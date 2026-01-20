Blues Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Coaching Shuffle, Trade Speculation, Thomas Injury and More

Here are the key storylines surrounding the St. Louis Blues and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 19-26, 2026.

Trade Rumors Swirling Around Captain

With the trade deadline approaching and the team sitting 6th in the Central Division, trade chatter is intensifying. Captain Brayden Schenn is reportedly drawing serious interest from contending teams, specifically the Vegas Golden Knights, who are looking for center depth.

The team’s leading scorer Robert Thomas was recently placed on injured reserve (IR) with a lower-body injury. He is expected to miss several weeks, a significant blow to an offense that is already struggling.

On a positive note, winger Dylan Holloway is expected to return to the lineup for the upcoming road trip after recovering from a high ankle sprain.

Pius Suter remains out with a high ankle sprain and will not join the team on the current road trip.

Coaching Shuffle

Associate coach Steve Ott has left his position behind the Blues’ bench to become the head coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds (the Blues’ American Hockey League affiliate). In his absence, head coach Jim Montgomery has temporarily taken over duties for the power-play unit.

Recent Ups and Downs

The Blues are coming off a morale-boosting shootout win that snapped the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 11-game winning streak. However, they remain low in the standings (19-22-8 record) and face a tough road to playoff contention.

Blues Schedule Jan. 19 – 26

Date Time (EST) Opponent Location Notes Tue, Jan. 20 8:00 PM @ Winnipeg Jets Canada Life Centre A tough divisional road test. Fri, Jan. 23 8:00 PM @ Dallas Stars American Airlines Center First of a back-to-back set. Sat, Jan. 24 8:00 PM vs. Los Angeles Kings Enterprise Center Return home for the second night of a back-to-back.

