4 Reasons McDavid Will Choose to Re-Sign with Oilers

To no surprise, the entire Edmonton Oilers offseason focus has been on Connor McDavid‘s future. The 28-year-old, despite claiming that he wants to win in Edmonton, has yet to sign an extension, meaning that as of now he will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2025-26 season.

Related: 4 Reasons McDavid May Not Re-Sign with Oilers

As you can imagine, the situation is beginning to stress Oilers fans more by the day, as some others, both fans and media, believe that he may truly be considering whether to remain in Edmonton or head elsewhere. While there may be some valid reasons for him to leave, however, there are plenty for him to stay. Here are the top four.

Could Continue Elite Duo with Draisaitl

Undoubtedly the biggest reason to remain with the Oilers is the fact that Draisaitl is locked up long term, set to begin the first of an eight-year contract this coming season. While McDavid is widely considered the best player in the NHL, the German centre isn’t far behind, and there is almost zero chance McDavid would have as elite of a teammate anywhere else.

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (29) and forward Connor McDavid (97) talk before a face-off (Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images)

The dynamic duo of McDavid and Draisaitl have been torturing opponents for years, and would continue to keep doing so for several more should the former agree to an extension. Not only that, but they’ve also become extremely close off the ice, prompting many to suggest Draisaitl wouldn’t have signed long term without knowledge McDavid was going to stick around as well.

Job’s Not Done

Even before he’s reached his 30th birthday, McDavid is already a surefire Hall of Famer once his career is said and done. Many believe he’s the most skilled and advanced player to ever play the game, and he’s already recorded plenty of personal accolades during his time in the NHL. That said, he’s yet to have the ultimate success of a Stanley Cup championship, which is all that matters to him at this point.

McDavid, like the other games greats, is extremely motivated to have team success, and you can bet his biggest goal when first arriving in Edmonton was to bring the city a Stanley Cup. The fact he hasn’t been able to do so yet has to cause him pain, and it’s hard to envision him leaving before he’s able to pull through.

Not a Flashy Individual

Often times, Canadian teams have trouble keeping star players around long term due to the fact that many view markets south of the border more attractive, especially in terms of off-ice living situations. This doesn’t seem like something Oilers fans need to worry about, however, as McDavid is the exact opposite of a flashy personality.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

If anything, the Oilers superstar talent seems driven by one thing and one thing only: winning. He’s not the type to want to live down south in order to ride around in fancy cars and enjoy the warm weather, but would rather give himself the best opportunity to win a Stanley Cup. Many would argue the best opportunity to do so remains in Edmonton.

Happy Wife, Happy Life

Last but certainly not least is that this upcoming decision isn’t just McDavid’s to have a say in, but also his wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid. Lauren has called Edmonton home for a long period of time, and recently opened up her business, Bar Trove, in the downtown area this past year. That business opening also had many speculating it meant McDavid was sticking around for a lengthier stint.

Related: Top 10 Edmonton Oilers Players of All Time

On top of her business, Lauren is also extremely close with Draisaitl’s wife, Celeste Desjardins. They aren’t friends because of their husbands, either. The two have actually been friends since childhood, and have been able to remain extremely close with their husbands playing for the Oilers. One can’t help but wonder if that tight bond between the two plays on the mind of McDavid as he continues to weigh his options.

Franchise-Altering Decision Ahead

While McDavid may not realize the true weight of his decision, the fan base certainly does. If he chooses to stick around in Edmonton, the Oilers will remain Stanley Cup contenders for the next several years at minimum. If, however, he does look for greener pastures, it could be some tough times ahead for the Oilers, who, despite having gone to two-straight Stanley Cup Finals, do have some holes throughout their roster that McDavid has helped mask.