Maple Leafs Sign Max Domi to 4-Year Deal 

The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed forward Max Domi to a four-year contract worth $3.75 million annually, according to Chris Johnston.

Domi as a Forward

Max Domi, the 12th pick in the 2013 NHL Draft and son of Tie Domi, has 130 goals and 417 points in 661 regular season games. He has spent the majority of his career as a center but has also seen time on the wing. He has spent time on five different teams over the past four seasons, playing all across different lineups.

He spent the entirety of the 2023-24 season with the Maple Leafs, frequenting the middle six. He scored just nine goals in 80 regular season games but tallied 38 assists. He was also a decent contributor in the Maple Leafs’ short playoff run, scoring one goal and three assists in seven games.

What Domi brings is a skilled, left-handed forward who likes to play on the perimeter of the ice. His hands and vision are his best assets, utilizing those skills to create high-danger chances for his linemates. He finished the regular season with a 57.5 expected goals percentage, the fifth-best of lineup regulars for Toronto, according to Moneypuck. He is getting brought in for his offense since his defense is league-average at best. He sometimes ends up out of position and lagging on the backcheck, which are minor concerns moving forward.

Fit with Maple Leafs

Returning to the Maple Leafs makes sense for both Domi and the front office. He finished with the second-highest assists total of his career (38) while playing less than 14 minutes per night. Outside of the core four, Domi led all Maple Leafs’ forwards in points with 47.



It is hard to project where he fits into the Maple Leafs’ lineup given the team’s uncertainty for next season, but it will presumably be in the middle six. It will be his second season in Toronto, so an uptick in point production is likely. If he sees power play time, he could surpass 15 goals and 60 points. He is a predictable, consistent forward who is now signed to a team-friendly deal.