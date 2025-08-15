Canadiens Need to Sign Hutson Extension Sooner, Rather Than Later

Lane Hutson is heading into the final year of his entry-level contract, and while there’s technically no urgency to get an extension done, the Montreal Canadiens should act now. After an impressive rookie season that won him the Calder Trophy, Hutson has quickly cemented himself as one of the NHL’s brightest young defensemen. For a team looking to solidify its core for the long term, locking him up now could save the Canadiens millions in the future and ensure their blue line remains one of the best in the league for years to come.

Hutson’s Value is Only Going to Rise

The cost for elite, young defensemen is rising, and recent contracts prove it. This summer alone, the Edmonton Oilers signed Evan Bouchard to a four-year deal worth $10.5 million annually. Ivan Provorov landed $8.5 million per year with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and K’Andre Miller signed for $7.5 million per year with the Carolina Hurricanes. These are big numbers for high-end blueliners, and they’re setting the tone for what’s to come.

If the Canadiens decide to wait, there’s every chance the market will continue to climb before Hutson’s deal expires. Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley is due for an extension soon, and given his trajectory, his contract could be another market-setter. If Harley signs big, it would push the price for players like Hutson even further north.

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Right now, the Canadiens have a rare opportunity; they can dictate the market instead of reacting to it. If they sign Hutson before other young defensemen ink their massive deals, they could lock him in at a number that will look like a bargain in just a few years.

Make no mistake, Hutson’s value is only going to rise. His offensive upside, mobility, and creativity already place him among the most dynamic defensemen in the NHL. Add in the fact that he’s only 21 years old, and it’s easy to see how a few more seasons could push his contract into the stratosphere.

Hutson Still Under Team Control

Hutson will be a restricted free agent (RFA) when his deal ends, meaning the Canadiens have control. The team could easily play the waiting game and see how his sophomore season unfolds before making a decision.

In his rookie season, he was already playing big minutes and producing offensively in a way few defensemen can. With the arrival of Noah Dobson (from the New York Islanders) and a more stable defensive environment, Hutson’s production could take another leap forward, especially if he gets more power play opportunities.

If that happens, Montreal will be negotiating from a weaker position, dealing with a player who has back-to-back elite seasons under his belt and every reason to demand a contract that puts him in the very top tier of defenseman salaries. In contrast, signing him now, when the sample size is still smaller, gives management more control. However, that leverage only lasts until the player’s value skyrockets beyond what you can reasonably argue against. If Hutson’s second season is as good or better than his first, Montreal will have little choice but to pay top dollar.

Why It Could Happen Soon

There are also reasons to believe an extension could happen sooner rather than later. The Canadiens are in a good cap position and have a clear understanding of their core moving forward. They’ve already committed long-term to players like Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield, and Hutson is the kind of talent they will build around.

One factor that might slow things down is Mike Matheson. Matheson is entering the final year of his deal, and the Canadiens may want clarity on whether he’s part of their long-term plans before locking in another major contract on the blue line. Matheson has been a steadying presence for the young defence, but at 31 years old, his next deal will likely look very different from Hutson’s.

Still, there’s no rush. This isn’t a Connor McDavid situation where a superstar is entering the final year of his deal with unrestricted free agency looming. Hutson’s RFA status buys Montreal time. But time doesn’t mean inaction. An early deal could send a strong message to the rest of the locker room: if you perform, the team will reward you quickly and decisively. That kind of culture can be valuable in keeping a young, improving roster motivated and united.

The Canadiens are in an enviable position. They have one of the most exciting young defensemen in the NHL coming off a Calder Trophy-winning season, they control his rights for years to come, and they have the cap space to make a smart, forward-thinking move. Waiting is tempting. It’s safe. But the risk of waiting is clear: prices for elite defensemen are rising fast, and Hutson’s value is almost certain to climb with every passing game. Signing him now allows the Canadiens to set the market instead of chasing it later.