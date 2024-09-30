Colorado Avalanche 2024-25 Player Projections: Devon Toews

As the Colorado Avalanche prepare to weather several key absences to start the season, they will look to one of their reliable pillars, defenseman Devon Toews, now entering his fifth season with the club. While many eyes will be on position battles and the performance of Casey Mittelstadt, fans and pundits alike won’t have to wonder about Toews. Here’s what to expect from him heading into 2024-25.

Toews’ 2023-24 Season

Though some were a bit bearish on Toews’ performance in 2023-24, it’s hard to be disappointed overall. For the first time in his career, he played all 82 games, averaging a solid 23:26 per night – the lowest since he joined the Avalanche. Ideally, he and Cale Makar won’t have to play the bulk of every game again this season, because that’s the best way to wear down their most valuable pieces.

Though his ice time was down by nearly two minutes per game, he enjoyed a few upticks. First, he improved from seven goals to 12, one shy of his career-best 13 in 2021-22. He also improved on his takeaways, up to 57 from 45. Toews’ production remained the same – 50 points for the second season in a row, all at even strength – perhaps the only criticism. Howeve, if anything, it underscores his consistency since coming to Denver.

What the Avalanche Need from Toews

The Avalanche need Toews to continue quietly being one of the best players in the league. He isn’t flashy and doesn’t provide the high-end production of his sometimes defensive partner Cale Makar, but that’s not his game. He does all the little things right. He is constantly in the proper position, has an underrated offensive game, and is as good defensively as anyone at his position in the NHL. He is a steady, calming presence compared to Makar’s electric flare.

He will again be an anchor on one of the league’s best defenses. He is versatile enough that he can play on either side and has an underrated shot from the point. The Avs know exactly what they will get from him and that kind of reassuring presence is invaluable. Given the upheaval in the lineup, Toews will be a steadying presence.

Toews’ 2024-25 Projections

At 30 years old, Toews is still in the prime of his career. That also means it’s unlikely we’ll see any huge boosts in his production. But given that Makar is capable of pushing the pace with 90+ points, that isn’t required of Toews. He is the solid presence that comes up big for the Avalanche away from the spotlight.

Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Look for Toews to have a season similar to his last three. He should play around 80 games and register a line in the 11-41-52 range. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see him top the 60-point mark for the first time, but it would be surprising. Given the question marks surrounding the bottom pair, Toews should be closer in ice time to the previous two seasons (above 25 minutes per night in each), and that bump could see his production inch up as well.

Toews a Quietly Dominant Force

We all know how good Toews is, earning votes for both the Norris Trophy and Lady Byng Trophy in recent seasons. He does his job well and rarely takes penalties. For the foreseeable future, the Avalanche’s defense will remain elite because it has two of the best blueliners in the league. Toews will never garner the same love as Makar, perhaps rightfully so. But he remains a dominant force on the Avalanche, someone the team can depend on to play well in all situations.