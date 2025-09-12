Breaking Down the Canadiens’ Pavel Zacha Trade Rumours

Trade chatter around the Montreal Canadiens rarely dies down, but this week a new name has popped up that caught fans’ attention. According to Jimmy Murphy of RG.org, the Canadiens could have interest in Pavel Zacha of the Boston Bruins. While rumours at this time of year should always be taken with a grain of salt, the idea of Montreal looking at Zacha makes sense in several ways. The Habs have been hunting for a reliable second-line centre, and Zacha’s profile matches the type of player Kent Hughes has shown interest in since taking over. Whether the Bruins would actually move him is another story, but it is worth unpacking the situation.

Overview

Zacha is no longer the young prospect he once was. Now 28 years old, he is in the prime of his career and has turned into a consistent NHL forward. Drafted sixth overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2015, expectations were sky-high for the Czech centre. His development was slower than hoped, and he never became the top-line star New Jersey envisioned. A change of scenery to Boston in 2022 unlocked his potential, as he immediately settled into a complementary role with the Bruins.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Over the past three seasons, Zacha has become a reliable point producer. He recorded 57 points in 2022–23, 59 points in 2023–24, and followed that up with 47 points in 82 games last season. His contract is another attractive part of the equation: two more seasons at a manageable $4.75 million cap hit. For a player capable of centring a middle six, playing on the wing when needed, and playing on special teams, the value is there. Boston has leaned on him as part of its transition away from Patrice Bergeron and David Krejčí, and he has handled the responsibility well.

Zacha Would Answer a Need

The Canadiens’ need for a second-line centre has been one of the franchise’s most obvious holes. Nick Suzuki is firmly cemented as the number-one pivot, but behind him, the picture is far less stable. Kirby Dach has the size and talent to be the answer, yet injuries have derailed back-to-back seasons. The Habs cannot fully count on him to carry that role without insurance.

Adding Zacha would give Martin St. Louis a dependable centre who could either play directly behind Suzuki or shift to the wing if Dach does seize the job. Even if he is not a massive upgrade talent-wise, his presence would reduce the pressure on Dach and allow younger forwards to develop without being rushed. Zacha’s versatility also matches Montreal’s current philosophy of building a forward group with interchangeable parts that can slide around the lineup. While no one should expect him to suddenly become a star, he would bring stability and balance to a roster that still feels unfinished.

What Could Be Moved to the Bruins?

The biggest obstacle is cost, both financially and in assets. Montreal currently has only slightly less than Zacha’s $4.75 million available under the salary cap, meaning a contract would need to move the other way. Beyond that, the Bruins’ perspective is critical. If they were to consider moving Zacha, it would likely be for a package that brings in both future upside and some cost certainty.

One possibility could be Oliver Kapanen, who is on the cusp of NHL duty after strong development in Europe and Laval. The 2021 second-round pick has quietly put himself in position to push for a bottom-six role in Montreal this season. Pairing him with a draft pick could be the type of package Boston would entertain. It provides them with a young, inexpensive player while opening cap flexibility. For Montreal, though, the question becomes whether surrendering another promising forward is wise for a roster still building toward contention.

Realistic or Not?

The truth is that it remains difficult to gauge. On one side, Hughes has made it clear he is open to moves that improve the roster now. He has already taken significant steps, like trading away Carey Price’s contract. He understands that at some point, the rebuild must shift into competing mode. A player like Zacha could help accelerate that transition without locking the team into a long, expensive commitment.

On the other side, there are several reasons to doubt it. First, the Bruins would be reluctant to send a productive player to their historic rival unless the return was overwhelming. Second, Montreal may decide that the price in prospects and picks is too steep for a player who, while good, is not a game-changer. Finally, trade rumours like this often surface and disappear without any traction. General managers talk frequently, and many of those conversations never reach the stage of serious negotiation.