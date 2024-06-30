3 Moves Oilers Could Make Following Jack Campbell Buyout

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on unconditional waivers for the purposes of a buyout. First looking for a trade before going this route, Jason Gregor writes, “They had talks with teams in trades, but didn’t want to add assets (that were asked for) in a deal to make it happen. The buyout will free up $3.9m in cap space this year.”

That will lead to questions about what Edmonton will do with that $3.9 million in cap space. A team that sees their window to win as open right now, the Oilers will spend it. The question is where and on what? I believe it could be a mix of a few things.

Sign Their Internal UFAs

Jeff Jackson noted that the Oilers are trying to sign all of their unrestricted free agents. As unlikely as that sounds, it seems inevitable that at least one or two players will leave the organization. But, Jackson confirmed he wanted to bring everyone back. With the cap space Edmonton has available after the Campbell buyout, Jackson will have an easier time finding the money to get a few more contracts taken care of.

The priorities are probably Connor Brown, Mattias Janmark, Corey Perry, Adam Henrique, Warren Foegele, and Vincent Desharnais (in that order). The plan would be to get each on the most team-friendly deals possible.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Calvin Pickard was already extended and additional signings could come as early as Sunday afternoon. Some of these players will test the market and then circle back to the Oilers. Others may get offers better than what the Oilers can afford and sign elsewhere. That latter will lead to where the money goes next.

Look for Value Deals in Free Agency

Expect the Oilers to go to market and look for players who are seeking the right fit at a low cost or a player(s) who can be signed on a value contract after departing their team. Names like Jeff Skinner, Adam Boqvist, Cam Atkinson, and Nate Schmidt were all bought out of their contracts. Other players weren’t qualified by their respective teams making them free agents. Alex Nylander, Jake Bean, and Erik Brännström are players that need new homes. This isn’t to suggest that any of them are destined for Edmonton but could these be players that look to a team like the Oilers?

Meanwhile, what about players who see the elite-level talent that the Oilers employ like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? These players may look around the market and ultimately see an opportunity on a short-term deal with a Cup contender to up their value for 2025-26? It happens every offseason and the Oilers could get some deals if they look for players like this on the market.

Could the Oilers Take at Least One Big Swing?

The cap savings will certainly be used to sign as many of the team’s players to low-cost deals as possible. But, will the Oilers make a move to sign or trade for a higher-end target that they wouldn’t have otherwise been an option without the extra savings for next season? The cap savings are highest in the first year and the $3.9 million should be spent. If the Oilers identify a top-six forward or an upgrade to their top-four on the blue line, this coming season is the time to spend.

As for who the Oilers might have their eyes on, that’s not clear. The team has suggested they might make small moves, but Jackson did say he would look to improve the roster. That means he’s keeping his eyes open for difference-makers. This won’t include the big names like Jake Guentzel, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, or Patrick Kane. But, what about the Jake DeBrusks or Tyler Toffolis of the world?