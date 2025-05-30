Mitch Marner’s 3 Best Landing Spots in Free Agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner may be the team’s biggest unrestricted free agent in the last 30 years. Unfortunately, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger—when he was a guest on the Leafs Morning Take podcast—it seems like the organization doesn’t have a real good chance at re-signing him.

Mitch Marner odds of leaving Toronto now “99%”

If that’s true, and he doesn’t return, teams will be inquiring about him. There have already been a lot of rumours circling about him potentially landing with the Florida Panthers or Vegas Golden Knights, and personally, I don’t see them as the best options for Marner. If he’s going to leave the Maple Leafs, it’ll be for two reasons. First, the pressure that comes with the market. Second, the money. He will likely chase the money, and if that means joining a team on the cusp or one that he can help speed up a rebuild, he could sign there. With that, here are three potential landing spots for him.

San Jose Sharks

First up, the San Jose Sharks. He’s seen this before. Think back to when Marner was only a few years into his career and the Maple Leafs landed one of the biggest free agents in the summer of 2018. They signed John Tavares, which brought a ton of hype and “what ifs,” so why wouldn’t he consider being the “Tavares” for the Sharks? It makes a lot of sense. With Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith both showing last season they’re going to be great NHL players, there’s an open spot on the wing alongside them.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Plus, they’ve got Sam Dickinson on the blue line, who will contribute a lot to the offense for years to come, and Alexander Georgiev, who looks like a very solid goalie. The fit would be there—especially given the hole on the wing on the Sharks’ top line. The biggest advantage the Sharks have is the involvement of Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau. Both are very, very close to Marner and have been since they played with him during their time in Toronto. If the Sharks can use them to help convince Marner to make the jump and join San Jose on the West Coast, it could be the deciding factor in why he agrees to join the organization.

Chicago Blackhawks

Secondly, the most obvious choice would be the Chicago Blackhawks. They’re trying to get out of the rebuild they’re currently in, and signing Marner to play alongside Connor Bedard would certainly help. The Blackhawks will likely try and push to be the front-runner because of the impact a signing of this magnitude would have on the roster. Bringing in a player like Marner wouldn’t just help on the ice—it would help off it too. They’d become a much more attractive destination for pending free agents this summer and next.

Bedard is desperate for a highly-skilled linemate, and Marner would fit the role. He scored 102 points, including 75 assists, which would help Bedard—who has a lethal shot and needs someone to set him up. This past season, Bedard hit a career-high 23 goals, but with someone as talented as Marner, he could easily reach 40 in a season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The last team is the Pittsburgh Penguins. There’s no doubt Marner would be interested in reuniting with his former GM Kyle Dubas and playing alongside his childhood idol, Sidney Crosby. Remember, Dubas was the GM who signed all the members of the Maple Leafs’ core four to extensions. Marner and him had a strong relationship, and if that could continue in Pittsburgh—where there’s less pressure—they could both be happier. On top of that, Marner would likely love the opportunity to play with Crosby after having success at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Much like the Blackhawks, the Penguins need someone who can help change the direction of their franchise. Marner can do that. He would give Crosby a chance to make the playoffs again and could even help keep him in Pittsburgh for the rest of his career. Many NHL fans feel Crosby might leave if things don’t change. Adding a star like Marner to their top line with Crosby and Bryan Rust could keep Crosby happy and give them a real shot at finally making the playoffs and going on a bit of a run.

There will be a ton of teams interested in Marner. As mentioned before, the Golden Knights and Panthers are rumored. There are also teams like the Utah Mammoth, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings that could be in the mix if he hits the open market. With free agency opening in just over a month, there’s going to be a lot of speculation surrounding Marner’s future.