Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – 6/4/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3A) at OILERS (3P)

Stanley Cup Final, Game 1

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm

Injured: A.J. Greer (lower body)

Status report

Boqvist comes in for Greer, a forward, who missed the Panthers morning skate with an injury that kept him out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Corey Perry

Evander Kane — Leon Draisaitl — Kasperi Kapanen

Trent Frederic — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Mattias Janmark — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Brett Kulak

Jake Walman — John Klingberg

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Max Jones, Derek Ryan, Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Zach Hyman (dislocated wrist)

Status report

Brown will be a game-time decision, the result of an undisclosed injury sustained in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final when taking a hit along the boards from Dallas Stars defenseman Alex Petrovic … Hyman, a forward, will remain out for the Cup Final after having surgery to repair a wrist injury sustained in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final.

