Arbour, Jackman, and Steen Represent the Biggest Chapters in Blues History

The St. Louis Blues’ Hall of Fame exists for multiple reasons. It exists to safeguard the franchise’s identity. It is a way to preserve its history from its inception to the present day and everything in between. On Monday, the Blues will welcome three new members to their Hall of Fame: the late Al Arbour, Barret Jackman, and Alexander Steen.

Three new members will be inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame – presented by First Community – on Monday. https://t.co/vXcaGDYVW7 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 10, 2026

The trio each represent essential chapters in Blues’ history. Today, we honor the three newest members of the Blues’ Hall of Fame class and take a trip down memory lane to see their impact on team history.

Al Arbour: The Architect of the Original Blues

When the Blues joined the league for the 1967-68 season, they were not expected to compete. Sure, the newly formed West Division was guaranteed to send a team to the Stanley Cup Final, but few thought it would be the Blues heading to the final round.

Al Arbour–Was the first captain of the St. Louis Blues. Became their coach in the 70-71 season. Best known for being coach of NY Islanders leading them to four straight Stanley Cups. #NewYork #NYIslanders #StLouis #STLBlues #NHL #StanleyCup #History #Missouri pic.twitter.com/kXKOK3vknN — The Vintage City (@VintageCity60) November 11, 2024

Arbour, a 10-year veteran, joined the Blues for their inaugural season and was named the first captain in team history. As captain, he instilled a sense of structure and accountability for the new franchise. Behind his leadership and example, the Blues reached the Stanley Cup Final not just in their first season, but in their first three. While the team was swept each time, that early success paved the way for a franchise that would commit itself to winning.

Post Retirement

Even in retirement, Arbour still had a role with the Blues, coaching the team for three seasons. While he would go on to win the Stanley Cup four times as a coach with the New York Islanders, Arbour’s time with the Blues showed he could lead a team. It is a relationship in which both sides benefit.

Inducting Arbour into the Blues’ Hall of Fame acknowledges that while there were star players on the early Blues’ teams, the foundation of success was built on his leadership.

Barret Jackman: The Definition of a Blue

Arbour represents the beginning of the Blues’ history. Jackman represents the continuity.

Jackman burst onto the scene in 2002–03, winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year as a defensive-minded defenseman, beating offensive-minded players like Henrik Zetterberg and Rick Nash.

Jackman played a bruising, selfless style. He blocked shots, cleared creases, absorbed punishment, and took pride in doing the work that rarely appeared on highlight reels. For years, he was the defenseman tasked with protecting leads, killing penalties, and matching up against the league’s best forwards.

Coming out of the lockout, Jackman was named an alternate captain, a role he had for the remainder of his Blues tenure. He was a true leader on and off the ice for much of his career. He embodied the traits the organization values most: honesty, toughness, and loyalty. Through coaching changes, roster overhauls, and organizational transitions, Jackman remained a Blue.

Barret Jackman’s tenure with the Blues lasted from 2002-2015. (Icon SMI)

His consistent presence in the lineup allowed him to bridge different eras of the Blues’ history. During his rookie season, Jackman played alongside greats like Al MacInnis and Chris Pronger. The middle of his tenure saw a youth movement start, with players like T.J. Oshie, Alex Pietrangelo, and David Perron. His final years with the team saw the Blues become a regular playoff team, but they were unable to get over the hump. Jackman’s last season with the Blues was in 2014-15.

Post Retirement

After one season with the Nashville Predators, Jackman signed a one-day contract to retire as a Blue.

On Dec. 31, 2016, Jackman participated in the Alumni Game at Busch Stadium as part of the Winter Classic festivities. A few months later, he spoke at the jersey retirement ceremony for legend Bobby Plager.

Today, Jackman serves as the organization’s Director of Alumni.

Jackman’s induction is not about stardom. It was about reliability, dedication, and service.

Alexander Steen: The Heart of a Champion

Acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008, Steen’s arrival marked the beginning of a transformation, not just for him, but for the organization. Over the next 12 seasons, he evolved from a promising two-way forward into one of the most respected leaders in franchise history. For the Blues, they became regular playoff contenders, finally winning the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Steen’s game was built on intelligence and effort. He could score — scoring 33 goals in 2013–14 — but his actual value came in the details: forechecking pressure, defensive awareness, special teams excellence, and emotional drive. He became the kind of player coaches trusted in every situation.

In 2019, Steen’s offensive production was declining. As a result, the forward transitioned from a scorer to a shutdown forward. Playing on the Blues’ fourth line, he helped shut down the top lines of opponents on the team’s run to the Cup.

St. Louis Blues’ Alexander Steen carries the Stanley Cup (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Steen stood as a symbol of endurance. He had been there through near-misses, first-round exits, and heartbreaks. He had helped push the franchise from perennial contender to champion.

Post Retirement

Injuries forced Steen to retire in 2020. However, his time with the Blues did not end. He quickly joined the Blues’ front office, serving in player development and eventually as the assistant general manager. Furthermore, Steen will become the team’s next general manager this summer.

Steen’s induction represents the organization’s future. As a player, he hoisted the Stanley Cup. As a front-office executive and soon-to-be general manager, he hopes to help the franchise win its second Stanley Cup. Steen’s story does not end at his induction.

A Shared Legacy

Arbour gave the Blues legitimacy. Jackman gave them stability. Steen gave them their championship soul and hope for a future.

Each man also extended his impact beyond playing days, reinforcing the idea that being a Blue is not a chapter — it is a lifetime bond. Whether behind the bench or in the front office, Jackman and Steen have continued to build what Arbour helped start: a franchise rooted in accountability, resilience, and pride.

Their inductions into the team’s Hall of Fame are not merely ceremonial. They are a recognition that the Blues’ history is not defined by one moment, but by generations of people who committed themselves to something larger than personal success.

As banners rise and names are etched into memory, Arbour, Jackman, and Steen now take their place among the architects, the warriors, and the champions who made the Blue Note endure.

Their stories are different — but together, they are the Blues.