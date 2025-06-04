3 Potential Maple Leafs Buyout Candidates

NHL free agency opens in less than a month, and for the Toronto Maple Leafs, time is ticking. GM Brad Treliving made it clear—he wants to “change their DNA”—and that starts with freeing up cap space. They’re entering the offseason with $27.2 million available, which is enough to get some things done. But if Mitch Marner ends up leaving, the Leafs could have a real opportunity to reshape their roster. That’s where buyouts could come into play—if they can’t find the right trades to clear room.

If they go the trade route, Max Domi stands out as the most logical option to move. He carries a $3.75 million cap hit, and while he’s become a fan favourite and carries that legacy name thanks to his dad Tie, his contract could be expendable. Beyond that, there isn’t much to move. The blue line was solid, goaltending held up, and most of the remaining forwards are either going to be kept or looked at for buyouts. Before diving into three players who could be bought out, let’s quickly touch on Ryan Reaves. A buyout doesn’t make much sense—Toronto would be on the hook for $450,000 over two years. If they send him to the minors instead, they’d only take on a $200,000 dead cap hit. That move alone bumps their space to $28.2 million—an extra million to work with.

Now onto the buyout candidates.

David Kampf

Let’s start with David Kampf. He’s under contract for two more years with a $2.4 million AAV. Among Leafs forwards, that’s the fourth-highest cap hit. If a trade doesn’t happen, then a buyout becomes worth looking at—especially considering he only appeared in one playoff game this past spring. Kampf played 59 games during the season and picked up 13 points. Of course, he wasn’t signed for his scoring—his defensive game was the draw. But when the Leafs acquired Scott Laughton at the trade deadline, it likely marked the end of Kampf’s role with the club.

Related: Maple Leafs Have Template for Creative Extension to Keep Tavares

Buying out Kampf would stretch over four years, costing Toronto $1.4 million and saving them $716,667. That’s according to CapWages Buyout Calculator.

With that savings, the Leafs would move up to $29.0 million in available space. If they can’t find a taker in a trade, this looks like the most reasonable way to move on.

Calle Jarnkrok

Next is Calle Jarnkrok. He was useful on the fourth line in the playoffs, but with his cap hit, the Leafs might look for a cheaper option in that spot. If teams are calling about him, great—make the trade. But if there’s no interest, then a buyout makes some sense. Jarnkrok missed most of the season, and the Leafs managed to plug that hole without much issue. He played just 19 games, scoring seven points. With Steven Lorentz likely returning, there’s coverage for Jarnkrok’s role already in-house.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He’s got one year left at a $2.1 million cap hit. A buyout would span two seasons and save Toronto $516,666. Per CapWages Buyout Calculator:

That small move would bump their total cap space to $29.6 million. But again, a trade would be better. It would clear the full $2.1 million and leave no long-term trace on the books.

Morgan Rielly

And then there’s Morgan Rielly—the biggest question of the group. He’s reportedly not willing to waive his no-movement clause as per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, but if the Leafs are serious about changing the core of this team, it might take more than just moving on from Marner or John Tavares. The biggest issue with buying out Rielly would be finding a replacement. Oliver Ekman-Larsson could be one option, but there are also puck-moving defensemen hitting free agency who could potentially step in.

Related: Mitch Marner’s 3 Best Landing Spots in Free Agency

A Rielly buyout would stretch over 10 years, cost $21.3 million, and save the team $10.6 million. The savings in year one alone would be $5.8 million. From CapWages Buyout Calculator:

That move would take their cap space to $35.4 million heading into free agency. As much as it feels like the right time for Rielly’s run in Toronto to end, the idea of paying out $21 million over the next decade isn’t easy to accept. That’s a huge commitment, and it’s tough to justify unless the team is absolutely confident in what comes next. If this group isn’t close to contending in a few years, that dead cap could really sting.

Treliving has a decision to make. He needs to consider if the team has the pieces to replace Rielly, or if that conversation is better left for next summer when things might be clearer. Maybe by then, the team will have a better sense of where they’re at, and what they’re missing to finally get over the hump. While a Rielly buyout feels unlikely, Kampf and Jarnkrok are more realistic options. If Treliving is serious about changing how this team is built, then he has to keep every option on the table. That means trades, buyouts, and moving on from players who don’t fit the long-term vision. And if they do make a few of these moves, they could open up anywhere between $29 million and $35.4 million in cap space—enough to completely reshape the look and feel of this team heading into next season.