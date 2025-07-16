3 Prospects Who Stood Out at Penguins Development Camp

The Pittsburgh Penguins added 13 players to their organization during the 2025 Draft last month. Pittsburgh is in a rebuilding phase, and one of the top priorities for general manager Kyle Dubas is adding young talent to the prospect pool. The Penguins hosted their Development Camp from July 3-7, and there were a few prospects who stood out from the rest.

Will Horcoff, LW, University of Michigan, NCAA

The Penguins had three picks in the first round of the draft this year, and they traded up from No. 31 to No. 24 to select forward Will Horcoff. The overwhelming consensus was that this move was a huge reach, and perhaps it was, but Horcoff definitely silenced some of his doubters during camp. He had a few goals and showcased his one-timer and quick release.

Horcoff is a good skater with a good net-front presence. He knows how to use his speed, and there is no denying his talent. He will be attending the University of Michigan this season, which is the perfect place for him to further his development. He definitely has power-forward potential, and Pittsburgh will be watching his progress with the Wolverines closely.

Finn Harding, D, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, AHL

The Penguins signed defenseman Finn Harding to a three-year entry-level contract on March 3. He climbed up the prospect rankings last season after an impressive showing with the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). His offensive game came a long way in his third season with the Steelheads, putting up seven goals and 57 points in 67 games. He showcased that and more during development camp, making a strong case for himself.

Harding is a good skater with good instincts, and he is very good in his own zone. He is also a physical player who is good under pressure. He will more than likely start 2025-26 in the ECHL with the Wheeling Nailers or in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, but the Penguins will definitely be keeping a close eye on him.

Harrison Brunicke, D, Kamloops Blazers, WHL

Defenseman Harrison Brunicke is one of Pittsburgh’s top prospects. He came extremely close to making the roster out of training camp last season and was a huge standout at development camp. His skating ability far surpassed every other player on the ice. He also showed off his ability to hold onto the puck under pressure and create passing lanes.

Brunicke played in ten games with the WBS Penguins at the end of last season and had just two assists. He went through an adjustment period coming from his junior team, the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). However, by the time the playoffs rolled around, he was playing very good defense and scored his first professional goal in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Because of his age, Brunicke is not eligible to go to the AHL this season, so he either has to go back to Kamloops, or Pittsburgh will have to pull the trigger on him. They don’t want to rush his development, but he has reached his ceiling in junior, and there is not much left for him there. The Blazers do not have the best team, so there is also the chance he will form bad habits if he goes back to play for them this season. The big question is, will the Penguins give him a nine-game tryout at the beginning of the season? After coming so close to making the team last season, all eyes will be on him during training camp in September.

Penguins’ Prospects Look Promising

The Penguins are rebuilding, and they have a pretty impressive prospect pool. It may still be a couple years before they return to the postseason, but their future looks bright. With their first preseason game set for Sept. 22, Dubas more than likely has some things up his sleeve for the remainder of the offseason.