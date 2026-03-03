Blue Jackets’ News & Notes: Werenski, Defensive Pairs & More

The Columbus Blue Jackets escaped New York with a 5-4 overtime win over the New York Rangers. Kirill Marchenko’s goal early in overtime secured an important second point in the playoff race.

Although the Blue Jackets won the game, there was a lot not to like from their perspective. They built a 4-0 lead after two periods. They allowed the Rangers to score four unanswered goals to force overtime. In the end, they found a way to win.

The Blue Jackets didn’t have much time to think too much about how Monday night unfolded. They now get ready for a huge game at home against the Nashville Predators.

The Blue Jackets start Tuesday night just three points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Let’s get you ready for the game with a few pregame updates from Rick Bowness.

Zach Werenski didn’t play Monday night in New York due to illness. His status for Tuesday night remains up in the air. But he’s not alone in that regard.

“We have gametime decisions, so everyone’s taking warmup today,” Bowness said.

Zach Werenski is a game-time decision on Tuesday night. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The one lineup thing Bowness did admit was Jet Greaves would start in net. He allowed four goals in his last start Saturday night against the New York Islanders. Elvis Merzlikins allowed four Monday night in New York.

Bowness said he didn’t like his defensive pairs not only in the third period against the Rangers, but starting back in the second period.

“We’re going to change some of the pairings tonight,” Bowness said. “Our problems started in the second period, not the third.”

If there has been one thing going for the Blue Jackets since the break, it’s their top line. Marchenko, Mason Marchment and Adam Fantilli all scored Monday night in New York.

“They’re reading off each other a little better,” Bowness said. “And the other thing they’re doing is they’re hanging on to pucks a little bit longer. When they weren’t clicking, the passes were forced and the other guy wasn’t ready or he was covered. Now they’re just kind of hanging on to the puck a little bit longer. So then you’re able to make plays and the skill levels that they have. They should be able to make those plays.”

The other thing Bowness called out was that he is seeing some progress from the top line defensively. But consistency is still missing in that key area.

“I see a probably better and determined effort,” Bowness said. “The consistency isn’t there, but it’s not that the effort isn’t there. Usually, that’s because of the reads. They’re making the wrong read at the wrong time. It’s a simple thing as turning away, turning the wrong way which opens up lanes. Those are the little details of the game that we’re working on with those guys so when they don’t have the puck, they’re a little bit tighter. You start swinging away, this is opening up lanes. That’s what we’re really tightening and that’s really what it started last night for us in the second period. It will be addressed. I know what’s wrong. We’re going to fix it.”

The Blue Jackets begin a four-game homestand against the Predators on Tuesday night. It’s their second to last game before Friday’s trade deadline. Bowness said that he’s not feeling any of the pressure or stress that comes with it being deadline week.

“I don’t think there’s any stress on any of them about that,” Bowness said. “I don’t feel that. When I’m talking to them, I don’t hear it. Whether they’re doing that at home or on the phone with their agent, that I don’t know. But around the rink, they’re pretty dialed in.”