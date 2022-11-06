NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Sharks

In today’s NHL news and rumors, the Edmonton Oilers are coming off of a pretty defeating loss to the Dallas Stars and a close loss where they fell apart in the final minutes versus New Jersey. Are there changes coming in Edmonton? Meanwhile, what is happening in Vancouver with the Canucks and Bo Horvat? Are the Toronto Maple Leafs looking for a defenseman and a goalie? And, are the San Jose Sharks really shopping Timo Meier?

Oilers May Demote Dylan Holloway

According to Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal, Dylan Holloway‘s stay with the Oilers might not last all that much longer. He writes in his 9 Things post on Sunday, “If I am reading the tea leaves correctly, there is a ticket to Bakersfield pending with Dylan Holloway’s name on it.”

Dylan Holloway, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Leavins adds:

“The irony in that is that in the last few games in particular, the kid has outplayed a few other wingers who normally slot above him in this lineup. That may not fit your definition of meritocracy or mine. But my sense is that the Oilers are not yet ready to demote a trio of veteran 3-ish million-dollar players after just 12 games, including a 20-goal scorer from last season, in favor of a raw rookie. So, in the spirit of good development why not give the kid 20-minutes a night in the AHL for a few weeks instead and reassess after the 20-game mark.” source – ‘The Mystery of the Edmonton Oilers disappearing wingers conjures up the ghost of MacT: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 11/06/2022

Latest News & Highlights

There is some talk out of Edmonton that Kailer Yamamoto, Warren Foegele, and Jesse Puljujarvi aren’t producing as they should. How long will the Oilers run with these three as middle-six forwards if they don’t get on the scoresheet?

No Movement on Bo Horvat

Despite his flub in the shootout on Saturday night, Bo Horvat is one of the hottest players in the NHL when it comes to production. Still, there are no developments on a new contract, reports Jeff Marek. During the Sportsnet 32 Thoughts segment, Marek said there’s been no moving of the needle whatsoever in contract talks and he noted people are starting to get really curious about what his fate will be in Vancouver.

Related: 5 Observations From Canucks’ First 10 Games

There’s been no moving of the needle whatsoever in the contract talks and I think Ron, people are starting to get really curious here what the Vancouver will decide on his fate, either in Vancouver or elsewhere.”

Are Maple Leafs Looking at Carson Soucy?

Sportsnet’s Mike Futa had a conversation with Marek about what the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking for on their blue line and while Erik Karlsson’s name is flashy, Futa didn’t think the Maple Leafs had the assets (or were willing) to acquire him, especially with a cap hit of $11.75 million and a no-trade clause complicating things.

Carson Soucy, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He said the Maple Leafs should be targeting Carson Soucy out of Seattle. He said, “That’s the kind of thing they need.” Marek responded, “I know a lot of people have called for him. I know a lot of teams have called there and Ronny Francis is holding on for a reason.”

Futa contended that Soucy defends and moves the puck well, plus he’s got an affordable contract and some dirt to his game. He noted, “So those are the guys who are a little bit more feasibly attainable than getting the possible Norris trophy, just to come on for kicks.”

The Maple Leafs may also need to look for a goaltender after news of Ilya Samsonov’s injury. Current third-stringer Erik Kallgren is struggling to establish himself at the NHL level and there might be a need to get someone more established.

Sharks Shopping Timo Meier?

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun noted during his segment on Insider Trading (October 27) that the San Jose Sharks have told teams that pretty much everyone is available for trade except forward Tomas Hertl. That includes Timo Meier, who could garner some interest. As a pending RFA with arbitration rights, San Jose might not be able to afford a $10 million qualifying offer.

Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Athletic’s Eric Duhatschek reports the Sharks could attempt to shop Meier before the March 3 trade deadline if the team is unable to re-sign him before then. He writes:

In theory, Meier — if he gets dangled — could become a de facto player rental, because if you trade for him, maybe you can’t afford to qualify him at season’s end. Alternatively, does the time with a new team create a dress rehearsal of sorts for both sides, and then maybe you can find a lower contract number that works for the player and team that comes in lower than $10 million? If the Sharks do indeed make Meier available, he could become one of the most intriguing targets at the 2023 NHL trade deadline. source – ‘Are we seeing Connor McDavid’s best? What’s behind Erik Karlsson’s strong start?’ – Eric Duhatschek – The Athletic – 11/04/2022