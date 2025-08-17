4 Blues Who Can Climb the Franchise Leaderboards

Over the five decades of St. Louis Blues history, legendary Blues players and goaltenders have set many major franchise milestones. The 2025-26 season is about two months from kicking off, and four Blues are creeping up on some of them. Some have a chance at taking the number one spot, while others will come close.

Binnington Close to Blues’ Career Shutout Record

Jordan Binnington holds the Blues’ all-time wins record and is now coming close to taking the Blues franchise record in career shutouts. He is seven shutouts away from breaking the franchise record. Brian Elliott currently holds the record with 25 career shutouts with the Blues.

The most shutouts Binnington has had in a season is five in 2018-19 when the team won the Stanley Cup. Since then, the most he’s achieved is three in a campaign. If he can hit five shutouts this season, he will be within reach of Elliott’s record.

While this milestone might be hard for Binnington to reach, he only faces an average of 27 shots per 60 minutes, meaning he is not under much shooting pressure. Age also should not be an issue for Binnington, as last season’s Vezina Trophy winner, Connor Hellebuyck, who is 32 years old, finished with eight shutouts last season.

Parayko Set to Break Scoring Record

Last season, Colton Parayko scored a career-high 16 goals. He now ranks fifth in goals by a defenseman in franchise history with 77. If he can reach 16 goals again this season, he will rank third in goals by a defenseman in Blues history, surpassing defensemen Jeff Brown (80) and Chris Pronger (84).

Parayko saw a 0.13 increase in goals per game last season, going from 0.12 in 2023-24 to 0.25 goals per game. That was the highest goals per game increase in his career, and he’s only 32 years old.

Parayko is also entering his 11th season with the Blues, which will rank in the top 10 in seasons played for the franchise. If he plays two more in St. Louis, he will break the franchise record held by Barret Jackman and Bernie Federko, who played 13 seasons with the club.

With 723 career games with the Blues, Parayko could also reach the top three in games played. If he plays all 82 games, he will pass David Backes (727), Brett Hull (744), Alex Pietrangelo (758), Alexander Steen (765), Brian Sutter (779), and Jackman (803) and be one spot away from taking Federko’s leading place in most career games played in Blues history (927).

A Silent Record Breaker for Robert Thomas

After back-to-back 80-plus point seasons, Robert Thomas has moved into the 15th spot in franchise all-time points with 396. Thomas could reach Steen in sixth if he scores 100 points in 2025-26.

The chances of Thomas hitting 100 points this season are high, as he finished last season averaging over a point per game. He is known for his playmaking skills, recording 60 assists in 2023-24 and 2024-25. If he gets another 60 assists this season, Thomas would pass Pietrangelo (341), who is currently third in franchise history in assists, bringing him close to Brett Hull (409) and Blues assists leader Federko (721).

Thomas only played 70 games last season after suffering a fractured ankle in the first half of the campaign. Hopefully, he will stay healthy in all of 2025-26, and he was also invited to the Team Canada orientation camp for a shot at playing in the 2026 Winter Olympics in February.

Brayden Schenn’s Making Blues Overtime History

Brayden Schenn is close to becoming the best overtime goalscorer in Blues history. The record is held by Vladimir Tarasenko (10), but Schenn is only one goal away from reaching that milestone. He should have plenty of chances at reaching this mark in 2025-26, as the Blues went to overtime 14 times (not including shootouts) last season, winning eight of them – two of which Schenn scored.

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Schenn finished the 2024-25 season with 18 goals. The team received a lot of trade interest in him last season, even though he will be turning 34 on Aug. 22.

Blues’ Records Come at a Great Time

Seeing players achieve these milestones, which have been held for several years to decades, shows how far the Blues franchise has come from its previous eras. Hitting them will not be easy, as the Blues are in a challenging division with teams like the Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, and Dallas Stars that will be hard for Binnington, Parayko, Thomas, and Schenn to keep up with if they are looking to make a speedy climb up the Blues’ franchise leaderboards. However, last season, this team was able to go on a 12-game win streak near the end of the season, despite many challenging teams in front of them; they still prevailed. If these four players want to achieve their respective milestones within franchise history, then it’s best they get on a winning run in the early half of the season.