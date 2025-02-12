What Losing Schenn Would Do to the Blues Long-Term

On Feb. 6, Darren Dreger mentioned on TSN’s Insider Trading that he believes the St. Louis Blues are receiving some interest in captain Brayden Schenn from the Toronto Maple Leafs. This comes as a big shock, as the forward became Blues captain last season and has just settled into the role. While the team is outside the playoff picture, this situation could positively and negatively affect their long-term plans.

Blues Would Lose a Consistent Veteran Forward

Schenn has been with the Blues for eight seasons, beginning in 2017-18. He has experienced a lot with the club, including a Stanley Cup victory in 2019, and the team has made the playoffs in four of those eight seasons. At this point, Schenn is considered an essential veteran presence the Blues will need for a few more seasons to help shape their younger talent.

The Blues have three top prospects close to making their NHL debuts in Otto Stenberg, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Dalibor Dvorksy. Schenn could provide guidance for these three skilled forwards. Stenberg is settling into his American Hockey League (AHL) experience with the Springfield Thunderbirds with six points in his first 10 games with the team, Snuggerud is having another electric season with the University of Minnesota with 41 points in 30 games, and Dvorsky ranks third on the Thunderbirds with 33 points in 40 games.

Schenn knows how to produce offense; he’s recorded as many as 70 points in a season and has more than 650 in his career, so prospects making their NHL debut would be in good hands. Schenn has always stood by his team and served the community off the ice. Losing his veteran talent would affect the team’s production long term. If Schenn were to be traded to the Maple Leafs, then Radek Faksa, Nathan Walker, or Oskar Sundqvist — who are two to three years younger than Schenn — would have to step into his role.

Moving Schenn’s Salary for the Future

In 2019, Schenn signed an eight-year deal worth an average annual value of $6.5 million with a no-trade clause for five seasons, meaning it becomes a modified no-trade clause after this season. As of now, the Blues need his approval for a trade.

If Schenn has a say in where he ends up, there’s no guarantee his full salary will move with him. If the Blues traded him to the Maple Leafs, they would likely ask for a retained salary of 25 to 50 percent, as they are more than $2 million over the cap and would have to trade enough back to the Blues to clear cap space to make room for Schenn.

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blues have no retained salary, so there is no issue. The NHL recently announced big cap increases over the next three seasons, giving the Blues a lot more room if they need to make a big trade in the future. If they choose to retain half of Schenn’s salary, it would still open up roughly $3.25 million in cap space.

If they made the trade this season, it wouldn’t matter as much as they are not in a playoff spot and don’t seem like they will make it anytime soon. Added cap space can also help pay for essential players like Dylan Holloway, Joel Hofer, and Philip Broberg, three pending restricted free agents with arbitration rights.

Blues Should Wait to Move Schenn

While Schenn is a great veteran, many teams such as the Maple Leafs would like to have him for a playoff run, and the return could be high, management should wait another season or two before considering moving him. The focus should be on keeping him for the remainder of this season and the two seasons to come so their top prospects have time to develop under his leadership.