3 Penguins Players With Something to Prove in 2025-26

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ first preseason game is a little over a month away, and the team still has some things to figure out before then. No one is expecting much from the Penguins next season; however, the team is not fully without potential. Their top six is good, and they have some forwards in the bottom six group who could have a breakout season. Goaltending and defense are the two biggest question marks in Pittsburgh heading into next season, but the team also has several players who will have something to prove.

Philip Tomasino

Philip Tomasino joined the Penguins last November via a trade with the Nashville Predators in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He started off red-hot, recording four points in his first five games. However, after that, he became somewhat unnoticeable. He is heading into another contract year next season and will need to find some consistency if he wants to remain in Pittsburgh.

Tomasino played in 50 games last season in Pittsburgh and scored 11 goals and a total of 23 points. He has a good shot, and at 24 years old, he is the exact type of player the Penguins are looking to have on their roster. When he was playing well, he looked like he had the potential to turn into a top-six player. He is good on the power play, but he needs to add more defensive awareness to his game.

There were chunks of last season where he seemed to get lost in the lineup. When he is not scoring goals, he has to find a way to contribute. General manager Kyle Dubas will be looking to see if he can put it all together next season and play a more consistent game.

Connor Dewar

Connor Dewar came to Pittsburgh in March after a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He played in the final 17 games of the season with the Penguins, and although there is nothing flashy about his game, he is a solid player who could be an asset to the bottom six. His sample size is small, but Dewar’s four goals and seven points in 17 games are impressive.

Connor Dewar, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dewar’s defensive game is pretty good, which is important for a bottom-six player. He is also good on the forecheck and the penalty kill. The Penguins signed him to a one-year contract on July 1. The big question mark surrounding him is what he will be able to do with an 82-game season. Dubas will be looking for him to carry his offensive production from last season into 2025-26.

Kris Letang

There is no question that Kris Letang is one of the better defensemen in the NHL, but last season, he struggled to stay on top of his game. His offensive game was not good last season, and his defense was not much better. He was also not great on special teams. His age showed, probably more than it ever has in the past.

Obviously, Father Time has started to catch up to Letang, and he needs to adapt his game accordingly. He underwent heart surgery this offseason, which is scary for any player, let alone one who is 38 years old. He has lost a step and has to start relying more on his hockey sense. He needs to start picking his spots better and being more positionally sound. Letang is no longer the No. 1 defenseman he used to be; however, he can still be a big contributor.

Penguins Trying to Put it All Together

The Penguins are rebuilding, and it will be a few years before they are serious contenders. However, that does not mean that 2025-26 will be a lost season. There is no doubt they have potential up and down their lineup and a lot of young talent that needs to develop. With a new head coach in Dan Muse, they could take some steps in the right direction next season.