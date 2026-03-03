4 Potential Targets in the Bruins’ High-Stakes Hunt for the New Core

The NHL trade deadline is often described as a high-stakes poker game, but for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, the 2026 iteration feels more like a sophisticated architectural project. While the usual suspects across the league are hunting for “rentals” — those two-month mercenaries who disappear the moment the handshake line ends — Sweeney has signaled a pivot in strategy.

The mandate coming out of the front office is clear: Boston is buying, but they aren’t buying temporary fixes.

Following a season where the roster has felt the lingering transition pains of the post-Patrice Bergeron era, the Bruins are specifically targeting players with term. They want pillars, not band-aids. If you’re a fan expecting a modest depth addition for a mid-round pick, you’re looking at the wrong map. Sweeney is hunting for players who will still be wearing the Spoked-B when the current crop of prospects hits their prime.

Here is the breakdown of some of the names that are under consideration in the executive suites at TD Garden.

The Whale: Robert Thomas (C, St. Louis Blues)

If there is a “Godfather” offer on the table this March, it starts and ends with Robert Thomas. For years, the Bruins have operated with a “center by committee” approach that has, at times, looked more like a revolving door. Thomas represents the definitive solution to that problem.

At 26 years old, Thomas is the rare elite playmaker who is just entering his statistical prime. He isn’t just a point-producer; he is a high-IQ distributor who makes everyone on his wing 15% better.

St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (Matt Blewett-Imagn Images)

The Price of Admission

Because Thomas is signed through 2031, St. Louis isn’t just giving him away. This would be a franchise-altering blockbuster. Insiders like Elliotte Friedman have suggested the conversation starts with Matthew Poitras or Dean Letourneau. Toss in one of those first-round picks Sweeney worked so hard to recoup last year, and you have the skeleton of a deal. It’s a massive ask, but for a decade of stability at the most important position on the ice, it’s a price the Bruins might finally be ready to pay.

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Stabilizing the Back End: Colton Parayko (RHD, St. Louis Blues)

It’s no secret that the Bruins’ defensive zone has looked uncharacteristically porous this season. Since the departure of Brandon Carlo, the team has struggled to clear the dirty areas in front of the net, surrendered a staggering number of high-danger scoring chances, and lacked a certain snarl.

Enter Colton Parayko. Standing 6-foot-6, Parayko is essentially a human eclipse on the blue line. He’s a veteran who can eat 23 minutes a night and perfectly fits the shutdown identity that has slipped away under the current aggressive system.

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko checks Buffalo Sabres center Ryan McLeod (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

The Fit

Parayko is under contract through 2030. Acquiring him isn’t about surviving the first round of the playoffs; it’s about locking in a top-four defensive unit for the next four seasons. The cost — likely a first-rounder and a roster player like Mason Lohrei — is steep, but it addresses the team’s most glaring physical deficiency in one fell swoop.

The Local Spark: Conor Garland (RW, Vancouver Canucks)

The Bruins have been linked to Scituate’s own Conor Garland for so long it almost feels like an inevitability. With Vancouver currently mired at the bottom of the standings and looking to shed salary, the timing has never been better.

Garland is what hockey people call a “puck hound.” He’s relentless, annoying to play against, and consistently provides a 20-goal pace. For a Bruins middle-six that has gone cold for long stretches this winter, Garland offers a predictable, high-energy floor.

Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

The Value Proposition

Unlike the “superstar” prices required for Thomas or Parayko, Garland could likely be had for a second-round pick and a mid-tier prospect. Because he’s signed for multiple years, he provides cost-controlled secondary scoring — a luxury in a hard-cap league. He’s the type of “identity player” that championship rosters are built upon.

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The Versatile Plan B: MacKenzie Weegar (D, Calgary Flames)

If the Blues’ asking price for Parayko becomes prohibitive, Sweeney is reportedly keeping the Calgary Flames’ MacKenzie Weegar on speed dial. After missing out on Rasmus Andersson earlier this year, the Bruins’ interest in the Flames’ blue line remains high.

Weegar is a “minute-muncher” in the truest sense. He can play either side of the ice and brings a much-needed mean streak to a defensive corps that has occasionally been accused of being too easy to play against.

Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (Stan Szeto-Imagn Images)

The Risk/Reward

Weegar is 32 and signed through 2031. While he would immediately take the heavy lifting off Charlie McAvoy’s plate for the next three years, there is an “age-out” factor to consider. The back half of that contract could be a burden, but for a management group focused on winning while the current window is open, that might be a problem for “future Don.”

The Verdict: A Deadline of Consequence

The days of the Bruins trading a second-round pick for a veteran winger on an expiring contract appear to be over. The names on this list — Thomas, Parayko, Garland, and Weegar — share a common thread: they are players you can build a culture around.

Sweeney is essentially betting that the “retool” can be accelerated by importing established, long-term talent rather than waiting for the draft lottery. It’s a gamble that requires moving high-end prospects like Poitras or Lohrei, but in a city that expects nothing less than a deep run every April, the status quo is no longer an option.

The March 6 deadline is approaching fast. If the smoke around the St. Louis Blues turns into fire, the Bruins’ roster could look fundamentally different — and significantly more formidable — by sunset.

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