Blackhawks Should Target These 3 Oilers in Toews Trade

While speaking on his 32 Thoughts podcast last month (Oct. 11), Elliotte Friedman brought up the prospect of the Chicago Blackhawks trading Jonathan Toews to the Edmonton Oilers. Financially, it naturally would be challenging, as the longtime captain carries a $10.5 million cap hit. However, if general manager (GM) Ken Holland got creative, there certainly could be a match there. If the Blackhawks and a third team helped retain a significant portion of Toews’ salary, it could work if the Oilers also sent at least one player the other way. Challenging, yes, but it’s not entirely impossible.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Toews is also heightening his trade value with his truly superb start to the season. The 34-year-old center is looking like a star again, as he has seven goals and nine points in 12 games. Although keeping up this goal-scoring pace for the rest of the season will be challenging for the veteran, there’s no question that he still has plenty left in the tank. On the Oilers, he could be a perfect third-line center option and be a major contributor to their penalty kill. With that, former teammate Duncan Keith works for the Oilers, so perhaps that would make Toews open to accepting a trade to Edmonton.

Nevertheless, let’s look at a few players who the Blackhawks could target from the Oilers in a Toews trade.

Warren Foegele

Warren Foegele is a player who absolutely could use a change of scenery. He struggled in his first season with the Oilers in 2021-22, and it, unfortunately, is carrying over to this campaign. In his first 11 contests this season, he has just an assist and a minus-1 rating. Given his lack of production and fairly expensive $2.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2023-24 season, it’s likely that Edmonton would be open to including him in a deal for Toews. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson, on the other hand, would take him with open arms if it means getting an extra sweetener or two because of it.

Warren Foegele, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the Blackhawks, Foegele would have the opportunity to compete for a spot in their middle six upon his arrival. However, if the Blackhawks also trade pending unrestricted free agents (UFA) Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou, and superstar winger Patrick Kane at the deadline, it could open the door to Foegele sporting a role in their top six. This, in turn, could be exactly what helps him get back to being the player he was with the Carolina Hurricanes.

By taking on Foegele’s contract, the Blackhawks could very well end up getting an extra draft pick or a decent prospect in return. Therefore, he should be one of the players that Chicago makes a push for in a hypothetical Toews trade. Lastly, if Foegele bounces back following the move, it would make him yet another trading candidate for the rebuilding Blackhawks.

Carter Savoie

One prospect who the Blackhawks would certainly ask for in a Toews trade from the Oilers is Carter Savoie. Since being drafted in the fourth round (100th overall), the 20-year-old forward has raised his value as a prospect significantly after a very impressive collegiate career. After recording 20 points in 24 games for the University of Denver as a freshman in 2020-21, Savoie scored 23 goals and had 45 points in 39 games last season. After two years of marvelous play, the St. Alberta native made the switch to professional hockey and is currently with the Bakersfield Condors.

Although Savoie may not have the same hype surrounding him as fellow Oiler prospects Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, he certainly has the potential to become a solid NHL player in the future. If he continues to develop at the rate he has been, perhaps he could become a top-six forward later down the road with the Blackhawks. When noting that he is still just 20 years old and has immense upside, he is exactly the kind of prospect that Chicago should be seeking in a trade for Toews.

If Toews can continue to play this spectacularly and the Blackhawks take on Foegele’s contract, I think Savoie being added to the deal isn’t completely out of the question at the end of the day.

Reid Schaefer

Another prospect who Davidson could make a push for in a Toews trade is Reid Schaefer. The 19-year-old winger was taken with the 32nd overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and at the time, it was a little bit of a surprising selection. The 6-foot-3 winger just had a solid 58-point season in 66 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds, but he wasn’t expected to be taken so early. However, even with this being the case, he is making a ton of noise this season, as he has a ridiculous 13 goals and 16 points in just 12 games for the Thunderbirds thus far.

Reid Schaefer, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Schaefer has the potential to blossom into a very effective middle-six winger in the NHL at a minimum. Besides his excellent scoring ability, he also plays a very heavy game, and that only heightens his chances of becoming an NHL regular later down the road. Although the sample size is currently small this season, it appears that he is already making serious strides in his development as well. All of these qualities make him stand out as a major trade target for the Blackhawks.

With the Blackhawks rebuilding, prospects like Schaefer are the kind of players that they should be targeting. Although he’s a player who may need a few more years of development before becoming an NHL mainstay, the Blackhawks are in no rush to contend, given Davidson’s five-plus-year rebuild plan.

Alas, the Blackhawks have some pretty solid trade targets from the Oilers if Toews is willing to be dealt there. Foegele would be worth taking on if it leads to Chicago landing either an extra draft pick or a notable prospect. Savoie and Schaefer, on the other hand, could develop into excellent long-term pieces of the Blackhawks’ core, so they should be on Davidson’s wish list as well. Nevertheless, we will have to wait and see if these two clubs strike a deal as we get closer to the trade deadline.