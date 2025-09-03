35 Years and Counting: Why No Canadien Has Hit 50 Goals Since Richer

The last time a Montreal Canadiens player scored 50 goals in a season was in 1989–90. Stéphane Richer lit the lamp 51 times that year, and since then, nothing. No one has come close enough to make us forget that thirty-five-year drought.

For a team as rich in history and goal-scoring legends as the Canadiens, that’s… well, it’s weird. So, what gives, and should Habs fans care?

When Scoring 50 Goals Was Part of the Job

There was a time when hitting 50 goals was part of the job if you were a top-line Hab. Maurice “Rocket” Richard was the pioneer who put the milestone on the map. Then Guy Lafleur came along, dazzling the league with six 50-goal seasons.

When Richer scored 51 goals in 1989–90, it seemed like Montreal’s scoring tradition was alive and well. But now? It’s been radio silence for decades.

What’s Behind the Canadiens’ Goal-Scoring Silence?

Fifty-goal scorers still pop up around the NHL. The Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton Oilers all have players who can hit that mark from time to time. But Montreal? Not a chance since Richer. Some talented players have come close. Max Pacioretty’s best was 39 goals. Vincent Damphousse, Pierre Turgeon, and Alex Kovalev had strong years, but none crossed that 50-goal line.

So, what’s holding Montreal back? Part of it is probably the team’s style. The Canadiens have often emphasized defence, discipline, and balanced scoring instead of letting offensive players run wild. Plus, it’s about opportunity—having the right linemates, power-play time, and team support.

Stéphane Richer—The Quiet Sniper Who Did it Twice

Richer was the real deal—a big, fast winger with a wicked shot. He wasn’t the kind of player who fired up the crowd with jaw-dropping celebrations or flashy plays. He was quiet, even a little reserved.

Years after retiring, Richer opened up about battling depression during his career. That kind of honesty was rare back then and makes you respect what he accomplished even more—scoring 50 goals while fighting personal battles? That’s something.

Does 50 Goals Even Matter in Today’s NHL?

Some say the 50-goal milestone is outdated in today’s NHL. With tighter defences, scoring is much more difficult. Plus, teams don’t rely on one star scorer as much anymore; three players with 20 goals each can carry a team just fine. That the Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews put up 69 goals two seasons ago is amazing.

But Montreal is different. Canadiens fans don’t just want wins—they want style, flair, and those moments that make you jump up and shout. Scoring 50 goals connects a player to a proud tradition. It’s a signal that the team has that special kind of fire.

Have the Canadiens Made it Tougher for Snipers?

Montreal’s style has often been about structure and responsibility. Coaches want players who can check, backcheck, and play solid defence. That’s great for winning games, but it doesn’t always give scorers the freedom to take risks and light up the scoreboard. Richer had that freedom for a bit. Since then, the Canadiens haven’t really built a system around a pure sniper who can rack up goals like the legends did.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Still, today’s roster has talent. Cole Caufield posted a dazzling 37 goals in 2024–25. Juraj Slafkovský has the size and skill to dominate. Two-time 30-goal scorer Nick Suzuki has the smarts and scoring touch. But hitting 50 goals isn’t just about skill—it’s about opportunity, health, linemates, and sometimes luck. Right now, it’s not clear if all that will come together any time soon.

Why This Matters to Canadiens Fans

So, is it a problem that no Montreal skater has scored 50 goals in over three decades? The short answer: Yes. But not just because of the number itself. It’s about what the number represents—a particular kind of excitement and individual brilliance that’s been missing. Montreal fans want to see that spark, that flash of pure goal-scoring talent. Guy Lafleur. The Rocket. Two-time 50-goal scorer Richer. It’s part of what made Canadiens hockey special.

After 35 years, we’re still waiting for the next player to light up the scoreboard the way Richer did in 1989–90. And when it happens, it won’t just be a milestone—it’ll be a reminder that the Canadiens’ goal-scoring legacy isn’t done yet.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]