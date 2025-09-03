Canadiens Prospect Oliver Kapanen Has a Chance to Claim an NHL Role

For Oliver Kapanen, the upcoming training camp feels like more than just another step in his development. After a year filled with movement between leagues, countries, and levels of competition, the Swedish forward now faces a golden opportunity to prove he can be part of the Montreal Canadiens’ lineup moving forward. At 22 years old, Kapanen has already shown enough flashes to suggest he belongs, but the challenge now is to do it consistently and against tougher competition.

A Year of Movement

Kapanen’s 2024-25 campaign was anything but straightforward. He started the season with the Canadiens, earning a 12-game audition in the NHL. While the production wasn’t overwhelming, those games were crucial for giving him a taste of the pace, physicality, and demands of the league. Montreal’s management eventually decided that more development time was the right path, and Kapanen was loaned to Sweden to continue growing his offensive game and overall confidence.

The move proved beneficial. With Timra IK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Kapanen hit his stride, recording 35 points in 36 games. That near point-per-game pace was a clear sign of his progress, particularly in offensive awareness and finishing ability. His time in Sweden gave him more touches, more responsibility, and more opportunities to show the kind of creativity that had drawn Montreal to him in the first place.

By spring, Kapanen was back in North America. He rejoined the Canadiens briefly, appearing in a couple of games before and during the playoffs, then moved to Laval where he closed the season in the Calder Cup chase. In 11 playoff games with the Laval Rocket, he recorded six points, and he gained valuable experience in a high-pressure environment, facing older and more seasoned competition.

Oliver Kapanen, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The theme of his season was movement, between Montreal, Sweden, and Laval, but that movement also brought growth. Now the expectation is that he will no longer bounce around. The question heading into training camp is simple: Will Kapanen lock down a job in Montreal, or will he need more seasoning with Laval?

The Opportunity Ahead

The good news for Kapanen is that the Canadiens’ roster has opened up. Veterans who once filled the depth chart have moved on, creating opportunities for younger players to step into meaningful roles. Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak are no longer in Montreal, both departing via free agency. Emil Heineman, another young forward who had been competing for a bottom-six spot, was also moved.

In their place, Montreal has added Sammy Blais, Zachary Bolduc, and Joe Veleno. While those players bring depth and competition, none of them completely close the door on Kapanen. In fact, the Canadiens appear to be intentionally leaving room for internal promotion, and Kapanen sits near the top of that list of candidates.

What makes Kapanen’s case particularly intriguing is his versatility. He can play both center and wing, giving coach Martin St. Louis flexibility in where to slot him. Montreal’s roster, while deeper than in past years, still needs players who can contribute offensively while being responsible away from the puck. Kapanen has shown flashes of both.

Related : 3 Canadiens’ Storylines to Follow Heading Into Training Camp

The path is not blocked, and that is perhaps the most important element for him heading into camp. There is, quite simply, a job to be won.

Taking the Opportunity While It’s There

If there’s one lesson the Canadiens’ youth movement has taught over the past few years, it’s that opportunities don’t last forever. The organization is stocked with prospects pushing their way up the ladder, and patience is thinner now than it once was. For Kapanen, that reality makes this training camp even more important.

Michael Hage, Owen Beck, and Alexander Zharovsky are all knocking on the door. Hage is viewed as a potential future top-six center, and Beck has already impressed with his maturity and two-way game. None of them may be full-time NHLers this season, but their progress is undeniable. If Kapanen doesn’t seize his chance now, the competition is only going to get fiercer.

That’s why this camp carries so much weight. Kapanen needs to show not just that he can fill a jersey, but that he can be a meaningful contributor. Montreal doesn’t need passengers; they need players who can push the game forward. For Kapanen, that means proving his SHL production can translate, showing he can keep up with the pace of the NHL, and demonstrating he belongs in the lineup every night.

There’s also the question of identity. Will Kapanen carve out a role as a secondary scorer who can provide depth offence, or will he need to establish himself as more of a two-way, middle-six player who contributes through effort and versatility? The Canadiens’ coaching staff will be watching closely to see which version of Kapanen emerges.

Training camp doesn’t always decide the long-term future of a player, but in Kapanen’s case, it could very well shape the trajectory of his career. He’s shown he can succeed at lower levels. Now it’s about proving he can do it in the NHL. With roster spots available and the door wide open, there’s no better time than now for Kapanen to step through.