Blue Jackets’ Laine Becoming Quiet Leader in Locker Room

Patrik Laine has had quite an up and down season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. It started with an injury in game one. It might end with an injury if he’s unable to return from a triceps strain he suffered in practice on Thursday.

In between, Laine has produced. Should he not return this season, he would end with 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games. On a team that has had trouble scoring goals, being almost a point per game player is an impressive accomplishment.

Before his latest injury, Laine made news in another way. For the first time in his NHL career, he played at center ice. Not just center ice, but top-line center ice. Had it not been for the injury, he would have continued to play center ice. Four points in his first two games warranted a further look.

INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ F Patrik Laine is expected to miss two-to-four weeks due to a triceps strain suffered in practice on Thursday. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) March 24, 2023

Fan reaction to this move was pretty split. Some understood what was taking place. Why not evaluate this with the season already out of reach? But on the other side, some wondered why the Blue Jackets would do this with a career winger and allow him to do this while not giving others a chance to develop.

A further look at this situation does uncover a big story, but probably not the one you’d think of right away.

Patrik Laine, Quiet Leader

There are many opinions in the hockey world about Laine and what kind of player he is. Some know him to be a goal scorer who can finish with the best of them. Some think of him as a player who doesn’t always try when on the ice. That’s actually far from the truth.

Some think of Laine as a player who doesn’t give maximum effort when playing defense. That’s not true either. Effort is not a question with him.

Patrik Laine has developed into a quiet leader for the Blue Jackets. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But this story of Laine going to center was not the Blue Jackets’ idea to start. It was actually Laine himself who approached the coaching staff and suggested the idea. Until associate coach Pascal Vincent said as much, no one on the outside knew this was coming or that Laine had the idea.

That’s the story here. Laine went to the team and offered an idea to help them out in anyway he could. They eventually took him up on the idea. It started in Las Vegas. It continued in Washington. In those two games, he did a fine job for someone brand new to the position.

Center Problems

Blue Jackets’ fans know that center ice has been an ongoing issue for a long time. While they’ve had some good centers come through over the years, it seems they haven’t been able to keep their top centers with consistency.

In terms of overall center depth, the Blue Jackets trail the top contenders by a wide margin. While Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic and others have had some good moments, they simply do not have the skill at center that others have. The 2023 NHL Draft could certainly change that. The offseason through trades or free agency could certainly change that.

Latest News & Highlights

The Blue Jackets know center ice is an issue they must evaluate and address this offseason. President of Hockey Operations John Davidson admitted as such in our recent Q&A with him.

Related: Blue Jackets’ John Davidson Reflects on Frustrating Season

Laine stepping up on his own is a great sign of his developing leadership. While many are questioning him, he’s going about his business in a quiet way. It has gotten the attention of his teammates.

Teammates See Laine’s Quiet Leadership

Laine’s approach has not only been seen by his teammates, it’s being respected by his teammates. It’s not lost on them that he took the initiative to approach the coaching staff with his willingness to learn the position while trying to help the team answer an important question.

“He’s playing great for us,” Johnny Gaudreau said of Laine. “That’s a hard position to do. He’s been a winger for most of his NHL career. To see him have success there, it’s awesome.”

Johnny Gaudreau loves what he has seen from Patrik Laine. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“He’s a real team player,” Kirill Marchenko said. “It’s really cool because he wants to help himself and the team. I know it’s big respect for him. Everything is good. I like it.”

You Might Also Like

Sean Kuraly, who recently returned from injury himself, has been impressed with Laine on and off the ice. Kuraly has helped Laine with getting better at faceoffs in practice among other things.

“He’s not a flashy, loud leader but he does lead in the quiet way,” Kuraly said. “That’s what we respect about him as his teammates. He had no intention of anyone knowing that or finding out. (He) thought maybe this is a chance I can help this team.”

Time to View Laine Properly

Laine deeply cares. It may not look like it all the time but it is the truth. He leads by example and not in a flashy way. He’s always looking for ways to help and improve. He has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates by the way he carries himself.

Laine is quietly going about his business. That’s the way he does things. There’s no question this season for Laine has been a frustrating one. But the takes about him not caring or trying are really lazy and totally unfounded.

The time has come to view Laine for what he actually is and not what others think he is. He’s one of the leaders on the team but doesn’t do it in a way that draws all the attention to him.

That’s the real Laine, a quiet leader who is a team-first player. His best days are yet to come.