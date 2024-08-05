Blackhawks Defensive Prospects Have Opportunity to Shine in 2024-25

The Chicago Blackhawks were extremely busy this offseason. In an effort to accelerate their rebuild, they added eight new faces. All told, the team acquired five forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender. Last week we discussed how the organization has a lot of decisions to make with their crowded forward group. But it’s quite the opposite on the defensive end. If anything, one could argue the Blackhawks are a little thin in that department. While it’s still possible they could pick up another veteran blueliner, this season could be a beneficial situation for the youth in the system. Let’s discuss how things could play out in training camp and throughout the season.

Before we break things down, it’s important to note the Blackhawks currently only have six defensemen listed on their official website; T.J. Brodie, Seth Jones, Kevin Korchinski, Alec Martinez, Connor Murphy and Alex Vlasic. Since the official roster usually carries seven defensemen, there’s already an open spot. Plus, we all know injuries happen, and more than seven defensemen are almost always used throughout the season. This is why the future looks bright for the Blackhawks’ prospects that are knocking at the door.

Blackhawks Long-standing Veterans on Defense

We’ll save defensive pairing predictions for another day. But for now, I separated the defensive group into four categories; long-standing veterans, veterans new to the Blackhawks, a standout in a category all his own, and a plethora of talented prospects.

We start with the vets who are already familiar faces, Jones and Murphy.

Jones gets a bad rap because of his mega-contract, but that doesn’t negate the fact he’s a very valuable member of this team. He eats up a ton of minutes, leading the Blackhawks in that department, while playing in all situations. He also mentors the young blueliners, including his defensive partner Vlasic (who we’ll get to in a minute).

Seth Jones serves as a top defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The 30-year-old Jones is headed into his 12th season in the league and his fourth season with the Blackhawks. Believe it or not, he’s the third tenured player on the team behind Philipp Kurashev and Murphy. Jones may not have the offensive output we all hoped he would, but he’s a workhorse on the back end.

Murphy will be heading into his eighth season with the Blackhawks, which is by far the highest tenure on the team (Kurashev will be in his fifth season). I’ve always been a big fan of Murphy. He’s easy to like because of his strong work ethic, honesty with the media, and overall leadership qualities. But he missed 36 games this past season due to a groin and hip-related injury. With the exception of the 2022-23 season (80 games), Murphy hasn’t played over 60 games in the last six seasons. There always seems to be some sort of issue. At 31-years-old, it’s fair to question his durability.

Hopefully Murphy’s injury woes are behind him, and he can contribute on the blue line. If not, well we’ll get to that.

Blackhawks New Veterans on Defense

The Blackhawks picked up two veteran defensemen in the offseason, 37-year-old Martinez from the Vegas Golden Knights and 34-year-old Brodie from the Toronto Maple Leafs. These two veterans should be an upgrade from Jarred Tinordi and Jaycob Megna, (who went unsigned this offseason by the Blackhawks and were originally claimed off waivers), as well as Nikita Zaitsev (who has since left the NHL for the KHL in Russia).

While Jones and Murphy are long-time members of the Blackhawks who are familiar with the other players and the Blackhawks’ system, Martinez and Brodie have tons of NHL experience (818 and 908 games, respectively). Not to mention Martinez has 131 playoff games under his belt, and he’s a three-time Stanley Cup champion. Brodie brings 56 postseason games to the table.

Now, neither of these guys is the player he once was. They are much closer to the end of their careers than the beginning. But over and above their contributions on the ice, these two veterans can really show the younger players what it’s like to be a professional, and the mindset of being a winner.

Vlasic a Lock Despite His Youth

He just turned 23 years old on June 5, and last season was his first full season in the NHL. But there’s no question Vlasic will be an integral member of the defensive corps this season, most likely on the top defensive pairing alongside Jones.

Vlasic’s ice time last season was second only to his D-partner, Jones, and the two of them matched up against the opponents’ top players every night. Vlasic has proven strong, fast, and physical. Plus, he uses his 6-foot-6 frame and long reach to win puck battles. He’s calm, cool and collected out there, and he does it on a consistent basis. It’s really quite amazing that he’s come this far, this fast.

Alex Vlasic has come a long way in his first full season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As a matter of fact, The Athletic’s Harman Dayal published an article in April where he ranked Vlasic as the second-best shutdown defenseman in the league. In the league!!! (from ‘Who are the NHL’s best shutdown defensemen and whey are they so valuable?’, The Athletic – 4/4/24)

It’s exciting that Vlasic had such a breakout year last season, but even more exciting that he’s only scratching the surface of his ceiling.

Defensive Prospects Who Could Play This Season

The Blackhawks’ defensive prospect pool is known for being deep and filled with tons of talent. A handful of these prospects are ready to take that next step, and primed to become everyday players with the Blackhawks. Here’s who will likely see playing time this season. Let’s start with 20-year-old Korchinski.

The Korchinski Dilemma

Korchinski technically isn’t considered a prospect anymore, since he played in 76 games with the Blackhawks last season. But that was because of some extenuating circumstances. Due to CHL rules, Korchinski (at 19 years of age) was not eligible for the AHL last season. He performed very well out of training camp, and the Blackhawks realized they wanted to keep him under their tutelage. They felt this ultimately would be better than sending him back to his WHL team, the Seattle Thunderbirds. Hence, Korchinski suited up with the Blackhawks, contributing five goals and 15 points. He would have played even more if it wasn’t for the unfortunate passing of his father.

