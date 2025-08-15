Expectations for Penguins Forwards in 2025-26

The Pittsburgh Penguins open their 2025-26 season on the road against the New York Rangers. Videos have been circulating of Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang putting in the work as they prepare for the new season. The offseason brought changes behind the bench and on the roster – Dan Muse is the new head coach, and management brought in some veteran players. While the Penguins appear to have slightly improved on paper, it isn’t a drastic leap towards being a contender.

Expectations remain modest for the team. For certain players, however, there will be high expectations to have a bounce-back season or to prove they can be future leaders of the team. For veterans like Crosby and Bryan Rust, expectations are simple – lead by example and mentor the young players. For Rutger McGroarty, the spotlight will be on him to prove they made the right decision in acquiring him from the Winnipeg Jets. With the season right around the corner, what will be the expectations for each player in their forward group?

Rutger McGroarty

Playing in the 2024-25 preseason against other young prospects and some bottom-six NHL talent, McGroarty looked good. As the regular season got underway, as it does with any young player entering their first season in the league, reality hit him. It was apparent that his skating and play were not NHL-ready. After three games, he was sent down to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (WBS) in the American Hockey League (AHL), a season-long stint that saw his game improve significantly.

Rutger McGroarty, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

It was evident he needed a bit of time to adjust to the faster pace, and he did, with a mindset to always work hard. With the Penguins well out of the playoffs, he was recalled to finish the season in Pittsburgh. In his second game back, he registered his first two points (a goal and an assist). He finished the season with three points in eight games, but those points came in his final five games.

Related: Penguins of the Future: Rutger McGroarty Starting to Live up to the Hype

Though he may not be a high-scoring forward in just his second season, he has an opportunity of a lifetime to play alongside Crosby again. He has been putting in the work this offseason to prepare and be ready for the opportunity to earn a full-time roster spot.

He’s a two-way forward and has excelled throughout his career at the position. His NHL Edge numbers show just how good his game is. McGroarty played just 36.4% of his shifts in the defensive zone and 45.8% of his shifts in the offensive zone. For comparison, his stats are in the 91st and 92nd percentiles, respectively. This is exactly what Muse will want to see from him to start the season.

Bryan Rust

There’s a ton of talk surrounding Rust’s future with the Penguins. Over the last few months, trade rumours have swirled around him. However, there is a good chance he stays with the Penguins, at least until the trade deadline, and he will be a big piece of the Penguins’ roster this season.

The start of last season did not go as planned. Rust suffered a few injuries early, so it took him some time to get going when he returned. However, he found his groove after being left off Team USA’s 4 Nations Face-Off roster. He went on an unbelievable run, finishing the season with a career-high 31 goals and 65 points. As the season approaches, the Penguins will rely heavily on his high work ethic and ability to be a pest on the forecheck. Beyond just forcing turnovers, Rust’s hockey IQ and speed are a deadly combination.

Sidney Crosby

Crosby is nearing the end of his career and still producing at an incredible rate, so there’s only one thing that will be expected of him this season. He’s been one of the best captains in the league throughout his career. Not just that, but he’s also been one of the top mentors across generations of teammates. He’s a highly trusted player not just in the Penguins’ organization, but also to Hockey Canada. He’s been a “security blanket” and was highly praised by Rick Tocchet last season, who compared Crosby’s leadership traits to Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier.

As a new generation of Penguins begins their careers, they have a leader who won’t lead them astray. For McGroarty and Ville Koivunen, having a mentor like Crosby will do wonders for their careers. They may never be as good as their captain, but he will show them what it takes to become elite, which will benefit the team in the long run.

Philip Tomasino

Philip Tomasino was acquired by the Penguins on Nov. 25, 2024, for a 2027 fourth-round draft pick, and he impressed quite a bit last season. He scored 11 goals and 23 points in 50 games and was signed to a one-year contract worth $1.75 million. This will be a huge season for the 24-year-old forward.

Philip Tomasino, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

One thing the Penguins will expect from him is to be a more consistent scorer rather than just a depth player. He proved he can be consistent in the American Hockey League, but he hasn’t been able to find that goal-scoring touch in the NHL yet. Signs are pointing towards him finding that touch, but this season will show if he has what it takes to take that next step.

Evgeni Malkin

This could be the final season we see Malkin with the Penguins. The uncertainty surrounding his NHL career has drawn focus to his legacy in a Penguins sweater. In the final season of a four-year contract, there won’t be much pressure on him. He will remain in the top six. If his linemates can be consistent and he can find a way to stay healthy, Malkin could hit 60+ points for the 14th time in his career. If he can do that, he will surpass 1,400 points – he currently sits with 1,346.

