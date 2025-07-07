Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Remaining Free Agents

By now, most of the big-name free agents have put pen to paper with new contracts for next season. The Chicago Blackhawks have been relatively quiet, acquiring forward Sam Lafferty for the third time in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, as well as forward Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken for forward Joe Valero. They also signed forward Dominic Toninato to a two-year, two-way contract.

Compared to the 2024 offseason when they signed as many available veterans as they possibly could, Chicago appears to be taking a conscious step back from the free agent pool. While no one can blame a team for avoiding bad contracts that age like milk, the Blackhawks have missed the playoffs for five straight seasons and seven of the last eight. If they want to take a step forward, they must add talent to their lineup. Here are three remaining unrestricted free agents Chicago should try to sign ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Jeff Skinner: 33, Forward

Jeff Skinner’s 2024-25 season started hopeful, signing a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers as he looked to bounce back after the Buffalo Sabres bought out the final three years of an eight-year deal signed in 2019.

But Skinner’s time with the Oilers quickly soured, scoring just four goals in his first 25 games and averaging less than 13 minutes per game in more than half of his 72 appearances. Finally, Skinner was a healthy scratch for all but two games in the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs before injuries forced him back into the lineup in the Final.

Skinner finished the season with 16 goals and 29 points, providing decent production in small spurts given his limited opportunities. It’s hard to imagine that in 2022-23 with the Sabres, Skinner finished with 35 goals and 47 assists for a career-high 82 points before being bought out one year later.

It may be difficult for Skinner to reach those heights again, but in the right situation, he could easily be a 20-goal scorer who provides offense at even strength and on the power play. Bringing him in on a one-year deal could give the Blackhawks some versatility up front, and at worst, he’s an asset they can move at the deadline.

Victor Olofsson: 29, Left Wing

Victor Olofsson is coming off a one-year “show me” contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, scoring 15 goals and 29 points in 56 regular-season games, along with two goals and four points in nine playoff contests.

The 29-year-old winger has hit both the 20-goal and 40-point mark three times in six full NHL seasons, but has struggled in his own end and is widely considered a one-dimensional player. However, when that one skill is scoring goals, especially on the power play (Olofsson became the first player to score his first seven career NHL goals on the power play), teams that are desperate for offense should be reaching out.

The Blackhawks finished 25th in goals for in 2024-25, and Olofsson might be able to find a spark playing alongside Connor Bedard or Frank Nazar. Coming off a one-year deal, he is likely looking for a bit of term on his next contract. If Chicago offers a two- or three-year deal, he might be interested in signing with the club.

Matt Grzelcyk: 31, Defense

It’s hard to believe that a defenseman coming off a 40-point season hasn’t signed a contract, but that’s where Matt Grzelcyk finds himself. The 31-year-old joined the Pittsburgh Penguins on a one-year deal last season, finishing with a goal and 40 points, hitting career highs in both assists and points.

Grzelcyk averaged more than 20 minutes last season, finding production on the power play, with 15 assists with the man advantage. While some may argue that the Penguins put him in a position to succeed, playing alongside Erik Karlsson, Sidney Crosby and the other future Hockey Hall of Famers, there’s talent in proving he could keep up with that level of player.

At this stage in his career, Grzelcyk, who played his 500th career game in 2024-25, is likely looking for a contract with some term, probably somewhere in the three- or four-year range. While that may be a bit rich for Chicago’s blood, if there’s an opportunity to overpay the left-handed defender on a one- or two-year deal, the Blackhawks shouldn’t hesitate.

While these three players should be welcome additions to Chicago for the right price, who do you think the Blackhawks should sign this offseason? Is there a player we haven’t mentioned that you’d like them to pursue? Let us know in the comments.