But this season brings a different situation. While Korchinski learned a lot and took steps in the right direction last season, he also struggled to keep up with the NHL game. He could definitely benefit from spending some time with the Rockford IceHogs this season, to fine-tune his game. Then when he returns to the NHL, he’ll have that much more confidence.

Don’t get me wrong, I believe Korchinski will receive plenty of time up with the big club, but don’t be surprised if he spends some time in Rockford as well.

Kaiser’s Probability Looks Good

I believe Wyatt Kaiser is the most likely to make the team out of training camp. He actually started with the Blackhawks out of camp last season, playing in 20 games before being sent down to the IceHogs. He suited up for a couple of games in December due to injuries, but then didn’t see the Blackhawks again until late March. There, he played in nine games before returning to the IceHogs to help with their playoff push.

The Minnesota native looked much improved in this final stint with the Blackhawks, utilizing his skating and speed, showing he’d used his time wisely with the IceHogs. In Rockford, he was their top defenseman and contributed in all situations, tallying four goals and 18 points in 37 games (plus two helpers in four playoff games). The below picture, celebrating Kaiser’s recent 22nd birthday, was taken after he got into a bit of a scrap in an IceHogs game. Yep, that’s quite the shiner!

Kaiser seems primed to become an everyday player with the Blackhawks this season. I think he’ll earn that final defensive opening on the team (as mentioned above), and will play with the Blackhawks this season versus the IceHogs.

Phillips an Asset With NHL Experience

While Kaiser seems to be the prospect most likely to see full-time action this season, Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier could push for spots as well. Both were the only two Blackhawks’ free agents to receive qualifying offers, and they recently both signed identical one-year, two-way deals.

Phillips played in 33 games for the Blackhawks last season, registering six assists. He also suited up for 16 games in the 2022-23 season and four games in the 2021-22 season. This gives him a total of 53 games of NHL experience. Like Kaiser, Phillips thrived with the IceHogs last season, registering four goals and 14 points in 29 games (adding two more assists in four playoff games).

While Phillips did struggle with the Blackhawks last season, he also took some strides in the right direction. The organization has tasked the 6-foot-3, 205-pound blueliner with being more physical and more consistent in his game. We’ll see if he can show improvement in training camp.

Crevier an Option Too

Crevier might be a little bit lower on the depth chart than Phillips, but he’s known for his size (6-foot-8, 228 pounds) and his long reach. He made his NHL debut this past season, and ended up playing in 24 games. Now, that probably wouldn’t have been the case if it weren’t for a plethora of defensive injuries, but the 23-year-old held his ground. At one point Crevier and the 6-foot-6 Vlasic comprised the top defensive pairing. Head coach Luke Richardson joked that the two “could probably hold hands and touch both sides of the rink.”

Crevier will probably play mostly in Rockford this coming season, but he could be a call-up for the Blackhawks at some point. The good news is he already has some NHL experience under his belt.

The Levshunov Plan

All right, let’s get to what we’ve all been waiting for, the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Artyom Levshunov. As soon as he was drafted everyone fell in love with the fun-loving, happy-go-lucky 18-year old, who became the highest-ever drafted prospect from his native country of Belarus.

Artyom Levshunov, shown here at the 2024 NHL Draft. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Levshunov made the decision to sign an entry-level contract with the Blackhawks instead of returning to Michigan State for a second season. The thought process here was that he would be competing against more mature players, and also playing in more games (the AHL has a 72-game season while the NCAA has a 38-game season).

The Blackhawks are happy with Levshunov’s decision to turn pro, and he will be at training camp in September. Could he push for a spot on the Blackhawks’ roster? Well, that’s highly unlikely considering how green the young defenseman is, with plenty of room to grow. He’ll probably benefit from at least a season with the IceHogs.

Finally, we get a few dark horse candidates to watch in training camp, starting with Ethan Del Mastro.

The Blackhawks called up IceHogs’ defenseman Del Mastro for two games at the end of their 2023-24 campaign. It was a bit of a surprise to all, since the IceHogs were still jockeying for playoff position in their division at the time. But the organization wanted to reward the 21-year-old for an incredible rookie campaign.

Del Mastro was named an AHL All-Star earlier in the season, and recorded seven goals and 37 points in 69 games throughout their campaign, plus a goal and an assist in four playoff games. The future looks bright for Del Mastro and the Blackhawks; it’s just a matter of how soon he makes the leap.

Defenseman Nolan Allan is another dark horse candidate. The 21-year-old played on the 2022-23 Memorial Cup-winning Seattle Thunderbirds with Korchinski and forward Colton Dach. He’s a lesser known prospect, and may not have as high of a ceiling as the other two. Nevertheless, he’s proven a steady and reliable blueliner for the IceHogs, contributing five goals and 17 points in 60 games. He missed the playoffs due to a lower body injury.

With one strong season under his belt in the AHL, Allan could potentially vie for a spot with the Blackhawks. Although, there do seem to be a number of prospects ahead of him in the depth chart.

The Blackhawks have some capable veterans on the back end, but there is still plenty of room for the plethora of prospects that could be NHL-ready this coming season. This will be a crucial campaign for the defensive corps, to determine who will rise above the rest and take that next step. This is another storyline to follow in what should be an exciting and competitive training camp!