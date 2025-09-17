4 Devils Players Poised for Breakout Season

The New Jersey Devils enter the 2025-26 season with lots of talent and depth. With core players like Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt already established, the Devils’ ceiling for success ultimately depends on the next wave of contributors stepping up. As new additions join the bottom-six core and with a vacancy in the defensive lineup, several players are primed to make a leap into career years.

With that said, here are four Devils players who I believe will have a breakout season.

Cody Glass

Cody Glass entered the NHL spotlight as the Vegas Golden Knights’ first draft choice in franchise history, taken sixth overall in 2017. Since then, his career has been anything but straightforward. He’s shown flashes of high-end talent, but struggled to remain consistent in his time as a Golden Knight and Nashville Predator. His best campaign was in 2022-23, where he put up 35 points as a Predator, tallying 14 goals and 21 assists. Since then, his performance has been inconsistent, and he has struggled to find his offensive spark. However, he has been plagued by numerous head and knee injuries over the years, which have kept him from playing a full 82-game regular season and ultimately limited his potential.

After being traded to New Jersey in March last season, Glass immediately became a fan favorite. In his first two games, he recorded three points (one goal, two assists) and provided a spark to a Devils team that was struggling to find consistency late in the season. His offensive-defensive play was evident, and he filled in holes that the bottom-six core desperately needed. He finished with a 51.2 faceoff win percentage (FOW%), rounding out his welcomed role as a third-line center.

Glass became a key player on the Devils’ roster, gelling well with his new teammates and proving to be a much-needed addition to the team. His effective offensive playmaking style, combined with his defensive awareness, could be the turning point the Devils have desperately needed to round out the team. If he remains healthy, the 2025-26 season could be where he establishes himself as a consistent, reliable center who puts up career-best numbers.

Paul Cotter

Paul Cotter might not be the flashiest name on the Devils’ roster, but he embodies the type of player who can make a big impact. Known for his physical play, relentless forechecking, and ability to spark energy, he has all the tools to thrive as a New Jersey Devil.

Related: Devils’ Luke Hughes Next Contract: Long-Term Commitment or Bridge Deal?

The 25-year-old winger was traded last season from Vegas to New Jersey in exchange for Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid. In his three seasons as a Golden Knight, Cotter’s numbers were decent, but there is certainly room for growth. Once he joined the Devils in 2024-25, he put up a career-best 16 goals and made a name for himself as a gritty player with offensive abilities to back it up. His offensive touch gives the Devils another dimension, and a 16-plus goal season is not out of the question. With one season under his belt and the chemistry with teammates established, he has the makings of a career-best year. His presence on the forecheck and physicality help tilt the ice in New Jersey’s favor, and I would not be surprised to see a spark in his performance come October.

Dawson Mercer

Dawson Mercer has already proven himself as one of the Devils’ most versatile and dependable young forwards. He has played all 328 career games with the Devils franchise since being drafted 18th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. He’s shown he can play up and down the lineup, contributing at both ends of the ice. But this season feels like the one where Mercer could truly break out into stardom.

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Mercer has certainly put up numbers in his last four seasons, it still felt like consistency was lacking. When he was at his best, his offensive skill was undeniable. The challenge, however, came during his slumps, where inconsistency became an issue. Extended point droughts hurt his production, finishing with five points in January, a single point in February, and five points (two goals) in March. He also recorded a career low of takeaways (18) and the highest number of giveaways (56).

While he had some less-than-ideal numbers last season, he also recorded a career-high in hits with 41 and power play goals with six. Although his production has been spotty, the hope is that Mercer can find his way back to his 2022-23 numbers with the Devils, where he posted 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) and produced regularly throughout all 82 games. He is only heading into his fifth season, meaning he likely hasn’t come close to reaching his full potential. His ability to shift between center and right wing has been invaluable for an injury-plagued Devils roster, but settling him into a consistent role could unlock even more from his game. With his hockey IQ and finishing touch, he has the tools to surpass the 60-point mark — and stability in his position may be the key to helping him get there.

Simon Nemec

The Devils’ future on defense is in excellent hands, and Simon Nemec is a huge reason why. Drafted second overall by New Jersey in 2022, he has already shown glimpses of his dynamic two-way ability.

After spending most of the 2024-25 season with the Devils’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets, Nemec made his mark in the postseason by stepping in for injured defensemen. He quickly turned heads, most notably by scoring a double-overtime game-winner in Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes — a clutch moment that gave the Devils new life after falling behind 0-2 in the series.

Still, it was a challenging season for Nemec overall. He rarely had the chance to showcase his defensive game at the NHL level, and when he did, the results were less than ideal. After his strong performance in the playoffs, he will likely have the chance to prove himself during the regular season, as there is a vacancy in the lineup with Johnathan Kovacevic out on injured reserve. Nemec has the poise, vision and mobility few young blueliners possess. His ability to move the puck under pressure and contribute offensively is there, and as his game continues to develop, the 2025-26 season is the perfect opportunity to showcase why he deserves that empty spot.

The Devils already boast one of the most exciting cores in hockey, but continued growth from these four players could take the team to another level. If Glass, Cotter, Mercer, and Nemec take the steps many expect, New Jersey will be a serious contender for the Stanley Cup.