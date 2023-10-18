NHL Rumors: Canucks, Rangers, Flames, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks might be getting somewhere when it comes to potentially trading Conor Garland. Meanwhile, are the New York Rangers the frontrunners to land Patrick Kane? The Calgary Flames are revisiting trade talks on goaltender Daniel Vladar and finally, an update on Kirby Dach’s injury situation reveals he will miss the rest of the 2023-24 regular season.

Conor Garland Trade Getting Close?

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, significant developments are unfolding in the Conor Garland trade discussions. The latest reports suggest the involvement of a third team in the negotiations. Ongoing talks with teams including Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, and at least one more Eastern team are intensifying.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The urgency is there for the Canucks, who are eager to finalize the deal promptly. However, financial constraints are posing a challenge. The question now revolves around the Canucks’ creativity and ability to navigate the financial aspects of the trade.

Flames Reengaging in Daniel Vladar Trade Talks

In the recent installment of the ‘Big Show with Rusic and Rose,‘ it was revealed that Calgary has reopened initial trade discussions concerning goaltender Daniel Vladar. Earlier this summer, Calgary explored trade options for Vladar; however, interested teams found the price tag too steep. The current status of the Flames’ asking price remains uncertain as the season is underway.

Vladar isn’t incredibly expensive at a $2.2 million cap hit, but he also isn’t cheap, especially for teams tight to the cap. He could present an attractive prospect for teams aiming to strengthen their goaltending lineup but the Flames have been resistant to treat this trade like a salary dump or take an expensive contract back.

Rangers Among Three Teams Interested in Patrick Kane

As veteran forward Patrick Kane inches closer to his return to the ice, talks surrounding his comeback have gained momentum. Kane has been on a lengthy recovery journey following hip resurfacing surgery but recent indications suggest he is on the brink of rejoining the NHL and is in the process of engaging in contract discussions with several teams.

Multiple reports confirm that numerous teams have shown keen interest and according to insights from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Rangers have been closely monitoring Kane’s situation and are genuinely intrigued by the prospect of a reunion. Despite a somewhat underwhelming performance during his brief stint with the Rangers, the team remains captivated by the potential of a Kane comeback. Seravalli adds, “Patrick Kane isn’t likely to make a decision on a new home before November, and this isn’t an exhaustive list, but keep an eye on these three teams over the next few weeks: Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers, and Detroit Red Wings.”

Kirby Dach Out For Season

A crushing setback hit the Montreal Canadiens as forward Kirby Dach is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to severe ACL and MCL tears in his right knee, both necessitating surgery. This devastating blow compounds Dach’s history of injuries in his NHL career, leading to a total of 80 man-games lost due to various injuries. At just 22 years old, Dach was in his second season with the Canadiens, impressing fans with his skills by scoring 14 goals and 24 assists over 58 games in the previous season.

This season was anticipated to be a significant one for the promising forward. However, he now faces an unfortunate pause in his career. Dach will have to wait until the next season to make his mark, provided he can fully recover and return in prime form for the start of the 2024-25 campaign. Canadiens supporters, along with the entire hockey community, are undoubtedly hoping for his swift recovery and a triumphant return to the ice.

It’s not clear if the Canadiens will try to address the hole now left by Dach’s absence through trade or by other means.