Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – 6/4/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3A) at OILERS (3P)
Stanley Cup Final, Game 1
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm
Injured: A.J. Greer (lower body)
Status report
Boqvist comes in for Greer, a forward, who missed the Panthers morning skate with an injury that kept him out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry
Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen
Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak
Jake Walman — John Klingberg
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)
Status report
Brown will be a game-time decision, the result of an undisclosed injury sustained in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final when taking a hit along the boards from Dallas Stars defenseman Alex Petrovic … Hyman, a forward, will remain out for the Cup Final after having surgery to repair a wrist injury sustained in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.
