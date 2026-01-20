Capitals Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Bubble Trouble, Buy Mode, Wilson and More

The Washington Capitals are in a critical stretch of their season, fighting to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff picture while managing significant injuries. Here are the key storylines and their upcoming schedule for the week of Jan. 19-26, 2026.

Ovechkin’s Future

Alex Ovechkin has already cemented history by surpassing Wayne Gretzky’s goal record (he currently sits at 917 career goals), but the focus has shifted to his future. Now 40 years old and in the final year of his contract, Ovechkin has not yet committed to playing beyond this season. General manager (GM) Chris Patrick recently stated that discussions about his retirement or a new contract have been deferred, with the captain remaining “very focused on the short term” and the current playoff push.

Playoff Bubble Trouble

The Capitals are sitting precariously on the playoff bubble. With a record of 24-20-6 (54 points), they are currently 4th in the Metropolitan Division and battling for a wild card spot. The team is looking to snap a recent slump, having lost four of their last five games, including back-to-back losses to the Florida Panthers, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Colorado Avalanche.

Hunting for a Winger

Despite the team’s inconsistency, the front office is in “buy” mode. Reports indicate Patrick is “actively pursuing” a high-end scoring winger to bolster the top-six forward group before the trade deadline. The team needs offensive reinforcements to support Ovechkin and Dylan Strome, especially given the current injury list.

Injury Woes

The lineup is still struggling with injuries. Pierre-Luc Dubois remains out long-term (until after the Olympic break) following abdominal surgery. Meanwhile, top scorer Tom Wilson is still listed as day-to-day, leaving a significant hole in the offensive depth chart as they head into a tough road trip.

Capitals Schedule Jan 20 – 26

Date Time (EST) Opponent Venue Wed, Jan 21 10:00 PM @ Vancouver Canucks Rogers Arena Fri, Jan 23 9:00 PM @ Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome Sat, Jan 24 10:00 PM @ Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place

