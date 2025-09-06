A Healthy Kirby Dach Can Solve the Canadiens’ Centre Issue

With Carey Price traded to the San Jose Sharks, the Montreal Canadiens have a chance to make other moves to improve a spot where they are weak, and that’s the centre position. The Habs are built very well on the wing and defence, but lack high-end centre depth. It’s unlikely they dive in deep and get the long-term centre they need this season, but a trade for a stopgap one could happen. For now, Montreal has to hope that the front-runner, Kirby Dach, for the second-line centre job, is healthy and lives up to his expectations.

Dach’s Health Issues Are a Concern

When the Canadiens traded for Dach at the 2022 NHL Draft, they gave up a lot to acquire him. They moved a potential top-four defenceman, Alexander Romanov, to the New York Islanders for the 13th overall pick in the draft. Then they flipped that pick with a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Dach. The move was to develop a young centre into a top-four forward. Dach was a third overall pick and has high potential due to his size and play. Dach’s injury issues started early in the NHL. In only his second season, he missed all but 18 games due to a wrist injury. He came back the next season and played 70 games (a career high), but his production was way down, recording only 26 points.

Montreal Canadiens Kirby Dach (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

After his 70-game season, Dach was traded to Montreal and played only 58 games due to upper and lower body injuries that hampered him all season. Then, just four periods into the 2023-24 season, he tore his ACL and MCL in his right knee and missed the entire season. Last season, after only 57 games, he once again did significant damage to his right knee and missed the remainder of the season. In total, Dach has only played 117 of a total of 246 games as a member of the Canadiens. That is not a lot of time for a player the team is hoping will be a top-four centre and the leader of the second scoring line.

A Healthy Dach Is a Dangerous Player

It’s not all doom and gloom when it comes to Dach; he does have the potential to be what the team hopes he can be. He has a good shot, he can drive the play and plays big in the middle of the ice. He also plays well in front of the net and can provide a good net-front presence on the power play (PP). He also uses his size to his advantage, creating space for the wingers and doing the dirty work in the corners. This advantage will be very valuable on a line with Patrik Laine and Ivan Demidov. Laine is a big-bodied player but doesn’t effectively use his size, while Demidov has the skill and skating to work magic when he has open ice.

If Dach can protect Laine and Demidov while also contributing to the scoreboard, the Habs can potentially have two top-scoring lines. Laine has one of the best shots in the NHL, and when he has the freedom and space to use it, he rarely misses. Now that Laine is healthy and in a positive frame of mind, he has the potential to get back to 40 goals. Demidov is primed to become the Canadiens’ second straight rookie of the year; his skill and ability are second to none. He needs to get used to playing in the NHL. A healthy trio of Dach, Laine and Demidov is fascinating for Habs’ fans, and if they all stay healthy and Dach and Demidov can hit their potential, all bets are off, and Montreal has its long-term solution for its second-line centre.

Canadiens Will Need Other Options if Dach Doesn’t Work Out

If Dach can’t hit his potential and ends up being better on the wing or bottom-six line, or if his health issues continue, then the Canadiens will have to find another option. The team is fragile when it comes to centres after Dach; they have Alex Newhook, Jake Evans and then rookies Owen Beck and Oliver Kapanen. Newhook has the speed and skill, but isn’t that great at the centre position and is better as a winger, even though he will likely be the third-line centre when the season starts. Evans is probably the best defensive centre behind Nick Suzuki, but he isn’t skilled enough to match Laine and Demidov. Kapanen and Beck are not yet ready for a second-line role in the NHL, and it’s uncertain if they will ever be players of that calibre. They are both responsible defensively and good at faceoffs, but their offensive skills need more work.

Owen Beck, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The other option, and probably the best option for Montreal, is to make a trade for a short-term solution. They could talk to other teams about who is available. Some suggestions could be Casey Mittelstadt or Pavel Zacha from the Boston Bruins, or even bringing back Sean Monahan. These moves, of course, would be dependent on how Dach works out and if a trade can be made. Now that Price’s contract has been moved, it frees up some money for future moves. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has stated he is not afraid to make a deal for a centre during the season if needed.

Personally, I think the team is waiting to see how healthy Dach is and what he brings to that second line before making any rash decisions. It’s a known fact that they are weak down the middle, but I don’t think Hughes and company are in a huge rush to fix the issue now. The team is at the end of the rebuild and on the cusp of taking the next step, and they will do that when they feel ready and it’s right for the team. Hughes never seems to panic, and I don’t see it happening here. The best we can do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the season.