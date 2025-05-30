Do the Maple Leafs Already Have Mitch Marner’s Replacement?

If Mitch Marner leaves the Toronto Maple Leafs, Easton Cowan could be a dark-horse candidate to slide into that coveted spot on Auston Matthews’ right wing. While it’s far from guaranteed, given the difficulty of playing top-line minutes, there are good reasons to keep the possibility open.

Reason One: Cowan’s Energy and Motor Match Matthews’ Work Ethic

Matthews thrives when surrounded by wingers who can win battles, push the pace, and think the game at a high level. If there’s one thing we know about Cowan, it’s that his engine never stops. Although he’s only done it in junior, which leaves much to be proved, he’s relentless on the forecheck, supports the puck intelligently, and never seems to take a shift off. That fits the modern Matthews, who has evolved into a 200-foot force.

Could Cowan become a mini Zach Hyman who employs a style that allows Matthews to get the puck in better spots more often? While he may not replicate Marner’s finesse or chemistry, Cowan could add a new flavour. He might just be more direct, disruptive, and hungry. Think of a Hyman-type impact with slightly more skill, at least at his young age.

Reason Two: Cowan’s Development Trajectory Might Be Quicker Than Expected

Cowan’s past two seasons with the London Knights, especially in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs and Memorial Cup, are drawing attention for good reason. He doesn’t just produce—he impacts. He drives play, sets the tone, and leads with his work rate and instincts. While it’s a big jump from junior to a top-line NHL role, some players have that “it” factor that helps them adjust quickly.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Cowan likely won’t start on the top line unless he makes a huge impression during the Maple Leafs’ training camp. He might begin in the bottom six. However, if he quickly shows he can handle NHL speed and structure, given the way head coach Craig Berube tweaks line possibilities, you have to think he’ll find his way beside Matthews sooner or later. That would be the case, especially if the Maple Leafs don’t replace Marner with a high-end winger in return.

Reason Three: Cowan Carries a Cap Advantage & Accountability

Cowan, on his entry-level contract, is a luxury. If Marner leaves and his $10.9 million cap hit comes off the books, and Cowan can fill some of that offensive and defensive responsibility, it would be a huge internal win. It would free up money to upgrade elsewhere. Although the salary cap is moving upward, the Maple Leafs must still work to squeeze value from entry-level contract players like Cowan. In this case, he might be able to deliver.

Cowan also plays the type of game that earns coaches’ trust: he tracks back, blocks shots, wins board battles, and is vocal on the bench. That could fast-track him into bigger opportunities, especially on a team looking to shift its identity toward grit and urgency in playoff-style hockey. Cowan might thrive because Berube emphasizes accountability, effort, and detail, whereas more purely offensive players (think Nicholas Robertson) struggled to stick, even though they have offensive potential.

Cowan, Knies, and Matthews Might Be a Longshot, But Worth Trying

The Maple Leafs learned over the years that you can’t always force chemistry. Marner and Matthews found each other and, over time, developed a remarkable chemistry. Maybe Cowan and Matthews will do the same. If they click—even in short bursts—Berube has always shown himself willing to lean into what’s working. The team might roll with it if they start meshing in practice or during in-game experimentation.

May 21, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CANADA; Maple Leaf Sport and Entertainment president Keith Pelley (left) shakes hands with newly appointed Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube after an introductory media conference at Ford Performance Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps Cowan replacing Marner is a long shot. He’s still unproven at the NHL level, and jumping from junior to top-line NHL duty is a leap. The Maple Leafs might prefer to add a veteran right-winger (Jonathan Toews, perhaps) or move someone like Max Domi up. Maybe the plan is to help Cowan develop more slowly.

But with the way Cowan has been trending—both in performance and maturity—don’t count his emergence out. He might force his way into the conversation. And if he can match Matthews’ pace, skill level, and commitment to two-way play, the stylistic fit could be sneakily perfect.