Spitfires’ Greentree & Spellacy Chosen at 2024 NHL Draft

While the Windsor Spitfires are in the middle of a busy summer to prepare for the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, they took a bit of a break this weekend as two of their stars heard their names called at the 2024 NHL Draft.

This season was nothing short of difficult for the Spitfires; they finished second last in the league after back-to-back regular season conference titles. However, general manager Bill Bowler has been building around his 16, 17, and 18-year-olds, aiming to get back to the top of the conference. After signing multiple players from April’s 2024 OHL Draft, the focus shifted to a strong 2022 OHL Draft class that was NHL Draft eligible this weekend. Fortunately, two of their talents were able to get some spotlight at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Captain Greentree Goes 26th Overall to Kings

Since the start of the season, Spitfires’ captain forward Liam Greentree had been considered a first-round pick in this draft. He has the size (6-foot-2, 215 pounds), the shot, and the leadership abilities to make a real name for himself in the pros. It felt like just a matter of time before he heard his name called on Friday. When the Los Angeles Kings came to the podium to make the 26th overall selection, they made no mistake, selecting the Oshawa, ON native.

The Spitfires’ second-round pick in 2022, Greentree had 45 points in 65 games in his rookie season, showing he was a slick pick by Bowler. However, after a busy summer of training, he took control of the club in 2023-24 with 36 goals and 90 points in 64 games. Not only did he lead the team on the ice but he was a fixture in the room, being named captain after the January 10 trade deadline. Whatever the team needed, he was their guy, which is tough to do when you’ve got the NHL Draft on the horizon. Now, he will get ready for the next chapter of his career and life. After the selection, he told the media that he’s eager to take on a bigger role with the Spitfires in 2024-25 (see clip below).

Liam Greentree, selected by the ⁦@LAKings⁩ tonight, said of serving as @SpitsHockey⁩ captain: “Next year, I’m going to take on more of a leadership role . . . We’re going to be better next year, for sure.” ⁦@NHLNetwork⁩ ⁦@OHLHockey⁩ pic.twitter.com/8tfAmHoxoX — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 29, 2024

Since arriving in the OHL, Greentree has led by example and has always approached the game with maturity. It’s something the Spitfires need heading into next season.

Spellacy Taken 72nd Overall by Chicago Blackhawks

While the first round was held on Friday night, Rounds 2-7 were done on Saturday. The Spitfires didn’t have to wait long until their next pick.

In the third round, 72nd overall, the Chicago Blackhawks took winger A.J. Spellacy. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Westlake, OH native was the Spitfires’ third-round pick in 2022. He had 17 points in 47 games in 2022-23 but suffered a season-ending injury in February 2023. After a summer of recovery, he returned to the club and, despite a slow start, finished with 21 goals and 38 points in 67 games.

While the early-season struggles weren’t fun, he stuck with it and started to show his true game after Christmas. His speed and tenacity get him around the defence and allow him to crash the net with authority. He also has developing leadership qualities, which will be useful during the club’s rebuild.

Spellacy is still quite raw but watching him over several games, you can tell there’s something special. He’s going to get every opportunity to break out and become an integral part of their core in 2024-25. He also becomes the first Spitfires’ player chosen by the Blackhawks since winger Richard Greenop was selected in the sixth round in 2007.

Four Spitfires Wait for Next Step

The Spitfires came into the weekend with six regulars eligible to be chosen. On top of Greentree and Spellacy, defencemen Anthony Cristoforo, Carson Woodall, and Josef Eichler, along with forward Cole Davis, have all been on NHL Central Scouting lists throughout the season. Unfortunately, they were rated lower and became long shots that didn’t materialize.

Out of the four, Davis might be the most surprising to be not drafted. Despite being just 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, his pitbull-like mentality and offensive upside (20 goals in 63 games) could have been enough to earn a late-round pick. Fortunately, he got some good news after the draft. According to the Windsor Star, the Kings have invited him to their prospects camp (from “Motivation inspires Spitfires’ Greentree and Spellacy to reach dream of being an NHL Draft pick”, Windsor Star – 6/29/24).

While Greentree and Spellacy will focus on their development this summer, it’s also a chance for the other four to show that they can compete at the next level. They’re going to be motivated and, at the very least, it bodes well for the Spitfires heading into 2024-25.

The busy stretch continues for the club as Bowler is set to announce a new head coach on Tuesday, July 2. Then, less than 24 hours later, the 2024 CHL Import Draft gets underway on Wednesday, July 3 at 11 a.m. Thanks to their 2024 OHL Draft Lottery win in March, the club has the third overall pick in the draft.