Rickard Rakell

If Rickard Rakell remains with the Penguins through training camp and the start of the 2025-26 regular season, Rakell could be slotted on either the first or second line, depending on how McGroarty looks and fits in. After last season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him hit 30+ goals and 70+ points again this year.

Ville Koivunen

Koivunen got his first taste of the NHL at the end of last season, and he impressed quickly. He was a breath of fresh air as he was buzzing all over the ice. Playing your first games in the NHL naturally brings nerves, but he seemed to weather them well as he produced points in all but two games. He also showed signs of being a solid playmaking winger with seven assists in eight games.

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Ville Koivunen (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

While that was just a taste of what he can do, I think the Penguins will set him up for success early, whether it’s placing him back with Crosby and Rust or throwing him on the second line. Either way, they will want to see him develop into the player they believe he can be. When asked what he liked about him last season, assistant general manager Jason Spezza stated Koivunen’s hockey sense “would be the biggest thing.” He was right. His knowledge of where to be and where his linemates were going to be was incredible for a rookie forward.

Tommy Novak

The main concern about Tommy Novak is his inability to stay healthy. After being acquired by the Penguins, he played just two games after suffering lower-body injuries. While they didn’t see a ton of him, he was a responsible player for the Nashville Predators before being traded.

Across his career, Novak’s faceoff percentage is not great, as he ranks 162nd among active NHL players with a 43.23% winning percentage. As he enters the second year of a three-year, $10.5 million contract, the Penguins will need and expect Novak to bump up that number. At 28 years old, he doesn’t have much time left to prove he has what it takes to help this team succeed, so he will need to find that next gear and get on the scoresheet more often.

Anthony Mantha

Coming off season-ending knee surgery, Anthony Mantha will have the chance to prove his worth to the Penguins. In an interview with team reporter Michelle Crechiolo, general manager Kyle Dubas said he is looking for Mantha to help the team get back to where they want to be. In what way can he help, exactly? Depth goal scoring and a bit of physicality.

In recent seasons, the Penguins have lacked depth scoring and relied heavily on Crosby, Malkin, Rust, and Rakell to carry the load. Though it hasn’t happened often, Mantha is a 20+ goalscorer in four of the 10 seasons he has played. At 6-foot-5, he brings size to help the team’s net-front presence to create rebound opportunities for himself and his linemates.

He might also see some time on the second power-play unit to create more chances and make things even more difficult for the opposition. What will be most challenging is his consistency and remaining healthy. If they can keep him healthy and consistent, he will turn out to be a huge pick-up on a cheap one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Blake Lizotte

While Blake Lizotte won’t wow people with skill or dazzling plays, he will wow them with his speed and relentlessness on the forecheck and backcheck. His speed, hustle, and willingness to chase down pucks on the forecheck are great at creating turnovers in his favor. On the forecheck, he doesn’t shy away from finishing his hit and stays engaged every second of his shift.

The Penguins will want to see him bring that high-tempo game back this season. It not only helps keep up the pace, but he also wears down the opposition’s defenseman, making things much easier for his teammates. This will be beneficial late in close games.

Kevin Hayes

At 33 years old, Kevin Hayes will be another veteran presence for the Penguins. While he produced a bit last season, scoring 13 goals and 23 points in 64 games, there’s no real expectation for him to score a ton. Instead, they will expect him to bring a steady two-way game with the flexibility of playing center or on the wing. His versatility will be huge when lineup adjustments are needed due to injuries. With limited minutes, they’ll look for him to drive possession into the offensive zone and create chances when possible.

Justin Brazeau

Known for his physical game, the Penguins’ coaching staff will want more of that from Justin Brazeau this season. Between the Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild last season, he was awarded 123 hits in 76 games. That’s one thing Dubas wants more of from his team.

Brazeau’s physicality will be seen in two main areas of the ice: along the boards and in front of the net. At 6-foot-6, he is a pain for goalies to see around and difficult for defensemen to move. He’s the perfect player for a bottom-six role, which is where he will land in the lineup.

Though a lot of the forwards on this list are not part of the Penguins’ plans for the future, this season will be a good indicator if they are heading in the right direction. Having players on the roster to compare to others will give Dubas a good idea of what exactly he needs to get his team back into the playoffs. The 2025-26 season will be a test to see if they are as competitive a team as he hopes they are.