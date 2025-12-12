Louis Crevier’s Strong Start Bringing Positive Outlook to Blackhawks

It’s easy to root for the underdog, and it’s well known that Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Louis Crevier has been one his whole career. A seventh-round draft pick, to now a constant in head coach Jeff Blashill’s lineup.

He is more than just a big frame (6-foot-8, 228 pounds). He is only scratching the surface.

Crevier’s Good Start to Season

More to Crevier’s underdog story, he was a healthy scratch on opening night against the Florida Panthers. When he got back into the lineup the next game, he was the seventh defenseman. From there, he has been a staple on defense, with significant responsibility.

He worked his way up to a first-pair defenseman alongside Alex Vlasic in their 11/7 lineup, which also allowed rookie Sam Rinzel to remain shielded and develop as the seventh defenseman. Now that the Blackhawks have gone back to the 12/6 lineup, he is still just as much of a factor.

When speaking to Crevier on Dec. 1 about his game, he responded, “I feel good. I think, you know, there’s always good stuff and bad stuff, but I think overall, it’s been a pretty solid year. So, I want to keep going. I want to keep providing some offense. And it’s been a couple of games now, but, you know, last game, I think I had a couple of good shots on net. So I think I’m not trying to focus more on points, more than putting shots on net, and it’s going to create something…”

Louis Crevier, Chicago Blackhawks (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

Crevier’s shot mentality is reflected in the stats. He has gone six straight games with a shot on goal. In the last four games, he has recorded three or more shots. Against the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 6, he tied his career-high for shots on goal in a game with four. Last time he recorded four shots was in January against the Edmonton Oilers.

It paid off in the Blackhawks’ 3-0 win against the New York Rangers on Dec. 10. He had a short-handed goal that opened the scoring of the game.

One thing I got from Blashill and Crevier is that the coach’s system and the player’s execution are gelling like peanut butter and jelly.

When Crevier was asked about Blashill’s system and feeling comfortable, “Yeah, I do. I think he’s helping my game. I think, obviously, I can’t really complain. I’ve been playing- I think I’ve missed one game, and it was the first game of the season. So, I think there is some confidence there, and I want to keep going. I think the system we have, you know, maybe just in front of the net with the box out, is something that I personally like, because I can use my body. So yeah, I want to keep going. I think it’s a good start of the season.”

What I found interesting is that Blashill recently noted something similar about helping Crevier’s game,

“He’s a guy who, I think, his confidence is growing. You know, there’s probably been times in his career he doesn’t understand, maybe even how good he can be. And part of our job is to help him kind of see that and help him build that belief. And, you know, he’s super long, obviously. He’s a good skater. That alone makes you a good defender. And then if he continues to grow in his poise with the puck, which I think he’s done a good job of being more poised with it, learning he’s got that extra split second to make a tape-to-tape pass. Now, that puts you to another level, and he can really shoot it. So, he’s somebody that I’ve certainly been pleasantly surprised with, and I think helps us, not just now, but into the future.”

Blackhawks & Crevier’s Optimism For Future

Looking at Crevier’s stats, there are many reasons to be optimistic. His plus-7 rating is tied with Matt Grzelyck for second-best on the Blackhawks. His 39 shots are sixth-best on the team, and the most amongst Blackhawks’ defensemen. His 30 hits are third. His on-ice goals-for per 60 minutes at even strength is fourth-best (3.4), while his goals-against per 60 minutes at even strength is ninth-best (2.5).

Furthermore, his blocked shots (21) are eighth-best. He has 11 points in 29 games.

He’s also doing the “little things” that NHL teams always note are needed to win games, such as aiding the team’s sixth-best penalty kill. Moreover, goaltender Spencer Knight highlighted players’ significant plays, including those of Crevier and Connor Murphy, after the Kings game on Dec. 4.

Related: 5 Takeaways From the Blackhawks 3-0 Shutout Win Against the Rangers

For Crevier, Knight complimented how he “ate the puck the last few seconds.” This was referencing how Crevier helped take time off the clock when LA had an empty net and helped guard the puck along the boards so LA couldn’t get possession. The Blackhawks won 2-1.

All of these things translate into a 24-year-old defenseman who is growing in his all-around game. That promise and envisioning a “viable path to meaningful NHL roles” were two things general manager Kyle Davidson mentioned when discussing the decision to give him (and Wyatt Kaiser) qualifying offers over the summer.

Things are going to plan for Crevier, and seeing how he worked his way up is encouraging.

Crevier is just as encouraged, “I think I’m liking my development, and keeps getting better. So, looking forward to the future.”