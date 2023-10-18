3 Takeaways From Coyotes’ First 3 Games

The Arizona Coyotes are almost a week into the 2023-24 NHL season and currently boast a record of 1-2-0 through three games, with the single win coming on opening night, 4-3 against the New Jersey Devils. The team is coming off back-to-back loses against the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. Through three games the Coyotes have looked to be a much different team compared to last season, which is a good sign for the organization after making key moves this offseason to ice a competitive roster.

From rookie sensation Logan Cooley’s hot start, to the emergence of newcomers such as Sean Durzi and Matt Dumba, and finally the strong goaltending of both Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram, we at The Hockey Writers take a look at three takeaways from the team’s first couple of games.

Cooley Setting the Stage Early

Perhaps the biggest news that came this offseason was Cooley signing his three-year entry-level contract. With the announcement came a revitalized sense of excitement throughout the desert, and what better time than now? With the next generational superstar Connor Bedard making his NHL debut alongside other phenomenal rookies such as Luke Hughes, Devon Levi, Adam Fantilli, and Leo Carlsson, Cooley is expected to be in the thick of a tight Calder race.

Through three games he’s looked just like the future star the team has hoped for. He’s currently tied with Bedard for most points by a rookie, with three assists so far this season. While he’s not found the back of the net yet, he’s certainly been creating chances and showcasing his skill with the puck. This includes a no-look pass to Nick Schmaltz late in the third against the Devils which ended up being the game-tying goal in the team’s season-opening win. He’s continued to make an impact early this season, one that was put on display in the preseason with his ridiculous goal in the Global Series in Australia.

Newcomers Making A Presence

As exciting as Cooley has been, the Coyotes have seen a strong presence from their newcomers, particularly that of defenseman Matt Dumba and Sean Durzi, both of whom scored in the season opener. Durzi arrived in Arizona this offseason in a deal with the Los Angeles Kings and has contributed early, showcasing a strong two-way game and early chemistry with fellow teammates such as Clayton Keller.

Dumba is another new name that’s making a strong impression, while also trying to revitalize his career. After spending the first 10 years of his career in Minnesota, the veteran defenseman was let go this offseason after three less-than-stellar seasons. Looking for a chance to revitalize his career, he decided to sign a one-year deal in Arizona this summer. Upon his arrival, he’s taken this opportunity as not only a chance to teach the younger defensive core but also a chance to be a staple on the backend once again. He’s looked good so far, taking charge whilst standing up for his teammates.

Strong Goaltending Early

Just a few days before the season began the Coyotes lost their third-string goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to the waiver wire, being claimed by the Colorado Avalanche. This left a slew of questions and a hole in the team’s goaltending depth, regarding decisions if either Vejmelka or Ingram were to get hurt. Speculation aside, general manager Bill Armstrong’s hope this offseason was that a revamped, more competitive roster would alleviate some of the pressure and stress on the team’s goaltending duo.

So far that’s seemed to be the case. Vejmelka got the start on opening night, turning away 33 of 36 shots in the shootout win. Ingram made his first start of the season against the Rangers two nights ago, making 26 saves on 28 shots in the loss. Despite the result, he made a slew of big-time saves and ultimately kept his team in it and gave them a chance to win. The appropriately nicknamed ‘Veggie’ made his second start last night (Oct. 17) against the Islanders in the second game of a back-to-back, making 33 saves in a 1-0 loss that was heavily lopsided in shots in favor of New York.

Final Thoughts

While the Coyotes currently sit at 1-2-0 through three games, they’ve looked like a completely different squad from last season. They didn’t break against New Jersey after blowing a 2-0 lead, and despite two close losses against the Rangers and Islanders, they hung around in both games, generating a ton of scoring opportunities. They’ll need to tweak some things like the powerplay unit, which is 20 percent this season, and has scored three times on 15 chances.

But one thing is for certain, the Coyotes look like they can hang with anyone this season. They’ll need guys like Barrett Hayton, Lawson Crouse, Jason Zucker, Jack McBain, Alex Kerfoot, and others to start finding the scoresheet if they want to remain in the thick of things, but early showings are very promising and the Coyotes still have a lot of season left.