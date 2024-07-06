Anaheim Ducks’ 2023 Draft Class: 1 Year Later

The Anaheim Ducks had another strong showing at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Under the leadership of general manager Pat Verbeek, the organization is building a reputation for surprising selections in the first round. The Ducks selected Ontario Hockey League (OHL) forward Beckett Sennecke, who accumulated 27 goals and 68 points in 63 games for the Oshawa Generals during the 2023-24 campaign, third overall. He also added 10 goals and 22 points across 16 playoff outings. The 18-year-old has plenty of potential to be a dynamic player at the NHL level, and he fills a positional area of need for the Ducks as a future top-line right winger.

The Ducks also made waves in the 2023 NHL Draft by taking Leo Carlsson second overall, but it didn’t take long for him to win everybody over. The team has enjoyed an excellent run while assembling one of the best prospect pools in the league. The scouting staff deserves recognition for their efforts. They haven’t been afraid to take chances and have identified players who can create a well-balanced lineup to move along the team’s rebuild.

Much like the 2022 NHL Draft class of the Ducks, the team’s collection of prospects from 2023 stands a great chance of adding impact players. Looking back at their performances from the 2023-24 season, it is clear that the group has tremendous potential.

Leo Carlsson, C, Selected in Round 1 (No. 2 overall)

Carlsson cracked the Ducks’ roster out of training camp and scored a goal in his NHL debut versus the Dallas Stars on Oct. 19. He missed the first two games of the regular season after suffering a lower-body injury during practice. He notched eight goals and 15 points in 23 games before celebrating his 19th birthday. Carlsson wrapped up his rookie campaign with 12 goals, 17 assists, and 109 shots on target.

He missed chunks of the season due to injuries, including a 10-game absence from Dec. 23-Jan. 13 because of a sprained MCL. His workload was also reduced early as the Ducks wanted to ease him into being an NHL regular. It was a unique situation for a highly-rated prospect, but everyone involved was on board with the development plan. Carlsson had no problems showcasing his two-way potential and finished fourth among the team’s forwards in average ice time per game (18:07). He will have a permanent role in the team’s top-six group in 2024-25.

Nico Myatovic, LW, Selected in Round 2 (No. 33 overall)

Nico Myatovic registered nine goals and 30 points in 34 appearances for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last campaign after producing 30 markers and 30 helpers across 68 outings in 2022-23. After sustaining a broken leg in October, he missed roughly three months of the 2023-24 WHL season.

The Thunderbirds missed the playoffs, so Myatovic joined the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an amateur tryout in March after signing his entry-level deal with the Ducks. He failed to pick up a point in 12 outings with the Gulls at the end of the regular season. Myatovic will probably be back in the AHL to begin the 2024-25 campaign, where he will attempt to get back on track.

Carey Terrance, C, Selected in Round 2 (No. 59 overall)

Carey Terrance supplied 29 goals and a career-high 52 points over 56 outings for the Erie Otters of the OHL in 2023-24. He also tied for second in the league with five shorthanded tallies. He scored 22 times and accounted for 34 points in 28 games before joining Team USA as an extra forward for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. Terrance had a couple of offensive hiccups in the final two months of the regular season following the tournament but was largely a consistent offensive contributor.

He should get a chance to play for the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Juniors, which will be much better for his development and confidence. The 19-year-old forward made positive strides and is expected to return to the Otters in 2024-25.

Damian Clara, G, Selected in Round 2 (No. 60 overall)

Damian Clara posted a 25-8-0 record with four shutouts, a 2.23 goals-against average (GAA), and a .913 save percentage (SV%) in 34 games played for Brynas IF of Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan during the 2023-24 regular season en route to being named the best junior player in the league. He also went 10-1-0 with a minuscule 1.68 GAA and a superb .931 SV% during the qualification round, earning Brynas a promotion to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) for 2024-25.

He agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks in June. After dominating in Sweden’s second division, the 6-foot-6, 214-pound netminder will look to continue his progression at the SHL level. Clara is expected to suit up for Farjestad BK during the upcoming campaign following his loan to Brynas.

Coulson Pitre, RW, Selected in Round 3 (No. 65 overall)

Coulson Pitre amassed a personal-best 27 goals and earned 55 points across 55 contests for the OHL’s Flint Firebirds in 2023-24. He also established a career-high 219 shots on net.

Pitre has been a point-per-game producer in each of his past two campaigns. In addition to claiming the club’s captaincy during the season, he was relied on more as the team’s all-purpose, go-to option. He signed an entry-level contract with the Ducks in April. Pitre is projected to report to the Gulls in 2024-25. He could be a solid energy-type scorer at the professional level.

Yegor Sidorov, RW/LW, Selected in Round 3 (No. 85 overall)

Yegor Sidorov reached new heights offensively in 2023-24, compiling 50 goals and 88 points in 66 outings for the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL. He finished in a tie for fourth in the league in goals and ranked first with 12 game-winners. He also tied for third with 16 power-play tallies. Additionally, he provided 15 markers and eight helpers in 16 playoff matches.

Yegor Sidorov, Saskatoon Blades (Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades)

Sidorov’s flashiness and goal-scoring ability could make him an exciting player in the pro ranks. He will likely begin the 2024-25 campaign in the minors with the Gulls but could get a look in the NHL if his penchant for lighting the lamp continues.

Konnor Smith, D, Selected in Round 4 (No. 97 overall)

Konnor Smith set new personal bests in 2023-24, registering nine goals and 17 points in 62 OHL games between the Peterborough Petes and the Owen Sound Attack. He chipped in one goal in four postseason outings with the Attack before joining the Gulls on a professional tryout.

Smith scored a goal in his AHL debut, accumulated 10 penalty minutes in six games, and demonstrated a lot of physicality during his time with the Ducks’ top minor-league affiliate. He could start the 2024-25 campaign with the Gulls or return for one more season of junior hockey as a member of the Attack. The Ducks have plenty of left-hand defenders vying for playing time, which may give Smith additional time to develop.

Rodwin Dionicio, LD, Selected in Round 5 (No. 129 overall)

Rodwin Dionicio erupted offensively in 2023-24, generating 25 goals and 73 points in 60 games between the Windsor Spitfires and the Saginaw Spirit. He also recorded five tallies and 12 assists in 17 playoff contests. The playmaking defender also had two goals and two helpers in five games at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship for Switzerland.

Dionicio is poised to play for EHC Biel-Bienne of Switzerland’s National League in 2024-25. He could see time in the AHL after signing his entry-level deal with the Ducks in May.

Vojtech Port, RD, Selected in Round 6 (No. 161 overall)

Vojtech Port notched four goals and 15 points in 42 WHL games between the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Moose Jaw Warriors in 2023-24. He didn’t get to play for Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Juniors after suffering a broken finger on a blocked shot during a pre-tournament matchup.

Port has plenty of upside as a rush-stopping, creative puck-handler. Unfortunately, injuries have hindered him over the past two seasons. If he can put those behind him, the Ducks will have another superb blueliner on the right side in their pipeline. He is expected to return to the Warriors for the 2024-25 campaign and should get another crack at representing his country at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Ducks Continue to Stockpile Prospects

The Ducks added size and skill during the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Carlsson is already an integral part of the team’s young core, while others may be able to carve out roles for themselves in the NHL further down the line.