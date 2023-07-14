3ICE Week 3: Grand Rapids Tour Stop Recap

3ICE hockey is entering its third week of the new season as it takes its tour into Grand Rapids, Michigan. Team Murphy, Team Fuhr, Team LeClair, and Team Johnston were in action this week looking to find their way up the standings as they enter the halfway point of the season. Team Murphy was looking to continue their dominance on top of the league while the struggling Team Johnston was looking to bounce back. Team LeClair and Team Fuhr were both in search of some much-needed points to move up in any way they could.

The four teams battled it out as the entertainment piled over from a fun-filled week 2 in Hershey. Each team had its own goals in mind and were hoping to establish a solid record heading into the second half of the season.

Game 1 – Semi-Finals: Team Johnston vs Team Fuhr

In one of the lowest-scoring affairs in 3ICE history, there were only two goals scored in the entire game between Team Johnston and Team Fuhr, and it had to be decided in a one-round shootout. Golden Helmet winner Eddie Matsushima had an assist in the game and scored in the first round for Team Johnston.

Head coach Grant Fuhr behind the bench. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/3ICE/Getty Images)

John Schiavo wasn’t able to tie the game up, and Team Johnston took a 2-1 victory over Team Fuhr to advance to the Week 3 Final in Grand Rapids and steal one point in the standings, while Team Fuhr would have to settle for the consolation game.

Game 2 – Semi-Finals: Team Murphy vs Team LeClair

Team Murphy was looking to stay undefeated in their second season, and they did just that. A solid battle all the way through the entire game meant a close finish. The score at the end of the first period was 1-1, and both teams looked poised to take the extra point going into the Final.

The second period was all Team Murphy, as they ended up winning the game 5-1 behind two empty net goals after a quick 3-1 lead, and a really strong performance in goal from Eamon McAdam. The consolation game was where Team Fuhr faced Team Leclair for a half point, while Team Murphy earned the opportunity to face Team Johnston in the Final for an extra two points.

Game 3 – Consolation Game: Team Fuhr vs Team LeClair

Game three was the highest-scoring game of the night as Team Fuhr took home a half point in a 9-5 victory over Team LeClair in what was simply a highlight reel game. John Schiavo is going viral for his breakaway Michigan-type goal that he scored to make it 4-1 Team Fuhr, but there were plenty of other goals that were scored that could be considered for the goal of the week.

Team Fuhr leaves Week 3 with 0.5 points, while Team LeClair leaves with zero.

Game 4 – Final: Team Murphy vs Team Johnston

Team Murphy took home the win in a 4-2 victory over Team Johnston in the Final this week, giving them the extra two points that each team was vying for. Eamon McAdam stood out again as he played extremely well between the pipes for Team Murphy, but it was an all-around solid effort that helped them come away from Week 3 as winners.

Eamon McAdam, Team Murphy, 3ICE (Photo by Gregory Shamus/3ICE/Getty Images)

Team Murphy leaves with three points, Team Johnston with one, Team Fuhr with 0.5, and Team LeClair with zero. Week 4 of 3ICE comes to Newark, New Jersey on July 19. Make sure to stay tuned to The Hockey Writers for all your 3ICE coverage throughout the season.

The 3ICE season began on June 28, and will be broadcast live by CBS Sports, TSN and TVA Sports. The season will run for six weeks before the championship game takes place on Aug. 12 in Philadelphia. Stay tuned for more content about 3ICE as the season progresses, and make sure to tune into 3ICE this summer to enjoy the best part of hockey each and every week.

