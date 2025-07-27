USA White Takes Down Finland in Game 1 of World Junior Summer Showcase

The 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase (WJSS) started off on Sunday afternoon, July 27, with Game 1 between USA White and Finland. Team USA was split into two teams, white and blue, for the first few days of the showcase as they narrowed their roster down. The United States started out with goaltender Nick Kempf, but partway through the second, Caleb Heil took over. Finland stuck with the same goaltender throughout the game: Kim Saarinen.

Team USA jumped out to an early lead, but Finland battled back and stole the lead before the end of the first. The game was tied for a good portion of the second, but in the final period, the United States found a way to pull ahead. They protected their lead and came out with the 5-2 win over Finland.

Game Recap

The game started out with speed as both teams battled hard and physical until the United States got on the board first with a goal by Ryker Lee. He was assisted by James Hagens to take a 1-0 lead. However, it didn’t last long as Finland stormed back down the ice and scored to tie it 1-1. The goal was tallied by Roope Vesterinen, and he was assisted by Heikki Ruohonen and Veikka Mononen. Finland built off that momentum as they added a second goal before the first period ended to take a 2-1 lead. The goal was scored by Jasper Kuhta, unassisted.

Ryker Lee, Nashville Predators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The second period was a bit quieter in terms of goals as there was just one, and it was scored by the United States to tie the game 2-2. Teddy Stiga scored the goal, and he was assisted by Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen and Hagens. The rest of the period went by scoreless, but it was quite physical.

The third period is where the United States showed their talent depth as they scored back-to-back goals to open the period. The first goal was tallied by Shane Vansaghi, and he was assisted by Brodie Ziemer and Cullen Potter. The second goal was recorded by Lee, his second of the game, Jack Murtagh and Tanner Henricks assisted him. The final goal of the game was scored on an empty net by Stiga, also his second of the game, to give his team a 5-2 victory. He was assisted by Lee and Henricks.

USA White will be back in action on Monday afternoon, July 28, to take on Team Sweden. Team Finland will also be back in action on Monday afternoon, and they’ll face USA Blue.