4 Maple Leafs Who Will Outperform Their Contract This Season

Though the Toronto Maple Leafs are often ridiculed for having some players fans feel are overpaid, they don’t seem to get recognition for some of their better contracts. Since joining the organization, general manager Brad Treliving has been able to work out some deals that, at least on paper, look quite good.

If the Maple Leafs hope to go on a deep playoff run this upcoming spring, they will need some of those players on good deals to make big contributions both late in the season and into the postseason. Here are four on their roster that are likely to exceed their contract value in 2024-25.

Matthew Knies

After an impressive playoff showing in 2023, Matthew Knies had some pressure on him entering his rookie season, as many fans believed he was capable of producing solid secondary offence. The 21-year-old did just that, scoring 15 goals and 35 points in 80 games.

Though sophomore slumps are very much a real thing, most believe Knies will build off of last season’s production and be even better in his second stint. Should that be the case, his entry-level deal that carries a cap hit of just $925,000 will be an absolute bargain.

Nicholas Robertson

After a lengthy holdout through the entirety of the offseason, Nicholas Robertson finally gave up and agreed to a one-year, $875,000 deal. That is a very solid number for a player who, in only 56 games a season ago, found the back of the net 14 times while also adding 13 helpers.

Having just turned 23 on Sept. 11, Robertson still has plenty of room to grow as a player. He has proven his offensive abilities at the American Hockey League level, and with a new head coach behind the NHL bench in Craig Berube, could have a bigger opportunity to produce this coming season. That said, even if the numbers are similar to what they were in 2023-24, that would outperform the current deal he finds himself on.

Chris Tanev

Many questioned the Maple Leafs and particularly Treliving when it was announced that they had signed Chris Tanev to a six-year, $27 million deal with a cap hit of $4.5 million. The reason it caught so much flack is due to the fact that the veteran defenceman is already 34 years old, and turns 35 in December.

Chris Tanev, Dallas Stars (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

While it’s certainly fair to question how this contract will age, there’s no denying that for the coming season, it is one of great value. Though Tanev provides next to nothing offensively, he is one of the best shutdown defenders in the NHL and is also superb on the penalty kill. He was the exact type of defenceman the Maple Leafs needed and should be a huge help to them this coming season.

Joseph Woll

Assuming he can stay healthy, goaltender Joseph Woll seems poised to have a big season for the Maple Leafs. The 26-year-old had a breakout season in 2023-24, appearing in a career-high 25 games while posting a 2.94 goals against average (GAA) along with a .907 save percentage (SV%).

While Woll was fine in the regular season, it was his performance in the playoffs that points towards a big 2024-25 season. He wound up replacing Ilya Samsonov, and in three games had an otherworldly 0.86 GAA and a .964 SV%. Obviously, those numbers are not sustainable, but should he play to roughly a .915 SV% level, his $766,667 cap hit will be a steal for the Maple Leafs.

Bargain Deals Needed for Maple Leafs

While every team needs some of their depth players to perform well, it is even more crucial for the Maple Leafs. This is a team that has a good majority of their cap space tied up in five players. While they are all extremely talented individuals, hockey is a team sport, which explains the Maple Leafs’ shortcomings in recent seasons. If the players mentioned above can have big seasons, however, the team’s fortunes could change in 2024-25.