead to two, maybe three more wins, that’s six points in the standings, which could have put them on par with the Ottawa Senators or possibly even into third place in the Atlantic.

The PP is a living, breathing thing. Players will be moved in and out of the first and second unit based on performance, injuries and team needs. Regardless of which format is used, the trades made by Hughes have provided St. Louis with an influx of offensive skill that will allow for the team’s offensive output, especially on the power play, to take a significant leap forward.