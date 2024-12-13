3 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Win Over the Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs secured a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (Dec. 12) thanks to an improved defensive effort, a solid relief appearance, and an offensive eruption from the second line.

The Maple Leafs have won two straight games to reclaim the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Florida Panthers also have 38 points in the standings, but the Maple Leafs have a game in hand.

Pacioretty Shines in Increased Role

Max Pacioretty had his best game as a member of the Maple Leafs. He potted two goals and added an assist in a season-high 18:32 of ice time. The 36-year-old winger had two goals and four helpers in 15 appearances while averaging 12:34 of playing time per game going into Thursday night’s action.

Pacioretty has meshed nicely with John Tavares and William Nylander on the second line this campaign. Tavares has assisted on three goals by Pacioretty, including two in Thursday’s victory. Pacioretty has earned a helper in three tallies by Nylander, with one coming versus the Ducks.

Tavares’ ability to maintain possession and win puck battles has complimented Pacioretty’s size and strength around the net, leading to scoring chances and chip-in goals. Meanwhile, Nylander brings a more explosive element to the combination, with the ability to score off the rush.

Stolarz Leaves the Game With an Injury

Anthony Stolarz left Thursday’s win after the first period because of a lower-body injury. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the 30-year-old netminder is being evaluated on Friday (Dec. 13) to determine the extent of the issue, and Dennis Hildeby will reportedly be brought up from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Stolarz may have sustained the injury while attempting to stop Frank Vatrano’s power-play goal at the 15:56 mark of the opening frame. Joseph Woll made 19 saves on 20 shots in relief to secure the win in relief. Woll has posted a record of 8-3-0 with one shutout, a 2.16 goals-against average (GAA), and a .921 save percentage (SV%) through 11 appearances this season. When Woll was out earlier in the campaign, the Maple Leafs got by with more than capable goaltending depth, and the same idea holds if Stolarz needs additional time to recover.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matt Murray may have been in line for the call-up had he been healthy, but he sustained an injury last Saturday (Dec. 7) in a 5-4 loss to the Laval Rocket. The Maple Leafs also presumably want Artur Akhtyamov to continue to play regularly at the AHL level, though he could receive a look at some point. The 23-year-old goalie has been excellent in his rookie season, currently tied for second in GAA (1.84) and sitting fifth overall in SV% (.929).

McCabe’s Return Settles Defence

Jake McCabe led the defence corps of the Maple Leafs with 20:07 of ice time versus the Ducks following a five-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He was out longer than expected after being struck by the puck in the side of his head against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30. Despite holding on for a 5-3 win, the defender’s absence was immediately noticeable when the Maple Leafs had a 4-0 lead evaporate in the third period versus the Lightning.

The Maple Leafs had some ups and downs afterward, but the team’s inability to transition effectively and disorganization in the defensive zone was apparent during his injury. Getting McCabe back with Chris Tanev on the shutdown pairing stabilizes the team defensively while removing pressure from Morgan Rielly and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The 31-year-old McCabe earned an assist to end his 11-game point drought. While his offensive contribution is a pleasant surprise, his work on the defensive end has made him an integral part of the team’s lineup.

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

Hopefully, the team won’t have to weather an extended absence for Stolarz. He has made a compelling case for himself as the most valuable player on the team, especially after his heroics versus the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday (Dec. 10). Still, Woll is capable of shouldering the load until Stolarz comes back. McCabe’s return to the fold will alleviate some pressure, and the team’s bottom six could get an offensive boost soon, with Bobby McMann progressing from a lower-body injury.