4 Kraken to Watch in the First Round

The Seattle Kraken are set to take on the Colorado Avalanche in their first-ever playoff series, and the excitement is potent. What a turnaround it’s been for the franchise, just one year removed from a 30th-place finish in the NHL standings. Now, having wrapped up their second season in the league, the fans are in for a treat as they debut against the Avalanche.

Having said that, the unfortunate reward for a 40-point increase is the reigning Stanley Cup champions. The Kraken are in tough, but there is reason to believe they can create some havoc for the Avalanche. A full team effort is something they have excelled at all season, but they’ll need some players to step up even more if they’re to upset the defending Cup champions.

Yanni Gourde

One of several Kraken with playoff experience, Yanni Gourde will look to provide guidance and energy in the team’s postseason debut. Having won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019-20 and 2020-21, he knows what it takes to deal with the intensity of a playoff run.

Yanni Gourde, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Experience aside, Gourde is someone who the Kraken need to perform as he did in the regular season. His 48 points are ranked fifth on the team and he’s done well to adapt to new linemates throughout the season. Now, he centers a line with Eeli Tolvanen and Oliver Bjorkstrand and it appears the trio has found no issue building chemistry. Together, that trio has outscored the opponent 24-16 when on the ice, lending to the Kraken’s valuable depth scoring.

The pressure is familiar to Gourde, which could be an x-factor in a series that has them coming in as the underdog. If he can use his experience to his advantage all while being a valuable offensive contributor, he could be a shot in the arm that can keep the team focused in times of adversity.

Matty Beniers

On the opposite side of the spectrum, Matty Beniers is about to step into his first professional playoff game. He’s a player who could benefit from playing with someone with postseason experience. That’s not to suggest he’ll struggle under the pressure, but if he faces adversity, it makes it easier to figure out the next steps if someone can guide him. This is where having Jordan Eberle on his wing will help, as he has 62 career playoff games under his belt.

Matt Beniers, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Eberle, Beniers, and Jared McCann have become one of the league’s best lines and the Kraken will need them to be at their best if they’re to challenge the Avalanche. The trio has one of the best goal differentials in the league, outscoring opponents 40-21 in 524 minutes played together.

Beniers’ 57 points had him ranked fourth on the team and first among all NHL rookies. There isn’t much to doubt in terms of what he can do, as he’s faced a great deal of pressure in his young career. Having stepped into a top-center role in his first full season, he has had to show great perseverance and heart to maintain his play at such a high level. Now, he has a chance to write another chapter of his great season, centering the Kraken’s top line as they get set to take the ice for their first playoff game.

Philipp Grubauer

The Kraken goaltending situation has been a question for most of the season, and those questions remain as they head into the postseason. While it appears that Philipp Grubauer is the potential Game 1 starter, uncertainty hangs over the crease as they look to upset the Avalanche.

Grubauer has had a tumultuous stint with the Kraken, culminating in a .891 save percentage (SV%) over his two seasons. That being said, he now has a chance to try and refocus as he prepares to play his first playoff game since 2021 when he was a member of their opponent, the Avalanche.

Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

When speaking about the Kraken’s goaltending situation, it must also be acknowledged that they’ve also had their fair share of defensive miscues. While the goalies just need to be better in general, the team also has to make it easier on them by avoiding mistakes. If they can tighten it up in the defensive zone, Grubauer has a better chance of success, which inherently benefits the team.

Even though Grubauer holds a .895 SV% this season, he has the past success that suggests he might have a level he has yet to reach consistently with the Kraken. That strong form has been seen in several games this season, but he has yet to consistently put forth that effort. If he can string together a few good starts, the Kraken offense might give them a good shot at moving on.

Vince Dunn

Gourde isn’t the only player with a Cup-winning pedigree. Both Jaden Schwartz and Vince Dunn captured the NHL’s top prize with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 and will look to tap into that experience as the Kraken get ready to debut in the playoffs. Dunn has the chance to be a true difference-maker in the team’s attempt to knock off the Avalanche.

Vince Dunn, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dunn’s 2022-23 season was one to remember, as he crushed his previous career-highs on his way to a 64-point year. That mark was second-best on the team and 10th-best in the NHL among defensemen. His performance was without a doubt one of the most important showings for the Kraken, only emphasizing how strong they are offensively.

The Kraken need Dunn and his partner Adam Larsson to be at the top of their game if they’re to upset the Avalanche in Round 1. Similar to Gourde, Dunn can draw on personal experience when under pressure. This Kraken team is up against it, but if he can be both an on- and off-ice performer, they suddenly become a more interesting matchup.

They’re coming into this series as a heavy underdog, but have a chance to make some noise and make the Avalanche nervous. The Kraken have a wealth of experience and a heap of offensive talent that could make this series a lot closer than some might think.