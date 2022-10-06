The St. Louis Blues continued their winning ways on Monday night, defeating the Minnesota Wild 4-2 at Enterprise Center. Pavel Buchnevich (3), Jake Neighbours (3), Nathan Walker (1), and Klim Kostin (1) each netted goals in the contest, while Jordan Binnington started in the crease and stopped all 11 shots in the two periods he played. Joel Hofer took over in the third period, stopping 13 of 15 shots and nearly scored a goal of his own late in the period.

Next up for the Blues is a quick trip to Ohio to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. After falling to the Washington Capitals on Monday, they now sit at 3-2-1 in the preseason. Tonight marks the second and final time the Blues and Blue Jackets will face off before they see each other for the Blues’ season opener on Oct. 15.

St. Louis Blues Projected Lineup

Forwards

Jake Neighbours – Ryan O’Reilly – Jordan Kyrou

Nathan Walker – Nikita Alexandrov – Josh Leivo

Klim Kostin – High McGing – Will Bitten

Matthew Highmore – Matthias Laferriere – Martin Frk

Ryan O’Reilly, St. Louis Blues Winter Classic (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Defense

Calle Rosen – Matthew Kessel

Steven Santini – Robert Bortuzzo

Tyler Tucker – Brady Lyle

Goalies

Thomas Greiss – Joel Hofer

Columbus Blue Jackets Projected Lineup

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau – Boone Jenner – Patrick Laine

Yegor Chinakhov – Jack Roslovic – Jakub Voracek

Kent Johnson – Cole Sillinger – Justin Danforth

Mathieu Olivier – Sean Kuraly – Liam Foudy

Boone Jenner, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Defense

Zach Werenski – Adam Boqvist

Vladislav Gavrikov – Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean – Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

Daniil Tarasov – Jet Greaves

Quick Look at the Blue Jackets

The Blues will be getting their second look at the Blue Jackets tonight; however, it will be the first time facing them with Johnny Gaudreau in the lineup. With him and many other expected starting forwards in the lineup tonight (Laine, Jenner, Voracek, Rolslovic, Johnson, Sillinger) as well as the entirety of their anticipated NHL defensive unit, it appears that Columbus is gearing up for the start of the regular season.

Players to Watch

St. Louis Blues: Jake Neighbours & Josh Leivo

Jake Neighbours and Josh Leivo are each having solid preseasons for the Blues and are possibly in a battle for one of the few remaining spots on the roster. Neighbours has scored four points (3 goals, 1 assist) in four contests while Leivo has posted slightly better numbers in his four games (2 goals, 3 assists). Head coach Craig Berube had this to say about Leivo’s performance after Tuesday’s victory over the Wild:

Josh Leivo, Chicago Wolves (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

“He’s got a lot of good details to his game. Strong on pucks. He makes little subtle plays with the puck, whether it’s coming out of our end or in the offensive zone. And he’s got a good nose for the net, and he finds open icy very well in the offensive zone” (from ‘Josh Leivo, Jake Neighbours strengthen their cases for roster spots with the Blues’, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, 10/5/22).

Columbus Blue Jackets: Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner, Patrik Laine

With team captain Boone Jenner set to make his preseason debut, the Blues Jackets will be fielding what could be their top line of Gaudreau, Jenner, and Laine for the first time. This isn’t going to be a position battle to watch, rather it’ll be a chance for the fans in Columbus, as well as others around the NHL, to see if there’s any on-ice chemistry between arguably their three best forwards. Even if tonight goes well for this line, it’s possible one of Gaudreau or Laine finds themselves on the second line to try to spread out the scoring. Either way, for tonight, this is an exciting trio to keep an eye on.

Where You Can Catch the Game

St. Louis Blues @ Columbus Blue Jackets – 6:00 PM CST

For fans in the St. Louis area wishing to watch this game, unfortunately, this matchup will not be broadcasted or streamed via cable or through Bally Sports. However, it will be streamed live on the Blues’ website or through the official Blues App (U.S. only). If you’re wishing to travel or find yourself in the Columbus, OH area, tickets are still available. Finally, you can always catch the action live on the radio via 101 ESPN or the 101 ESPN app.