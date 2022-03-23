Bruins News & Rumors: Lindholm, DeBrusk, Krejci & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, general manager Don Sweeney made his biggest move of the 2021-22 season on Saturday, acquiring Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks, and shortly after signing him to a lengthy extension. Meanwhile, Jake DeBrusk wasn’t moved like many expected, and was instead re-signed to a two-year deal. In other news, it was confirmed on Sunday that David Krejci will not be returning to the Bruins this season. Last but not least, Sweeney was able to make one move on deadline day, acquiring Josh Brown from the Ottawa Senators.

Bruins Acquire Lindholm

On Saturday, the Bruins announced they were bringing in Lindholm and American Hockey League (AHL) defenceman Kodie Curran from the Ducks in exchange for Urko Vaakainen, John Moore, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lindholm, 28, has played his entire 582 game career in a Ducks uniform. Though he hasn’t been talked about as much in recent years, he was once regarded as one of the league’s best young defenceman. Despite not being talked about as much as he was early in his career, he is still a very good player, which is why the Bruins chose to give him an eight-year, $52 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million.

Lindholm, who has 22 points through 61 games this season, is expected to make his Bruins debut on Thursday. Who he will be paired with, however, has yet to be decided. Expect him to appear in a top four role and play plenty of minutes down the stretch of the season.

DeBrusk Signed to Extension

After requesting a trade earlier this season, most thought that DeBrusk would be gone by the trade deadline, if not before. That was not the case, and he was instead signed to a two-year, $8 million deal on Monday. While it is believed he would still like to be dealt at some point, Sweeney made it clear once the deadline had passed that the 25-year-old is a big part of the team.

“The impact he can have on the hockey club, I think we believe in,” Sweeney said. “I sent a clear message to Jake, and he sent one to us, that he just wants to play hockey. The bottom line is, he knows he’s an important part and if he plays to his capability, he’s going to help us out.”

After a slow start to the season, DeBrusk has turned things around as of late and now has 15 goals and 26 points on the year. Whether or not he will still be wishing for a trade in the summer remains to be seen, but he deserves credit for how hard he has continued to work despite wanting a change of scenery earlier in the season.

Krejci Not Returning to Bruins

Since returning home to play the 2021-22 season in the Czech Republic, many have speculated that Krejci could return to the Bruins for a playoff push. That won’t be the case, however, as Sweeney confirmed on Sunday that he will not be joining the team this season.

Boston Bruins former centerman David Krejci (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

This is disappointing news for the Bruins, who have missed him as their second line centerman, a role which they have struggled to fill in his absence. It appears the 35-year-old still has the talent to produce at the NHL level, as in 51 games with Olomouc HC this season he has recorded 20 goals and 46 points. Perhaps a return at some point is still in the cards, but it won’t be happening this season.

Bruins Bring in Brown

The Bruins had a relatively quiet deadline day, making just a single trade. That trade saw them move Zach Senyshyn and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Senators in exchange for Brown and a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick.

Brown, 28, had suited up for 46 games prior to the trade, registering six assists while averaging just under 14 minutes of ice time per game. He is expected to be used strictly in a depth role for the Bruins for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, and is set to become a free agent this summer.

As for Senyshyn, things just never worked out for him in Boston after being selected 15th overall in the 2015 draft. He was able to get in just 14 NHL games during his five years as a pro, and failed to make much of an impact with a goal and two assists. For the 2021-22 season, he has suited up for 51 games with the Providence Bruins, registering 19 goals and 31 points. The Senators will be hoping the deal helps him reach his full potential.

Up Next for the Bruins

The next game on the Bruins schedule won’t be an easy one, as they get set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. They will then have a night off before taking on the New York Islanders Saturday afternoon in what is their final game of the week. Tied at 83 points apiece, they will be looking to pick up both wins to leapfrog the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division.