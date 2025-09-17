7 Cool Things About Recently Retired Derek Ryan

Derek Ryan didn’t retire from his stint with the Edmonton Oilers with fanfare or flashy headlines, but his career deserves more than a quiet nod. If you’re a hockey fan who values perseverance, character, and the long game, Ryan’s story is worth a closer look. From university rinks in Canada to top leagues in Europe and finally to 600-plus NHL games, he took the road fewer skated—and made it count.

Related: NHL Rumors: Crosby Trade, Leafs & Dube, Blackhawks and Oilers PTOs

Here are seven reasons his journey stands out.

Cool Thing 1. Ryan Took the Scenic Route—and Owned It

Most NHLers come through the draft. Ryan didn’t. After junior hockey with the Spokane Chiefs, he took his talents to the University of Alberta, where he became a star for the Golden Bears, one of the country’s most respected university programs. Over four seasons, he helped the Bears win a national title and proved that Canadian university hockey can be a legitimate stepping stone—if you’re patient and put in the work.

Derek Ryan, with the Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Cool Thing 2. Ryan Was Nearly 30 When He Cracked the NHL

Ryan didn’t debut in the NHL until he was almost 30—an age when most players are in their prime or already peaking. For him, it was just the beginning. After years overseas, he finally got a shot with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016—and scored in his very first game. From there, he stuck around for 10 seasons, playing more than 600 games and contributing every step of the way. Not bad for a guy many thought was never supposed to be there.

Related: How Dustin Wolf’s Extension Impacts the Oilers & Stuart Skinner

Cool Thing 3. Playing in Europe Was Ryan’s Springboard

After college, Ryan could have easily faded into the background. Instead, he packed his bags for Austria, then Sweden—and lit it up. In 2014–15, he led the Swedish Hockey League in scoring and was named its top forward. That season wasn’t just a breakout—it was his ticket to the NHL. And he earned it by proving he could be the best in a highly competitive league.

Derek Ryan, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Cool Thing 4. He Made His Living Doing the Hard Stuff

Ryan never pretended to be a star. What he brought was something coaches love: reliability. He killed penalties, won tough faceoffs, handled defensive assignments, and played a smart, structured game. The kind of work that doesn’t show up in fantasy stats—but helps win hockey games. He made teammates better just by doing his job right, night after night.

Cool Thing 5. Ryan Quietly Chipped In During His NHL Career

No, Ryan wasn’t putting up 80 points a season. But he had multiple years with double-digit goals and hovered around 30 points more than once—all while often playing bottom-six minutes. Even in his later seasons with Edmonton, he stayed effective and dependable. He knew his role, didn’t overreach, and made the most of his minutes.

Related: What Happened to the Oilers’ Magnus Paajarvi?

Cool Thing 6. Ryan Hit Milestones That Mattered

Scoring in your NHL debut? Check. Playing 600-plus games for three different teams? Also check. Ryan’s career might not have been defined by banner-raising moments, but he earned every milestone he reached. For an undrafted guy who many thought wasn’t supposed to get a sniff of the NHL, each of those games meant something—to him and to anyone paying attention.

Calgary Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau with then-Flames teammate Derek Ryan. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Cool Thing 7. Ryan Played the Game the Right Way

Maybe what stands out most is how Ryan carried himself. He didn’t chase headlines. He earned trust. On and off the ice, he was known for being grounded, professional, and quietly influential. He balanced hockey with faith, family, and community—never letting ego get in the way. And for fans in places like Edmonton, Calgary, and Carolina, he became one of those players you’re always glad to have in your corner.

Ryan Moved From a University of Alberta Golden Bear to an NHL Mainstay

Ryan’s story isn’t about flashy stats or highlight reels. It’s about staying ready, showing up, and doing your job better than anyone expected. He gave hope to late bloomers, underdogs, and the overlooked—and reminded us that grit, smarts, and character still go a long way in this game. From the Golden Bears’ Clare Drake Arena to 606 nights in the NHL, Ryan left a mark: a quiet one—but a lasting one.

Related: Edmonton Oilers 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2025–26

Ryan is now officially retired from the NHL, and we are all grateful for what he gave us—606 games of cheering him on!